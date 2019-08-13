Smith Salley & Associates Maintains Position in Ametek New (AME); Inca Investments Has Lowered Its Credicorp LTD (BAP) Position by $7.67 Million as Stock Price Declined

Smith Salley & Associates increased its stake in Ametek Inc New (AME) by 4.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Salley & Associates bought 3,927 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.76% . The institutional investor held 95,549 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.93 million, up from 91,622 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Salley & Associates who had been investing in Ametek Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.24% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $86.1. About 428,766 shares traded. AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) has risen 17.80% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.80% the S&P500. Some Historical AME News: 29/05/2018 – P&M CORPORATE FINANCE REPORTS SALE OF SOUNDCOM TO AMETEK; 22/03/2018 – Ametek Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – David R. Samyn Elected Vice President And General Manager, Materials Analysis Division; 09/05/2018 – AMETEK Declares Quarterly Dividend; 02/05/2018 – AMETEK Acquires SoundCom Systems; 09/04/2018 – AMETEK Prestolite Power Launches AMETEK Insight, a Cloud-Based Information Tool; 12/04/2018 – EDAX Inc., a business unit of AMETEK to optimize service experience with Mize software; 29/05/2018 – P&M Corporate Finance (PMCF) Announces the Sale of SoundCom Corporation to AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE: AME); 02/05/2018 – Ametek Sees 2Q EPS 76c-EPS 78c; 02/05/2018 – Ametek 1Q EPS 78c

Inca Investments Llc decreased its stake in Credicorp Ltd (BAP) by 14.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Inca Investments Llc sold 32,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.94% . The institutional investor held 193,200 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $46.36 million, down from 225,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Inca Investments Llc who had been investing in Credicorp Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.63B market cap company. The stock increased 3.12% or $6.3 during the last trading session, reaching $208.45. About 291,082 shares traded. Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) has declined 5.00% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.00% the S&P500. Some Historical BAP News: 20/04/2018 – REG-Credicorp Ltd. : Credicorp’s Earnings Release and Conference Call 1Q18; 03/05/2018 – CREDICORP 1Q LOANS PEN100.57B; 03/05/2018 – CREDICORP 1Q NET INCOME PEN1.04B; 23/04/2018 – Credicorp: CEO Walter Bayly ‘Had a Coronary Event During the Weekend; 26/04/2018 – REG-Credicorp Ltd. : Credicorp announces filing of the 2017 Annual Report on Form 20-F; 23/04/2018 – CREDICORP LTD SAYS NOTIFIES THAT ITS CEO, WALTER BAYLY, HAD A CORONARY EVENT DURING WEEKEND; 27/03/2018 Credicorp Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – REG-Credicorp Ltd. : Annoucement

More notable recent Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Credicorp Ltd.: Credicorp’s Earnings Release and Conference Call 2Q19 – GlobeNewswire” on July 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Understated Factors To Consider Before Investing In Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) – Yahoo Finance” published on April 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Credicorp Ltd. 2019 Q1 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on May 03, 2019. More interesting news about Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Credicorp Ltd.: Credicorp’s â€œ1Q19 quiet periodâ€ NYSE:BAP – GlobeNewswire” published on April 10, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Credicorp Ltd.: Credicorp amends the date for its First Quarter 2019 Earnings Release – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: February 08, 2019.

Inca Investments Llc, which manages about $558.00M and $583.39 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Itau Unibanco Hldg Sa (NYSE:ITUB) by 1.60M shares to 7.55M shares, valued at $66.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Smith Salley & Associates, which manages about $331.94 million and $621.29 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IWV) by 18,671 shares to 8,220 shares, valued at $1.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 46,251 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 39,343 shares, and cut its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA).