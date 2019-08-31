Smith Salley & Associates Holding in Nxp Semiconductors N V (NXPI) Boosted by $940,104 as Stock Declined; Nextera Energy Partners LP (NEP) Stock Value Rose While Ecofin LTD Has Decreased Stake by $4.11 Million

Ecofin Ltd decreased its stake in Nextera Energy Partners Lp (NEP) by 31.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ecofin Ltd sold 89,247 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.25% . The hedge fund held 198,158 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.24 million, down from 287,405 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ecofin Ltd who had been investing in Nextera Energy Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $51.25. About 202,564 shares traded. NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) has risen 3.91% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.91% the S&P500. Some Historical NEP News: 26/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS LP NEP.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $40 FROM $38; 27/04/2018 – NEP Australia and Telstra Deliver World’s First Trans-Pacific Remote Production; 02/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS REPORTS SALE OF CANADIAN RENEWABLE; 02/04/2018 – CANADA PENSION PLAN INVESTMENT BOARD – AFFILIATES OF NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS, WILL CONTINUE TO BE OPERATOR UNDER A LONG-TERM AGREEMENT; 04/05/2018 – NextEra Energy and NextEra Energy Partners to meet with investors throughout May; 02/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS IN PACT WITH CPPIB FOR PORTFOLIO SALE; 06/04/2018 – Creative Technology, a Division of NEP Group, Acquires Hong Kong-Based Avollusion; 02/04/2018 – NextEra Energy Partners Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 16/04/2018 – NEP GROUP BUYS NZ LIVE; 09/03/2018 – Fitch Rates NextEra Energy Capital Holdings’ Debentures ‘A-‘; Outlook Stable

Smith Salley & Associates increased its stake in Nxp Semiconductors N V (NXPI) by 35.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Salley & Associates bought 10,683 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.52% . The institutional investor held 40,985 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.62M, up from 30,302 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Salley & Associates who had been investing in Nxp Semiconductors N V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.11B market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $102.14. About 1.28 million shares traded. NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) has risen 9.03% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical NXPI News: 16/04/2018 – Qualcomm to refile China antitrust application for $44 bln NXP takeover; 29/05/2018 – Qualcomm is said to meet with China regulators in push to clear $44 billion NXP deal; 26/04/2018 – QUALCOMM CEO MOLLENKOPF SAYS WILL DO BUYBACK IF NO NXP DEAL – CNBC; 19/04/2018 – Qualcomm Sets New Deadline for NXP Deal as China Review Drags On; 24/05/2018 – NXP SEMICONDUCTORS HOLDER ELLIOTT CONFIRMS 4.95% EXPOSURE; 27/05/2018 – IBT: Qualcomm To Meet China Regulators In Push To Clear $44 Billion NXP deal; 19/04/2018 – Qualcomm to refile China application to get NXP deal cleared; 13/04/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – TENDER OFFER IS NOW SCHEDULED TO EXPIRE AT 5:00 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON APRIL 20, 2018; 21/03/2018 – China Said Pushing Qualcomm for More NXP Fixes in Latest Hurdle; 02/05/2018 – NXP SEMICONDUCTORS WON’T HOLD CALL NOR PROVIDE FORWARD GUIDANCE

More notable recent NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “NextEra Energy Partners, LP announces the pricing of $700 million of 4.25% senior unsecured notes due 2024 – PRNewswire” on June 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “NextEra Energy Partners declares $0.5025 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on July 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “NextEra Energy Partners upped to Buy at Goldman as compelling growth story – Seeking Alpha” on April 01, 2019. More interesting news about NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “NextEra Energy Partners, LP second-quarter 2019 financial results available on partnership’s website – PRNewswire” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “NextEra Energy Partners, LP announces date for release of first-quarter 2019 financial results – PRNewswire” with publication date: April 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.27, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 23 investors sold NEP shares while 50 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 45.42 million shares or 2.50% more from 44.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 102,608 are held by Nordea Management. Moreover, Opus Capital Grp Inc Limited Liability Company has 0.31% invested in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) for 24,985 shares. Loomis Sayles And Com Ltd Partnership owns 446,218 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. 6,675 were reported by Atria Investments Limited Company. Brown Advisory holds 25,560 shares. 141,945 were reported by Wells Fargo & Commerce Mn. Fiduciary holds 0.01% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) for 4,750 shares. Boston Common Asset Mngmt Lc has 0.04% invested in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) for 6,139 shares. First Advisors Limited Partnership owns 54,619 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Us National Bank De invested in 4,000 shares. 47,591 were accumulated by Alps Advisors. Citadel Advisors has invested 0% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP). Gabelli Funds Ltd, New York-based fund reported 112,000 shares. Mariner Ltd Company has invested 0.01% in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP). Vanguard Gp Inc reported 0% stake.

Analysts await NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.65 earnings per share, up 12.07% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.58 per share. NEP’s profit will be $36.24 million for 19.71 P/E if the $0.65 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.49 actual earnings per share reported by NextEra Energy Partners, LP for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -232.65% EPS growth.

Smith Salley & Associates, which manages about $331.94 million and $621.29M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Royal Dutch Shell Plc by 34,635 shares to 18,153 shares, valued at $1.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Transdigm Group Inc (NYSE:TDG) by 4,151 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,884 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (SHY).