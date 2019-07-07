Smith Salley & Associates Has Boosted Diageo P L C (DEO) Stake by $2.47 Million; Partner Fund Management LP Has Boosted Its Holding in Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) by $1.44 Million as Share Value Rose

Smith Salley & Associates increased its stake in Diageo P L C (DEO) by 42.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Salley & Associates bought 15,124 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.07% with the market. The institutional investor held 50,786 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.31M, up from 35,662 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Salley & Associates who had been investing in Diageo P L C for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $102.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.65% or $2.9 during the last trading session, reaching $172.63. About 219,242 shares traded. Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) has risen 17.69% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical DEO News: 17/05/2018 – Diageo Launches New American Anthem Vodka; 24/05/2018 – DIAGEO HAS KICKED OFF AN AUCTION OF US-FOCUSED SPIRITS BRANDS INCLUDING GOLDSCHLAGER – SKY NEWS; 17/05/2018 – Cascade Blonde American Whiskey™ Splashes Down In TX And Ml As A Perfect Daytime Summer Sipper; 16/05/2018 – DIAGEO PLC DGE.L – PROCEEDS FROM THIS ISSUANCE WILL BE USED FOR GENERAL CORPORATE PURPOSES; 18/04/2018 – Diageo, Plc – Disclosed SEC investigation(s) confirmed as ongoing. Inadequate disclosures make it impossible to assess a material and ongoing risk. (published 31-Jan) $DEO; 27/03/2018 – DIAGEO PLC DGE.L SAYS IN LIGHT OF THIS APPOINTMENT, DIAGEO AND BURNS HAVE AGREED THAT HER APPOINTMENT TO DIAGEO BOARD WILL BE DELAYED; 12/04/2018 – Diageo’s East African Breweries aims to tap rising spirits demand in Kenya; 27/03/2018 – DIAGEO PLC DGE.L SAYS URSULA BURNS HAD BEEN APPOINTED AS A NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR EFFECTIVE 2 APRIL, 2018; 29/05/2018 – Lavanya Chandrashekar To Join Diageo North America As CFO; 28/03/2018 – DIAGEO: CO. EXPECTS AFRICA PERFORMANCE TO IMPROVE IN 2H

Partner Fund Management Lp increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 4.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Partner Fund Management Lp bought 7,928 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.84% with the market. The hedge fund held 182,212 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.25M, up from 174,284 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Partner Fund Management Lp who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $448.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $1.37 during the last trading session, reaching $173.3. About 11.06 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 10.59% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.02% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 26/04/2018 – Michael Zeisser has left as Alibaba’s top US dealmaker Zeisser disagreed with Joe Tsai over investment strategy, sources familiar with the situation said; 27/04/2018 – South Africa’s Coronation Exits Alibaba, Buys Walgreens — Barrons.com; 17/04/2018 – Alibaba-Backed Prenetics Acquires UK-Based DNAFit, a Global Leader in Consumer Genetic Testing; 09/04/2018 – China’s SenseTime valued at $4.5 bln after Alibaba-led funding; 25/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-China Inc tightens reins on debt, raises spectre of slowdown; 12/03/2018 – HK Bourse: Announcement From Alibaba Health Information Technology Ltd; 22/05/2018 – CITADEL SECURITIES LLC HAS ENTERED THE LEAD MARKET MAKING BUSINESS WITH A SMALL LIST OF EXCHANGE-TRADED FUNDS; 14/05/2018 – Alibaba: Creating a New Retail Model Through the Launch of the Smart Milk Station; 17/04/2018 – KBS Fashion Group Limited Announces Signing of Cooperative Agreement to Open Amazon and Alibaba Express Online Stores; 18/04/2018 – Oath Hires Former Alibaba Group Executive as Pres & COO

Smith Salley & Associates, which manages about $331.94M and $621.29M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 46,251 shares to 39,343 shares, valued at $11.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 13,103 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 51,711 shares, and cut its stake in Analog Devices Inc (NASDAQ:ADI).

