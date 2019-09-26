Smith Salley & Associates Position in Cisco Sys (CSCO) Has Lowered by $1.28 Million; Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) Holder Westwood Management Decreased Position

Smith Salley & Associates decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 6.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Salley & Associates sold 23,783 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 324,098 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.74M, down from 347,881 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Salley & Associates who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $207.36 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.53% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $48.85. About 11.04M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 10/05/2018 – Cisco pulls all online ads from YouTube; 23/03/2018 – CISCO CSCO.O : GOLDMAN SACHS ADDS TO AMERICAS CONVICTION LIST; 15/05/2018 – Leading Marketing Innovators from Marketo and Cisco to Keynote This Year’s BRAND INNOVATION QUEST® in Chicago; 06/04/2018 – CSCO: So far, more than 95% of the routers have returned to the normal attack and resumed service. – ! $CSCO; 16/04/2018 – Gong.io Extends A1 Funding Round With Investment From Cisco Investments; 21/03/2018 – Cisco (AppDynamics) Recognized as a Leader in Gartner’s Magic Quadrant for the Sixth Consecutive Year and Placed Highest on; 09/04/2018 – Cisco Continues To Evolve Its Routing Portfolio for Mass-Scale Networking to Meet Carriers’ Needs; 28/03/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS SAYS ON MARCH 23, ADMINISTRATIVE LAW JUDGE AT INTERNATIONAL TRADE COMMISSION ISSUED A RECOMMENDED DETERMINATION – SEC FILING; 14/05/2018 – Nordea Adds NCI Building, Exits Broadcom, Cuts Cisco: 13F; 16/05/2018 – CISCO SEES 4Q REV. +4% TO +6%, EST. +4.79%

Westwood Management Corp decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) by 0.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westwood Management Corp sold 3,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 492,500 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $65.98 million, down from 496,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westwood Management Corp who had been investing in Microsoft Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $139.1. About 9.23 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 15/05/2018 – American Education Center Signs Letter of Intent with Shanghai Education Service Park for Implementing 7 International Certificate Projects in China; 07/05/2018 – MICROSOFT – ANNOUNCES $25 MILLION Al FOR ACCESSIBILITY PROGRAM AIMED AT USING Al TO AMPLIFY HUMAN CAPABILITIES FOR MORE THAN 1 BLN PEOPLE WITH DISABILITIES; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft 3Q Net $7.42B; 11/04/2018 – HotLink Offers Sneak Peek of First Fine-Grained Cybersecurity Solution for Backup and Disaster Recovery Systems at RSA Conference USA; 26/03/2018 – Microsoft On Track For Best Day Since Oct. 2015 — MarketWatch; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft 3Q Productivity and Business Processes Revenue $9.01B; 18/04/2018 – CloudHealth Technologies Announces Support for Microsoft Azure Reserved Virtual Machine Instances; 13/03/2018 – Major US Communications Company Expands Strategic Relationship With Determine, Inc. Through Market-Leading Enterprise Contract Lifecycle Management; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft announced a major reorganization Thursday, establishing two main divisions focused on experiences and devices and cloud and AI platforms; 17/04/2018 – MICROSOFT CORP: 34 COS. STAND UP FOR CYBERSECURITY WITH A TECH

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 39 investors sold CSCO shares while 775 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 472 raised stakes. 2.94 billion shares or 2.81% less from 3.03 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Massachusetts-based Wade G W has invested 0.26% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). First State Bank Of Hutchinson reported 5,251 shares. Kentucky Retirement holds 199,354 shares. Boyd Watterson Asset Mgmt Ltd Oh holds 14,412 shares. Gulf Natl Bank (Uk) stated it has 1.04M shares. Advisor Prns Lc reported 135,866 shares. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd, Quebec – Canada-based fund reported 47,225 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp holds 0.55% or 34.88 million shares. Mufg Americas Holdg stated it has 1.33% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Auxier Asset Mgmt accumulated 0.47% or 43,466 shares. Exane Derivatives reported 64,712 shares stake. Tarbox Family Office Incorporated stated it has 2,986 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Hellman Jordan Mngmt Inc Ma stated it has 0.94% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Counselors holds 0.89% or 400,013 shares. Td Capital Mngmt Limited Liability accumulated 1,460 shares or 0.02% of the stock.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.74 earnings per share, up 8.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.68 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.14 billion for 16.50 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual earnings per share reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.63% negative EPS growth.

Smith Salley & Associates, which manages about $331.94 million and $663.28M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kraft Heinz Co by 26,791 shares to 79,869 shares, valued at $2.48 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) by 5,025 shares in the quarter, for a total of 101,348 shares, and has risen its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO).

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $557,404 activity.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Cortland Associate Mo has 0.14% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 6,562 shares. Haverford Trust reported 1.53 million shares stake. Waters Parkerson & Lc reported 2.68% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Victory Capital Mngmt reported 508,907 shares. Hightower Ltd Liability has invested 2.09% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Whalerock Point Prtn Ltd Liability Com accumulated 37,269 shares. Gfs Limited Liability Corp reported 35,786 shares stake. Punch Associate Invest Mgmt Incorporated accumulated 1.16% or 104,472 shares. 74,475 were accumulated by Alexandria Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company. Cornerstone Advsr stated it has 0.47% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Associated Banc has invested 4.22% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Cheviot Value Limited Co stated it has 5.82% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Amer Trust Ltd Llc stated it has 24,339 shares or 2.53% of all its holdings. Carlson Management reported 0.71% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Waddell & Reed Fincl Incorporated has invested 5.1% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).