Smith Salley & Associates Has Decreased Union Pacific (UNP) Stake By $2.19 Million; Hsbc Holdings Plc Decreased Radian Group (RDN) Stake

Hsbc Holdings Plc decreased Radian Group Inc (RDN) stake by 14.86% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Hsbc Holdings Plc sold 20,822 shares as Radian Group Inc (RDN)’s stock rose 13.77%. The Hsbc Holdings Plc holds 119,305 shares with $2.47M value, down from 140,127 last quarter. Radian Group Inc now has $4.74B valuation. The stock decreased 2.48% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $22.78. About 1.97M shares traded or 43.93% up from the average. Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) has risen 42.81% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.38% the S&P500. Some Historical RDN News: 28/03/2018 – RADIAN EXPANDS GEOGRAPHIC FOOTPRINT FOR TITLE SERVICES WITH PUR; 07/05/2018 – Radian Announces Updated Pricing for MI Business; 28/03/2018 – RADIAN GROUP INC – NO OTHER TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE ANNOUNCED; 26/04/2018 – Radian Group 1Q Net $114.5M; 26/04/2018 – Radian Group 1Q Adj EPS 59c; 16/04/2018 – Radian to Webcast First Quarter Conference Call on April 26, 2018; 10/04/2018 – RADIAN GROUP INC RDN.N : RBC CUTS TO SECTOR PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 26/04/2018 – RADIAN GROUP INC SAYS BOOK VALUE PER SHARE AT MARCH 31, 2018, WAS $14.16, AN INCREASE OF 2% COMPARED TO $13.90 AT DECEMBER 31, 2017; 28/03/2018 – RADIAN REPORTS PURCHASE OF ENTITLE DIRECT; 15/03/2018 – Cramer’s lightning round: Stay out of Radian because housing is slowing

Smith Salley & Associates decreased Union Pacific Corp (UNP) stake by 20.22% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Smith Salley & Associates sold 13,103 shares as Union Pacific Corp (UNP)’s stock rose 2.90%. The Smith Salley & Associates holds 51,711 shares with $8.65M value, down from 64,814 last quarter. Union Pacific Corp now has $122.75 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.59% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $174.23. About 1.62M shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 23.50% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.07% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SEES CARGO GAINS IN PLASTICS, INDUSTRIAL OUTPUT; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS PTC TO BE 100% INSTALLED BY YR END 2018; 25/04/2018 – METROLINK ANNOUNCES PTC INTEROPERABILITY W/ UNION PACIFIC; 09/04/2018 – Mackenzie Cundill Value Exits McKesson, Cuts Union Pacific; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC PLANS TO FILE ALTERNATIVE SCHEDULE FOR PTC; 21/04/2018 – DJ Union Pacific Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UNP); 30/04/2018 – Union Pacific is Safest U.S. Railroad for Third Consecutive Year; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific profit rises 22.2 pct; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific 1Q Business Volume Up 2%; 22/05/2018 – Union Pacific Presenting at Conference Tomorrow

Among 7 analysts covering Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP), 4 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. Union Pacific had 15 analyst reports since March 2, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) earned “Strong Buy” rating by Raymond James on Monday, April 22. The firm has “Buy” rating by Citigroup given on Thursday, April 4. Deutsche Bank maintained Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) rating on Wednesday, June 12. Deutsche Bank has “Buy” rating and $19700 target. On Friday, July 19 the stock rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Buy”. The company was downgraded on Tuesday, March 19 by Loop Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Underweight” on Monday, July 8. Barclays Capital downgraded the shares of UNP in report on Thursday, June 13 to “Equal-Weight” rating.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold UNP shares while 550 reduced holdings. 160 funds opened positions while 366 raised stakes. 522.47 million shares or 8.76% less from 572.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Park Presidio Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 345,000 shares or 6.74% of the stock. Greenleaf Tru owns 9,124 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. State Common Retirement Fund invested in 0.4% or 1.85M shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt Inc owns 391,384 shares for 0.29% of their portfolio. Atwood Palmer stated it has 1,850 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Pettee Invsts stated it has 5,550 shares. Schnieders Cap Lc reported 10,128 shares or 0.72% of all its holdings. Intact Inv Mngmt has 0.24% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 40,100 shares. Regions holds 0.36% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) or 186,701 shares. Primecap Management Ca has 0.33% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). The Ontario – Canada-based Bancorp Of Montreal Can has invested 0.27% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Covington Management has 97,604 shares. Cypress Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Company invested in 24,024 shares or 0.74% of the stock. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr Pa has 0.4% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Gideon Cap Advsr holds 4,217 shares.

Among 2 analysts covering Radian Group (NYSE:RDN), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Radian Group had 4 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of RDN in report on Friday, June 21 with “Buy” rating. The stock has “Hold” rating by Credit Suisse on Wednesday, February 27.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 22 investors sold RDN shares while 77 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 187.75 million shares or 1.44% less from 190.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Regions Financial has 0.01% invested in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) for 24,399 shares. Dupont Capital Mngmt Corp holds 230,267 shares. Rbf Limited Liability Corporation invested in 100,000 shares. Balyasny Asset Ltd Com invested in 465,271 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN). Martingale Asset Lp stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN). Macquarie Grp Incorporated stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN). Price T Rowe Assocs Md reported 7.82 million shares. Ameriprise Fin accumulated 2.48M shares. Advisory Svcs Networks Ltd Liability Co reported 0% of its portfolio in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN). 12,471 were reported by M&T Savings Bank Corporation. The Germany-based Deutsche National Bank & Trust Ag has invested 0.01% in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN). Fmr Lc owns 19.20 million shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. D E Shaw And Inc accumulated 556,462 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Private Advisor Group Incorporated Limited Liability Com holds 34,490 shares.

