Smith Salley & Associates Position in Union Pacific (UNP) Has Cut by $2.19 Million; Private Wealth Partners Has Boosted Its Duke Energy New (DUK) Holding by $1.42 Million

Private Wealth Partners Llc increased its stake in Duke Energy Corp New (DUK) by 471.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Wealth Partners Llc bought 16,001 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.08% . The institutional investor held 19,393 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.75M, up from 3,392 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Wealth Partners Llc who had been investing in Duke Energy Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $66.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.96% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $90.63. About 2.13M shares traded. Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) has risen 7.37% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.37% the S&P500. Some Historical DUK News: 26/04/2018 – Duke Energy Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 08/05/2018 – Duke Energy Corp expected to post earnings of $1.14 a share – Earnings Preview; 02/04/2018 – Duke Energy Florida nears completion of state-of-the-art natural gas plant; 10/04/2018 – DUKE’S BRUNSWICK 1 REACTOR RAISED TO 57% POWER FROM 0%: NRC; 30/04/2018 – DUKE: RENEWABLE ENERGY PORTFOLIO GREW ALMOST 20% IN 2017; 06/03/2018 – Duke Energy Announces Public Offering of Common Stk With a Forward Component; 16/04/2018 – Duke Energy’s $62 M Solar Rebate Program Approved for North Carolina Residential, Business and Nonprofit Customers; 15/05/2018 – Duke Energy Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – Florida PSC: Enter titleFlorida PSC Saves Duke Energy Customers Millions of Dollars; 02/04/2018 – DUKE ENERGY WILL RETIRE CRYSTAL RIVER COAL-FIRED UNITS 1, 2

Smith Salley & Associates decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 20.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Salley & Associates sold 13,103 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The institutional investor held 51,711 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.65M, down from 64,814 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Salley & Associates who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $118.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.46% or $2.42 during the last trading session, reaching $168.67. About 1.80 million shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 14/05/2018 – Union Pacific Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 18/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/18/2018 02:39 PM; 07/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY–ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION–IN LAFAYETTE COUNTY, MO; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC DETAILS POSITIVE TRAIN CONTROL ROLLOUT ON WEBSITE; 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern beats on revenue, still working to fix service; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS PTC TO BE 100% INSTALLED BY YR END 2018; 16/05/2018 – Union Pacific Presenting at Conference May 23; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific Sinks as `Operational Challenges’ Raise Costs; 16/03/2018 – U.S. regulator to meet next month with disgruntled railroad customers; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific CEO ‘Confident’ in Productivity Plans (Video)

More notable recent Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Defensive Stocks Standing Strong as Broader Stock Market Indexes Tank – 24/7 Wall St.” on August 07, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Duke Energy Renewables announces the largest wind power project in its fleet – 350-MW Frontier Windpower II in Oklahoma – PRNewswire” published on July 24, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Activision, CVS, Disney, Kraft Heinz, Uber and More Earnings Coming This Week – 24/7 Wall St.” on August 04, 2019. More interesting news about Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Higher base rates, rider revenues push Duke Energy to Q2 beat – Seeking Alpha” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Duke Energy announces key leadership appointments – PRNewswire” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold DUK shares while 332 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 340 raised stakes. 425.27 million shares or 2.74% less from 437.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Verition Fund Mgmt Ltd Liability accumulated 140,958 shares. Epoch Invest Prns has 1.36% invested in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Dubuque National Bank & Tru reported 2,443 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. British Columbia Inv Mngmt holds 0.1% in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) or 142,195 shares. Destination Wealth, California-based fund reported 4,190 shares. Kingfisher Cap Ltd Liability has 0.58% invested in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Arizona-based Ironwood Ltd Co has invested 0% in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Reynders Mcveigh Cap Limited Liability Company reported 2,764 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Financial Counselors has invested 0.52% in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Lvw Advsrs Limited Liability Company has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Mirae Asset Glob Invests stated it has 0.09% in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Athena Capital Advsr Ltd Liability reported 0.61% of its portfolio in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Raymond James Fincl Services Inc accumulated 440,547 shares. Ontario – Canada-based Canada Pension Plan Board has invested 0.2% in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Oppenheimer & owns 84,699 shares or 0.2% of their US portfolio.

Private Wealth Partners Llc, which manages about $794.14M and $608.06M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Stryker Corp (NYSE:SYK) by 2,153 shares to 74,627 shares, valued at $14.74 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 15,374 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,870 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Smith Salley & Associates, which manages about $331.94 million and $621.29M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutio (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 4,284 shares to 122,918 shares, valued at $8.91M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Markel Corp (NYSE:MKL) by 466 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3,147 shares, and has risen its stake in Nxp Semiconductors N V (NASDAQ:NXPI).

More notable recent Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Price check on rails vs. trucks – Seeking Alpha” on August 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP)? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 22, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Union Pacific declares $0.97 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Union Pacific: Hats Off – Seeking Alpha” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Union Pacific: Cost Take-Outs Outweigh Headwinds – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 31, 2019.