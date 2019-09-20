Smith Salley & Associates Boosted Position in Honeywell Intl (HON) by $609,522 as Share Price Rose; Investment Counselors Of Maryland Holds Position in Advanced Energy Industries (AEIS)

Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc increased its stake in Advanced Energy Industries Inc (AEIS) by 1.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc bought 5,419 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.24% . The institutional investor held 489,651 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $27.55 million, up from 484,232 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc who had been investing in Advanced Energy Industries Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.45% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $56.45. About 115,596 shares traded. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) has declined 3.12% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AEIS News: 30/04/2018 – Advanced Energy 1Q EPS $1.16; 11/05/2018 – Advanced Energy Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 23/05/2018 – Advanced Energy to Attend the Cowen TMT Conference; 22/05/2018 – Advanced Energy Acquires Electrostatic Business From Monroe Electronics; 14/05/2018 – Advanced Energy Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 10/05/2018 – Advanced Energy to Attend JP Morgan Global TMC Conference; 29/03/2018 – Advanced Energy: Oldham Is Former CFO of Electro Scientific Industries, Inc; 15/05/2018 – Advanced Energy Signs Distribution Agreement with Mouser Electronics to Enhance Customer New Product Introduction Experience; 04/05/2018 – Tina M. Donikowski Joins Advanced Energy Bd of Directors; 07/05/2018 – ADVANCED ENERGY BOOSTS SHARE BUYBACK BY $50M TO $91.5M

Smith Salley & Associates increased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (HON) by 7.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Salley & Associates bought 3,503 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 50,006 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.73M, up from 46,503 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Salley & Associates who had been investing in Honeywell Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $119.94B market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $167.9. About 1.80M shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 01/05/2018 – Honeywell Intl 1Q EPS $1.80; 09/05/2018 – Honeywell Appoints Michael G. Nefkens as President and CEO of Homes Business; 09/03/2018 – Intellicheck and Honeywell Settle All Pending Patent Matters; 23/03/2018 – Honeywell Sets Goal to Reduce China Greenhouse Gas Emissions 10 percent per Dollar of Revenue by 2022; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL 1Q EPS $1.89; 01/05/2018 – Subscribers: Disregard Honeywell 1Q Earnings Headlines; 12/03/2018 – Honeywell, other US companies look to benefit from China’s gigantic ‘Belt and Road’ initiative; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – QTRLY AEROSPACE SEGMENT SALES $3,977 MLN VS $3,546 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 04/05/2018 – Honeywell: Planned Spinoff of Honeywell Homes Is Expected to Be Completed by the End of 2018; 18/05/2018 – HONEYWELL – PLANNED HOMES SPIN IS EXPECTED TO BE COMPLETED BY END OF 2018

Smith Salley & Associates, which manages about $331.94M and $663.28M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT) by 24,775 shares to 125,928 shares, valued at $10.59 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 14,699 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 209,893 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 42 investors sold HON shares while 503 reduced holdings.

Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc, which manages about $2.15 billion and $2.15B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hanmi Financial Corp (NASDAQ:HAFC) by 155,336 shares to 197,956 shares, valued at $4.41M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Formfactor Inc (NASDAQ:FORM) by 27,356 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.19M shares, and cut its stake in Brady Corp Cl A (NYSE:BRC).