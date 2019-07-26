Smith Salley & Associates Increased At&T (T) Position By $3.23 Million; Plancorp Trimmed Franco Nevada (FNV) Holding

Smith Salley & Associates increased At&T Inc (T) stake by 40.99% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Smith Salley & Associates acquired 104,075 shares as At&T Inc (T)’s stock rose 4.73%. The Smith Salley & Associates holds 357,991 shares with $11.23M value, up from 253,916 last quarter. At&T Inc now has $249.17B valuation. The stock increased 0.89% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $34.11. About 21.64M shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has declined 2.92% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.35% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 20/04/2018 – $VZ $T $TMUS $S all diving here; 17/04/2018 – AT&T, Time Warner CEOs to Take the Stand in Defense of Merger; 11/04/2018 – New York Post: DOJ witness says AT&T-Time Warner merger could cost customers millions; 09/04/2018 – Sharp Tongue and Pencil: Meet the Judge Presiding Over the Government’s Case Against AT&T; 11/05/2018 – Lauren Tara LaCapra: Exclusive: AT&T CEO says Cohen payments ‘big mistake,’ chief lobbyist retiring; 15/05/2018 – AT&T Expects Mexico Operations to Be Profitable by End of 2018; 30/05/2018 – AT&T INC – CONTINUES TO EXPECT WIRELESS SERVICE REVENUE TO RETURN TO GROWTH IN 2018 ON A COMPARABLE BASIS; 20/04/2018 – AT&T, Verizon Said to Face U.S. Probe Over Mobile Technology; 18/04/2018 – Time Warner CEO says merger with AT&T needed to compete with internet titans; 15/03/2018 – Diane Bartz: AT&T/Time Warner U.S. merger trial delayed two days to give more time for pre-trial motions: source:

Plancorp Llc decreased Franco Nevada Corp (FNV) stake by 12% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Plancorp Llc sold 6,631 shares as Franco Nevada Corp (FNV)’s stock rose 2.28%. The Plancorp Llc holds 48,626 shares with $3.65M value, down from 55,257 last quarter. Franco Nevada Corp now has $16.82 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $89.66. About 149,787 shares traded. Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE:FNV) has risen 4.26% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical FNV News: 09/05/2018 – Franco-Nevada Raises Dividend to 24c Vs. 23c; 29/05/2018 – FRANCO NEVADA FILES $2B MIXED SECURITES SHELF; 07/03/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA CORP – IN 2018, FRANCO-NEVADA EXPECTS REVENUE OF $50 MLN TO $60 MLN FROM ITS OIL & GAS ASSETS; 10/04/2018 – Andra AP-Fonden Adds Nutanix, Exits Franco-Nevada: 13F; 07/03/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA CORP QTRLY SHR $0.23; 09/05/2018 – Franco-Nevada: Paul Brink Appointed Pres and COO; 07/03/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA SEES FY ROYALTY, STREAM PRODUCTION 460K-490K GEOS; 07/03/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA CORP QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.28; 09/05/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA CORP – QUARTERLY DIVIDEND INCREASED FROM $0.23 TO $0.24 PER SHARE; 15/05/2018 – Odey Asset Adds Finish Line, Exits Franco-Nevada: 13F

Plancorp Llc increased Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) stake by 2,801 shares to 25,623 valued at $3.02M in 2019Q1. It also upped Vanguard Index Fds (VTI) stake by 44,111 shares and now owns 55,812 shares. Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA) was raised too.

More notable recent Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE:FNV) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “3 Stocks to Buy Ahead of the Next Market Crash – Nasdaq” on July 21, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Range Resources sells $634M in Appalachia assets to cut debt – Seeking Alpha” published on July 19, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “3 Gold Mining Stocks Help You Dig Up Profits – Investorplace.com” on July 03, 2019. More interesting news about Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE:FNV) were released by: Gurufocus.com and their article: “Bridgewater’s Top 5 Metals and Mining Holdings – GuruFocus.com” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Fool.ca‘s news article titled: “3 Top Stocks That Fed the S&P/TSX This Week – The Motley Fool Canada” with publication date: July 06, 2019.

Analysts await Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE:FNV) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $0.30 earnings per share, up 3.45% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.29 per share. FNV’s profit will be $56.27M for 74.72 P/E if the $0.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual earnings per share reported by Franco-Nevada Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.29% negative EPS growth.

Among 2 analysts covering Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Franco-Nevada had 7 analyst reports since April 2, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital downgraded the stock to “Equal-Weight” rating in Tuesday, April 9 report. The stock of Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE:FNV) has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, April 10 by Deutsche Bank.

Among 3 analysts covering AT&T Inc (NYSE:T), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. AT&T Inc had 10 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 14 by UBS. Bank of America maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, June 24 report. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Raymond James on Thursday, July 25. The rating was maintained by Bank of America on Thursday, March 7 with “Buy”.

Smith Salley & Associates decreased Transdigm Group Inc (NYSE:TDG) stake by 4,151 shares to 12,884 valued at $5.85M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Royal Dutch Shell Plc stake by 34,635 shares and now owns 18,153 shares. Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4.

