Smith Salley & Associates Decreased Microsoft (MSFT) Position; Nokota Management LP Has Increased Masco (MAS) Position

Nokota Management Lp increased Masco Corp (MAS) stake by 139.17% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Nokota Management Lp acquired 347,931 shares as Masco Corp (MAS)’s stock rose 1.83%. The Nokota Management Lp holds 597,931 shares with $23.51 million value, up from 250,000 last quarter. Masco Corp now has $11.34 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.95% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $38.63. About 2.03M shares traded. Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) has risen 0.58% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.85% the S&P500. Some Historical MAS News: 09/04/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS BA3 CFR AND B1 RATING TO NOTES OF TOPBUILD; STABLE OUTLOOK; 26/04/2018 – Hilco Corporate Finance Advises Go! Retail Group’s New Financing; 02/05/2018 – Masco Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 14; 16/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Masco’s IDR at ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Stable; 24/04/2018 – MASCO 1Q ADJ EPS 45C, EST. 49C; 23/03/2018 – MASCO CORP – BOARD DECLARED QTRLY DIVIDEND OF $.105 PER COMMON SHARE, PAYABLE MAY 14; 02/05/2018 – Masco Corporation Announces Live Webcast of Presentation at Investor Conference – May 14, 2018; 20/04/2018 – DJ Masco Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MAS); 09/05/2018 – North American Architectural Coatings Market Forecasts 2018-2023 – Key Players Sherwin Williams, PPG Industries, and Masco are Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 24/04/2018 – Masco 1Q Adj EPS 45c

Smith Salley & Associates decreased Microsoft Corp (MSFT) stake by 6.84% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Smith Salley & Associates sold 16,488 shares as Microsoft Corp (MSFT)’s stock rose 17.99%. The Smith Salley & Associates holds 224,592 shares with $26.49 million value, down from 241,080 last quarter. Microsoft Corp now has $ valuation. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $136.27. About 20.21 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 16/05/2018 – Boston Scientific Announces Schedule of Presentations at EuroPCR 2018; 05/03/2018 – MEDIA-Microsoft is bringing Cortana to Outlook for iOS and Android – The Verge; 20/03/2018 – Innovium Announces OCP SAI and Open-Source SONiC Solution to Accelerate TERALYNX™ Market Adoption; 13/03/2018 – SHI International Selects Cohesity as Its ‘Emerging Partner of the Year’ for 2017; 24/05/2018 – MariaDB TX 3.0 Delivers First Enterprise Open Source Database to Beat Oracle, Microsoft and IBM; 06/03/2018 – InsideSales.com Announces Next-Gen Al Technology for Sales; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT CFO SAYS APPETITE FOR M&A IS UNCHANGED; 09/05/2018 – Amid Solid Business Optimism, Rates of Entrepreneurship Are on the Rise; 22/03/2018 – Microsoft adds 315 megawatts of new solar power in Virginia in largest corporate solar agreement in the United States; 06/04/2018 – Dutch Fund Sells Apple, Microsoft, Costco, AT&T — Barrons.com

Nokota Management Lp decreased Jd Com Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:JD) stake by 1.85M shares to 1.15 million valued at $34.67M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Madison Square Garden Co New stake by 79,908 shares and now owns 96,390 shares. Caesars Entmt Corp (NASDAQ:CZR) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 35 investors sold MAS shares while 189 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 254.03 million shares or 2.05% less from 259.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1St Source Bankshares, a Indiana-based fund reported 25,959 shares. Thompson Investment holds 1.08% or 143,217 shares in its portfolio. Brandywine Global Investment Ltd Liability holds 0.06% or 233,613 shares. City accumulated 438 shares or 0% of the stock. Utd Serv Automobile Association stated it has 0.01% in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). Parametric Portfolio Assocs Lc stated it has 913,925 shares. Gsa Capital Prtnrs Ltd Liability Partnership invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). 5,965 were accumulated by Horizon Investments Ltd. Neuberger Berman Grp Limited Liability accumulated 6,128 shares or 0% of the stock. Vanguard Gru stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). New York-based Lazard Asset Limited Com has invested 0.02% in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). Guardian Life Ins Of America holds 0% or 850 shares in its portfolio. Raymond James Financial Svcs Advisors holds 0.01% or 66,596 shares in its portfolio. Icon Advisers Com reported 296,565 shares or 1.17% of all its holdings. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Villere St Denis J & Company has invested 0.52% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Texas Cap National Bank Tx has invested 0.88% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Hourglass Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Kingfisher Capital Limited Co has invested 1.65% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Whetstone Cap Advsr Limited Company reported 0.1% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Credit Agricole S A reported 2.79% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Employees Retirement System Of Texas invested 2.47% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Martin Limited Company has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Riverpark Advsr has invested 2.79% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Vestor Capital Ltd Llc holds 204,396 shares. Blb&B Ltd Liability reported 167,211 shares. Channing Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 59,456 shares or 0.32% of its portfolio. Kempen Capital Management Nv owns 51,867 shares for 0.56% of their portfolio. Personal Capital Advsrs stated it has 528,558 shares. Csat Invest Advisory LP owns 26,070 shares.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $28.35 million activity. On Wednesday, February 6 Nadella Satya sold $28.35 million worth of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 267,466 shares.