Smith Salley & Associates Has Raised Disney Walt Co (DIS) Holding; Invesco Senior Income Trust (VVR) Sentiment Is 1.14

Smith Salley & Associates increased Disney Walt Co (DIS) stake by 5.81% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Smith Salley & Associates acquired 3,951 shares as Disney Walt Co (DIS)'s stock rose 4.86%. The Smith Salley & Associates holds 71,972 shares with $10.05 million value, up from 68,021 last quarter. Disney Walt Co now has $238.27 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.77% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $132.27. About 25.17M shares traded or 188.90% up from the average. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500.

Invesco Senior Income Trust (VVR) investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.11, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. The ratio is negative, as 40 investment managers increased or opened new holdings, while 35 sold and reduced positions in Invesco Senior Income Trust. The investment managers in our database reported: 65.08 million shares, down from 70.79 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment managers holding Invesco Senior Income Trust in top ten holdings decreased from 3 to 1 for a decrease of 2. Sold All: 13 Reduced: 22 Increased: 24 New Position: 16.

Among 9 analysts covering Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 89% are positive. Walt Disney has $17000 highest and $129 lowest target. $154.56’s average target is 16.85% above currents $132.27 stock price. Walt Disney had 24 analyst reports since March 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Goldman Sachs given on Thursday, April 4. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Thursday, June 13 report. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Wednesday, May 1. Imperial Capital downgraded it to “In-Line” rating and $14700 target in Monday, June 17 report. The company was maintained on Tuesday, April 23 by Bank of America. The firm earned “In-Line” rating on Tuesday, August 20 by Imperial Capital. Imperial Capital maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Tuesday, May 7 report. The stock of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 25 by Imperial Capital. The stock of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, April 10 by BMO Capital Markets. BMO Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Tuesday, May 7 report.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q2 2019. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Liberty Cap Mngmt, Michigan-based fund reported 29,386 shares. Mycio Wealth Prtn Ltd Llc reported 0.17% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Ancora Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.98% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Congress Asset Mgmt Ma stated it has 0.2% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Arcadia Invest Management Mi has invested 0% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Bender Robert And Associate has invested 2.21% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Utah Retirement Systems owns 330,595 shares for 0.88% of their portfolio. Commercial Bank Pictet And Cie (Asia) reported 25,364 shares stake. Beach Invest Mngmt Limited Liability stated it has 2.48% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Spc Financial accumulated 3,178 shares. New York-based Hrt Fin Limited Liability Company has invested 0.5% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Wisconsin-based A D Beadell Counsel has invested 1.58% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). 61,331 were accumulated by Perigon Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Corp. Dodge Cox holds 0.08% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) or 749,273 shares. Ameriprise Financial owns 8.02 million shares for 0.5% of their portfolio.

Invesco Senior Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The company has market cap of $756.15 million. It is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc., Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Australia Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc., and Invesco Canada Ltd. It has a 29.3 P/E ratio. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.