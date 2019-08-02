Smith Salley & Associates Stake in Philip Morris Intl (PM) Has Boosted by $730,224; Investec Asset Management LTD Increases Stake in Altria Group (MO)

Investec Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Altria Group Inc (MO) by 0.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investec Asset Management Ltd bought 14,792 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.84% . The institutional investor held 1.90M shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $108.97 million, up from 1.88 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investec Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Altria Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $89.45B market cap company. The stock increased 1.72% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $47.88. About 9.22M shares traded or 25.26% up from the average. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 19.47% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.47% the S&P500.

Smith Salley & Associates increased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM) by 139.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Salley & Associates bought 8,298 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.53% . The institutional investor held 14,258 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.26M, up from 5,960 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Salley & Associates who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $128.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.39% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $82.45. About 5.88 million shares traded or 23.58% up from the average. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 29/05/2018 – Altria, Reynolds, Lorillard, and Philip Morris Ordered to Issue Corrective Statements on Nicotine Addiction; 22nd Century’s Proprietary VLN (TM) Tobacco Called “Minimally or Non-Addictive”; 21/03/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC – SHIFTS ENTIRE CAPACITY OF ITS CIGARETTE FACTORY IN GREECE TO SMOKE-FREE PRODUCTS; 25/04/2018 – Coronation Fund Managers Adds Philip Morris, Exits Alibaba: 13F; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC – EXCLUDING FAVORABLE CURRENCY OF $327 MLN, QTRLY NET REVENUES UP BY 8.3%; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS SEES 2018 EFFECTIVE TAX RATE OF ABOUT 26%; 25/04/2018 – Philip Morris Bond Trading 4x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q EPS $1.00; 15/03/2018 – FDA seeks research, public input in fresh move to curb nicotine addiction; 29/05/2018 – INSIGHT-Pakistan diluted proposed tobacco health warnings after Philip Morris, BAT lobbying; 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris Sees 2018 EPS $5.15-EPS $5.30

Since February 21, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $122,481 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 59 investors sold MO shares while 485 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 1.18 billion shares or 1.61% less from 1.19 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 10,252 are held by Sfmg Ltd Llc. Boston Family Office Lc has 59,793 shares for 0.37% of their portfolio. Evergreen Cap Management Ltd Liability Company has 0.03% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Amer International Gru Inc invested in 6.82 million shares or 1.49% of the stock. Moneta Gru Invest Advsr Lc invested in 714 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Greystone Managed Invests has 0.69% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 204,576 shares. Laurion Capital Management Ltd Partnership invested 0% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). 10,163 were accumulated by Brighton Jones Limited Liability Com. Windsor Management Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 5,475 shares. Carnegie Capital Asset Management Ltd Llc holds 19,902 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Klingenstein Fields holds 0.17% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 56,270 shares. Schroder Investment Mgmt Group Inc reported 1.73M shares. Mckinley Carter Wealth stated it has 14,940 shares. Howe & Rusling Incorporated has 2.29% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Kings Point Capital Management holds 35,394 shares.

Investec Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $25.24B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Snap (NYSE:SNA) by 510,595 shares to 604,010 shares, valued at $94.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Eastman Chemical Co (NYSE:EMN) by 96,732 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,190 shares, and cut its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM).

Smith Salley & Associates, which manages about $331.94 million and $621.29 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 13,103 shares to 51,711 shares, valued at $8.65M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Analog Devices Inc (NASDAQ:ADI) by 16,777 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 69,795 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY).

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $211,675 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold PM shares while 479 reduced holdings. 147 funds opened positions while 390 raised stakes. 1.12 billion shares or 1.07% less from 1.13 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Guardian Life Of America stated it has 4,483 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Ingalls & Snyder Limited Co holds 0.12% or 27,882 shares in its portfolio. South Dakota Inv Council has invested 0.75% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). 279,300 are owned by Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt Incorporated. First Republic has invested 0.16% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Fisher Asset Llc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Diamond Hill Cap Management holds 3.45 million shares. Manufacturers Life Ins The stated it has 0.17% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Schafer Cullen Cap Mgmt Inc stated it has 1.76% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Cambiar Investors Lc holds 0.01% or 5,907 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Pension Ser has 0.5% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 1.47 million shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 1.40M shares or 0.79% of all its holdings. Rbf Capital Limited Liability Company accumulated 6,000 shares. Palisades Hudson Asset Mngmt LP reported 2,918 shares. Schaller Investment Group reported 8,461 shares.