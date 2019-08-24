Smith Salley & Associates Has Lowered Its Microsoft (MSFT) Holding; New Mountain Vantage Advisers Lowered Cit Group (CIT) Stake

Smith Salley & Associates decreased Microsoft Corp (MSFT) stake by 6.84% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Smith Salley & Associates sold 16,488 shares as Microsoft Corp (MSFT)’s stock rose 6.56%. The Smith Salley & Associates holds 224,592 shares with $26.49M value, down from 241,080 last quarter. Microsoft Corp now has $ valuation. The stock decreased 3.19% or $4.39 during the last trading session, reaching $133.39. About 32.52 million shares traded or 32.08% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 06/03/2018 – Quorum is a Proud Sponsor of Canada Night NAD’eh at NADA 2018; 04/04/2018 – Microsoft to Invest $5 Billion in Internet of Things Over Next Four Year; 29/03/2018 – BREAKING: Microsoft announces reorganization, splits company into 2 divisions; 04/04/2018 – Technology CEOs including Apple’s Tim Cook and Microsoft’s Satya Nadella sent out messages of support; 16/05/2018 – ValueAct Dumps Microsoft, Express Scripts — Barron’s Blog; 09/04/2018 – CyrusOne Donates Data Center Space to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children; 20/03/2018 – Cavium Collaborates with Microsoft to Demonstrate ThunderX2 Platform Compliant with Microsoft’s Project Olympus Specifications; 24/05/2018 – The Microsoft CEO was quick to cover topics like data privacy and cyberattacks in his speech; 17/04/2018 – US Supreme Court rules that Microsoft email privacy dispute is moot; 07/05/2018 – MICROSOFT SHOWS AMAZON ALEXA OPENING MICROSOFT CORTANA

New Mountain Vantage Advisers Llc decreased Cit Group Inc (CIT) stake by 8.4% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. New Mountain Vantage Advisers Llc analyzed 313,685 shares as Cit Group Inc (CIT)'s stock declined 3.93%. The New Mountain Vantage Advisers Llc holds 3.42M shares with $164.01 million value, down from 3.73M last quarter. Cit Group Inc now has $3.89 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.63% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $41.1. CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) has declined 4.23% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.23% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.69 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 20 investors sold CIT shares while 103 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 94.69 million shares or 5.96% less from 100.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sg Americas Secs Ltd Co accumulated 26,311 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Eaton Vance holds 34,612 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Andra Ap, Alabama-based fund reported 115,200 shares. Sterling Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Company has 0.01% invested in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT). Pacific Mngmt Com owns 4,175 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado accumulated 0.01% or 16,750 shares. Fund Sa has invested 0.01% in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT). 32,999 were reported by Jefferies Group Inc Llc. Rafferty Asset Limited Liability Co holds 0.02% or 29,644 shares in its portfolio. Raymond James And Associates owns 6,065 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Aqr Capital Mngmt Llc holds 0.01% or 152,196 shares in its portfolio. Barclays Public Limited Com holds 0% or 85,107 shares in its portfolio. Barnett And owns 51,500 shares. Quantitative Inv Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 13,100 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Paloma Partners has invested 0.01% in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT).

Analysts await CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.30 earnings per share, up 13.04% or $0.15 from last year’s $1.15 per share. CIT’s profit will be $123.10 million for 7.90 P/E if the $1.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.32 actual earnings per share reported by CIT Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.52% negative EPS growth.

Among 4 analysts covering CIT Group (NYSE:CIT), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. CIT Group has $63 highest and $5000 lowest target. $57’s average target is 38.69% above currents $41.1 stock price. CIT Group had 5 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Monday, March 11 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Hold”. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Oppenheimer on Tuesday, March 26. On Wednesday, April 24 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy”. On Wednesday, July 24 the stock rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Market Perform”.

Since August 13, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $936,573 activity. McPhail Kenneth bought $43,139 worth of stock or 1,000 shares. 7,000 CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) shares with value of $307,717 were bought by Fawcett John J.. $84,900 worth of CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) shares were bought by Solk Steve. $500,817 worth of CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) was bought by Alemany Ellen R on Tuesday, August 13.

Among 17 analysts covering Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), 15 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive. Microsoft has $16300 highest and $90 lowest target. $147.53’s average target is 10.60% above currents $133.39 stock price. Microsoft had 28 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Canaccord Genuity maintained the shares of MSFT in report on Friday, July 19 with “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, April 25 by Deutsche Bank. The stock has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Wednesday, April 17. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Friday, April 12 by Barclays Capital. Wedbush maintained Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) rating on Monday, February 25. Wedbush has “Buy” rating and $140 target. The firm has “Buy” rating by Nomura given on Thursday, April 25. The stock of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has “Strong Buy” rating given on Friday, July 19 by Raymond James. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets on Thursday, April 25 with “Outperform”. Wells Fargo maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Friday, July 12 report. On Friday, July 19 the stock rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Outperform”.

Smith Salley & Associates increased Ishares Tr (IWF) stake by 2,825 shares to 5,115 valued at $774,000 in 2019Q1. It also upped Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) stake by 266 shares and now owns 6,029 shares. Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) was raised too.