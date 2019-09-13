Smith Salley & Associates Upped Stake in Constellation Brands (STZ) by $318,696 as Share Value Declined; Ralph Lauren (RL) Shareholder Keybank National Association Has Cut Holding by $426,349

Smith Salley & Associates increased its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (STZ) by 4.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Salley & Associates bought 1,626 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The institutional investor held 36,829 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.25 million, up from 35,203 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Salley & Associates who had been investing in Constellation Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.69B market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $204.31. About 330,682 shares traded. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has declined 6.13% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.13% the S&P500. Some Historical STZ News: 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS CEO ROB SANDS COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CALL; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Sees FY19 Capital Expenditures $1.15B-$1.25B; 29/03/2018 – STZ CEO: CANOPY GROWTH INVESTMENT ALLOWS 1ST MOVER ADVANTAGE; 17/03/2018 – Constellation Healthcare Technologies Has Filed a Series of Motions With the Court That Would Allow It to Operate Its Business as Usual; 16/05/2018 – SEC CHARGES THREE EX CONSTELLATION HEALTHCARE EXECS WITH FRAUD; 04/04/2018 – Carlyle agrees to buy Australia’s Accolade wines for $770 mln; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Raises Dividend Payout Ratio Target to 30%; 14/05/2018 – FACTBOX-Top acquisitions in Canada’s pot industry; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS INC STZ.N FY SHR VIEW $9.58 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Sees FY19 Operating Cash Flow About $2.45B

Keybank National Association decreased its stake in Ralph Lauren Corp (RL) by 39.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Keybank National Association sold 3,773 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.64% . The institutional investor held 5,673 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $644,000, down from 9,446 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Keybank National Association who had been investing in Ralph Lauren Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.90B market cap company. The stock increased 1.73% or $1.74 during the last trading session, reaching $102.32. About 1.11M shares traded. Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL) has declined 23.30% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.30% the S&P500. Some Historical RL News: 25/04/2018 – Ralph Lauren Reimagines America’s Cup Collection From 1993; 22/03/2018 – RALPH LAUREN CORP RL.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM; 23/05/2018 – Ralph Lauren 4Q Rev $1.53B; 23/05/2018 – Ralph Lauren tops estimates as margins improve; 13/03/2018 – RALPH LAUREN CORP RL.N : CREDIT SUISSE INITIATES WITH OUTPERFORM, $125 TARGET PRICE; 23/05/2018 – Ralph Lauren profits, sales top view; 23/05/2018 – RALPH LAUREN SEES 1Q NET REV. UNCHANGED TO DOWN SLIGHTLY EX-FX; 23/05/2018 – RALPH LAUREN CORP RL.N – EXPECTS COMP SALES TO BE FLAT TO DOWN LOW SINGLE-DIGITS IN FY ’19 – CONF CALL; 23/05/2018 – Ralph Lauren 4Q Net $41M; 23/05/2018 – RALPH LAUREN CORP – EXPECTS OPERATING MARGIN FOR FISCAL 2019 TO BE UP SLIGHTLY IN CONSTANT CURRENCY DRIVEN BY GROSS MARGIN EXPANSION

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.08, from 0.97 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 38 investors sold RL shares while 125 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 49.01 million shares or 0.74% less from 49.38 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fund holds 0% or 1,875 shares. Institute For Wealth Management Limited Liability Company reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL). San Francisco Sentry Gru (Ca) accumulated 432 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Cognios Limited Com holds 0.88% of its portfolio in Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL) for 20,298 shares. Century has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL). Assetmark owns 257 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys, Louisiana-based fund reported 2,600 shares. Cibc Asset Mngmt reported 6,665 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset invested in 45,611 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 4,314 shares. Nine Masts Capital has 0.5% invested in Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL) for 30,945 shares. Credit Agricole S A has invested 0.03% in Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL). Alliancebernstein L P, New York-based fund reported 80,176 shares. Highvista Strategies Limited Liability Company has 3,000 shares.

More notable recent Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “RLH Secures Non-Binding Sale Agreements for Three Hotels – GlobeNewswire” on September 03, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “The Chinese Tariff Fallout On U.S. Retailers – Seeking Alpha” published on August 24, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Enough with the Hoodies and Lycra. Can Ralph Laurenâ€™s Sustainability Drive Bring Denim Back? – Nasdaq” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Volatility 101: Should Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) Shares Have Dropped 33%? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Should You Know About Ralph Lauren Corporation’s (NYSE:RL) Future? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Since May 30, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 6 insider sales for $46.65 million activity.

Analysts await Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $2.39 EPS, up 5.75% or $0.13 from last year’s $2.26 per share. RL’s profit will be $184.55 million for 10.70 P/E if the $2.39 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.77 actual EPS reported by Ralph Lauren Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 35.03% EPS growth.

Keybank National Association, which manages about $17.17B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Emerson Elec Co (NYSE:EMR) by 24,974 shares to 643,015 shares, valued at $42.90 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Harris Corp Del (NYSE:HRS) by 5,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 19,040 shares, and has risen its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS).

Smith Salley & Associates, which manages about $331.94M and $663.28 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 23,783 shares to 324,098 shares, valued at $17.74 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 14,699 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 209,893 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (GVI).