Smith Salley & Associates Has Upped Laboratory Amer Hldgs (LH) Stake By $1.73 Million; Occidental Petroleum (OXY) Covered By 1 Bullish Analysts Last Week

Among 6 analysts covering Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 17% are positive. Occidental Petroleum had 15 analyst reports since February 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has “Hold” rating given on Monday, April 29 by Jefferies. The company was downgraded on Monday, April 22 by Mizuho. As per Monday, April 22, the company rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets. On Friday, February 15 the stock rating was downgraded by Barclays Capital to “Underweight”. Citigroup downgraded Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) rating on Tuesday, February 19. Citigroup has “Neutral” rating and $72 target. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Friday, July 12 by Morgan Stanley. See Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) latest ratings:

12/07/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $55.0000 New Target: $52.0000 Maintain

24/06/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Equal-Weight Downgrade

21/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

16/05/2019 Broker: Argus Research Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Hold Downgrade

08/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Upgrade

29/04/2019 Broker: Jefferies Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Hold Old Target: $74.0000 New Target: $66.0000 Downgrade

26/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

25/04/2019 Broker: Atlantic Securities Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Neutral Downgrade

22/04/2019 Broker: KeyBanc Capital Markets Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Overweight Old Target: $75 New Target: $70 Maintain

22/04/2019 Broker: Mizuho Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $83 New Target: $70 Downgrade

Smith Salley & Associates increased Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs (LH) stake by 24.14% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Smith Salley & Associates acquired 11,385 shares as Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs (LH)’s stock rose 3.95%. The Smith Salley & Associates holds 58,555 shares with $8.96 million value, up from 47,170 last quarter. Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs now has $16.23 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.74% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $164.77. About 551,934 shares traded. Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) has declined 2.94% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.94% the S&P500. Some Historical LH News: 23/04/2018 – LabCorp at Walgreens Expands into Florida; 25/05/2018 – LabCorp, Aetna Extend, Expanded Existing Agreement; 25/05/2018 – LABCORP TO BECOME A PFD NATIONAL LABORATORY FOR AETNA; 24/05/2018 – LABCORP – CO, UNITEDHEALTHCARE HAVE RENEWED THEIR LONG-TERM STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP; 25/04/2018 – Laboratory Corporation: Sees 2018 Revenue Growth 10.0%-12.0%; 25/04/2018 – LABCORP LH.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $11.30 TO $11.70; 30/04/2018 – LabCorp to Sell Covance Food Solutions to Eurofins for $670 Million; 25/04/2018 – LABCORP 1Q NET REV. $2.85B, EST. $2.78B; 24/04/2018 – LABCORP SAYS CO, MOUNT SINAI ENTERED INTO CONTRACT THAT WILL “ENHANCE” LAB OPERATIONS AT EACH OF MOUNT SINAI’S 7 ACUTE CARE HOSPITALS – SEC FILING; 22/03/2018 – LABCORP – CO, APPALACHIAN REGIONAL HEALTHCARE ENTERED MULTI-YEAR, COMPREHENSIVE LABORATORY PARTNERSHIP

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.25, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 58 investors sold LH shares while 204 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 204 raised stakes. 87.65 million shares or 0.73% less from 88.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Commercial Bank has 15,220 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Vanguard Group has 0.07% invested in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH). Hartford Mgmt Co reported 20,562 shares. Washington Cap Inc holds 3,000 shares or 0.52% of its portfolio. Golub Limited Liability Co holds 4.05% of its portfolio in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) for 304,713 shares. Massmutual Trust Fsb Adv holds 2,023 shares. 674 were reported by Johnson Financial Group Inc. Eaton Vance Mngmt stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH). Hanson Doremus Inv Mngmt holds 0.04% in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) or 709 shares. Everett Harris Ca invested in 0.06% or 15,175 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Co reported 447 shares. Mackenzie Fincl Corp reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH). Mufg Americas Holdings Corp reported 2,602 shares. Mariner Limited Com owns 1,671 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Brandes Investment Partners Lp invested 1.44% in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH).

More notable recent Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings’s (NYSE:LH) CEO Pay Matters To You – Yahoo Finance” on July 04, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Laboratory Corporation of America EPS beats by $0.01, misses on revenue – Seeking Alpha” published on July 25, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “LabCorp Expands Consumer-Initiated Test Offering – Business Wire” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: AFL, Agilent, Allergan, Barrick Gold, Cognex, Hilton, Lloyds, MetLife, Slack, Wingstop and More – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “If You Had Bought Laboratory of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Shares Five Years Ago You’d Have Made 62% – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 05, 2019.

Smith Salley & Associates decreased Ishares Tr (SHY) stake by 4,733 shares to 6,002 valued at $505,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Analog Devices Inc (NASDAQ:ADI) stake by 16,777 shares and now owns 69,795 shares. Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) was reduced too.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $692,993 activity. 1,038 shares were sold by Williams R Sanders, worth $152,586 on Tuesday, February 12. BELINGARD JEAN-LUC also sold $540,407 worth of Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) on Tuesday, February 12.

Among 8 analysts covering Laboratory Corp (NYSE:LH), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Laboratory Corp had 15 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Friday, March 15 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Wednesday, February 27. The stock of Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, July 26 by Morgan Stanley. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Buy” rating and $175 target in Friday, February 22 report. Deutsche Bank upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Friday, June 21 report. UBS maintained Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) on Wednesday, May 1 with “Buy” rating. Citigroup maintained Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) on Wednesday, May 1 with “Neutral” rating. Canaccord Genuity maintained Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) rating on Thursday, May 2. Canaccord Genuity has “Hold” rating and $16500 target. Barclays Capital maintained Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) rating on Monday, March 18. Barclays Capital has “Buy” rating and $173 target.

The stock decreased 3.74% or $1.99 during the last trading session, reaching $51.18. About 12.06 million shares traded or 13.71% up from the average. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has declined 38.35% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.35% the S&P500. Some Historical OXY News: 18/04/2018 – Occidental Presenting at Barclays Conference May 15; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL 1Q CORE EPS 92C, EST. 71C; 03/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.77/SHR; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP – OIL AND GAS PRE-TAX INCOME FOR THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018 WAS $750 MILLION, COMPARED TO $44 MILLION FOR THE PRIOR QUARTER; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL INTENDS TO RESUME SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM IN 2018; 27/03/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM OXY.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE VICKI HOLLUB SAYS EXPECTS PERMIAN RESOURCES BUSINESS TO BE CASH FLOW BREAKEVEN BY THIRD QUARTER; 27/03/2018 – OCCIDENTAL TO LIFT INGLESIDE EXPORT CAPACITY TO 750K B/D; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N SAYS PRODUCTION FORECAST ASSUMES $63/BARREL WTI OIL PRICE CLc1 AND $67 BRENT PRICE LCOc1 FOR REST OF YEAR; 20/03/2018 – TPG PACE ENERGY HOLDINGS – UPON CLOSING, CHRISTOPHER STAVROS WILL SERVE AS MAGNOLIA OIL & GAS CORPORATION’S CFO; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL CFO CEDRIC BURGHER COMMENTS IN 1Q CONFERENCE CALL

Occidental Petroleum Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gas and oil properties in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $38.30 billion. The firm operates in three divisions: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. It has a 10.1 P/E ratio. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids , and natural gas.

More notable recent Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Buy Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) For Its 6.2% Dividend? – Yahoo Finance” on July 30, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Occidental Increases Dividend NYSE:OXY – GlobeNewswire” published on July 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Occidental Petroleum Corp (OXY) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Icahn launches proxy fight against Occidental – Seeking Alpha” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “3 Big Stock Charts for Friday: Verizon, PepsiCo and Occidental Petroleum – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 02, 2019.

Since June 10, 2019, it had 8 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $4.62 million activity. BURGHER CEDRIC W. had bought 4,100 shares worth $203,401 on Thursday, June 13. 5,000 Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) shares with value of $242,650 were bought by Vangolen Glenn M.. 9,100 shares were bought by Batchelder Eugene L., worth $437,790. Backus Marcia E. had bought 10,000 shares worth $480,900 on Monday, June 10. 10,000 shares were bought by KLESSE WILLIAM R, worth $482,200. 15,000 Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) shares with value of $724,200 were bought by Brown Oscar K. $243,850 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) shares were bought by POLADIAN AVEDICK BARUYR.