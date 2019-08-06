Smith Salley & Associates Boosted Its Laboratory Amer Hldgs (LH) Position; Nuveen Tax-advantaged Dividend Growth Fund (JTD) Has 0.73 Sentiment

Smith Salley & Associates increased Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs (LH) stake by 24.14% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Smith Salley & Associates acquired 11,385 shares as Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs (LH)’s stock rose 3.95%. The Smith Salley & Associates holds 58,555 shares with $8.96 million value, up from 47,170 last quarter. Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs now has $15.63B valuation. The stock decreased 0.69% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $158.66. About 204,939 shares traded. Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) has declined 2.94% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.94% the S&P500. Some Historical LH News: 25/04/2018 – LABCORP – BOARD AUTHORIZED AN INCREASE IN COMPANY’S TOTAL SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM TO A TOTAL OF $1.0 BLN; 20/03/2018 – INTERPACE DIAGNOSTICS REPORTS EXPANSION OF LABCORP NATIONAL PAC; 25/04/2018 – Laboratory Corporation Bd Authorized an Increase in Total Shr Repurchase Program to Total of $1.0 B; 25/05/2018 – LabCorp: Will Be A Preferred National Laboratory for Substantially All of Aetna’s Members Beginning 2019; 12/03/2018 – LABCORP – PAYMENT OF CONTINGENT CASH INTEREST IS EXPECTED TO BE MADE ON SEPTEMBER 12, 2018; 25/04/2018 – Laboratory Corporation Sees 2018 Adj EPS $11.30-Adj EPS $11.70; 25/05/2018 – LabCorp, Aetna Extend, Expanded Existing Agreement; 30/04/2018 – LabCorp to Sell Covance Food Solutions to Eurofins for $670 Million; 01/05/2018 – MOODY’S: LABCORP’S DIVESTITURE OF FOOD SOLUTIONS BUSINESS IS; 25/04/2018 – Laboratory Corporation 1Q Net $173.2M

Nuveen Tax-advantaged Dividend Growth Fund (JTD) investors sentiment increased to 0.73 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.06, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. The ratio improved, as 8 hedge funds started new and increased stock positions, while 11 sold and decreased stakes in Nuveen Tax-advantaged Dividend Growth Fund. The hedge funds in our database now own: 1.49 million shares, down from 1.58 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Nuveen Tax-advantaged Dividend Growth Fund in top ten stock positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 2 Reduced: 9 Increased: 6 New Position: 2.

Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc. The company has market cap of $232.91 million. The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, LLC, Santa Barbara Asset Management, Inc., Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and NWQ Investment Management Company, LLC. It currently has negative earnings. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States.

Shaker Financial Services Llc holds 2.28% of its portfolio in Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fund for 280,734 shares. Rmb Capital Management Llc owns 127,927 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Bkd Wealth Advisors Llc has 0.04% invested in the company for 33,517 shares. The California-based Hollencrest Capital Management has invested 0.03% in the stock. Burt Wealth Advisors, a Maryland-based fund reported 1,200 shares.

The stock decreased 1.59% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $16.08. About 24,103 shares traded or 0.55% up from the average. Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fund (JTD) has 0.00% since August 6, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Among 8 analysts covering Laboratory Corp (NYSE:LH), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Laboratory Corp had 15 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity with “Hold” on Thursday, May 2. The stock of Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) earned “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, July 26. The stock of Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, February 22 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, June 21 by Deutsche Bank. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, May 1 by Citigroup. The company was maintained on Friday, March 15 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. On Wednesday, May 1 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy”. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, March 18 report. The stock of Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, February 27 by Credit Suisse.

Smith Salley & Associates decreased Ishares Tr (IWV) stake by 18,671 shares to 8,220 valued at $1.37M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Royal Dutch Shell Plc stake by 34,635 shares and now owns 18,153 shares. Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) was reduced too.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $692,993 activity. $540,407 worth of stock was sold by BELINGARD JEAN-LUC on Tuesday, February 12. On Tuesday, February 12 Williams R Sanders sold $152,586 worth of Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) or 1,038 shares.