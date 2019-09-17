Smith Salley & Associates Cut Stake in Cisco Sys (CSCO) as Stock Price Declined; Howe & Rusling Has Lowered Its Stake in Heico New (HEI) as Shares Rose

Howe & Rusling Inc decreased its stake in Heico Corp New (HEI) by 81.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Howe & Rusling Inc sold 18,055 shares as the company’s stock rose 32.47% . The institutional investor held 4,020 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $538,000, down from 22,075 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc who had been investing in Heico Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.17B market cap company. The stock increased 1.62% or $2.07 during the last trading session, reaching $130.05. About 474,041 shares traded. HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI) has risen 85.42% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 85.42% the S&P500. Some Historical HEI News: 29/05/2018 – HEICO Corporation Reports Record Net Sales and Operating Income for the Second Quarter of Fiscal 2018; Full Fiscal Year 2018 Net Income Growth Estimates Raised; 29/05/2018 – Heico 2Q Net $59.6M; 15/05/2018 – HEICO Corporation Announces Regular Quarterly Conference Call; 29/05/2018 – HEICO – ESTIMATE CONSOLIDATED FISCAL 2018 YEAR-OVER-YEAR GROWTH IN NET SALES TO BE 13% – 14%; 29/05/2018 – HEICO Corporation Reports Record Net Sales and Operating Income for the Second Quarter of Fiscal 2018; Full Fiscal Year 2018 Ne; 17/04/2018 – HEICO CORP – ELT PRODUCT LINE WILL BE INTEGRATED INTO DUKANE SEACOM’S EXISTING SARASOTA, FL FACILITY WITHIN YEAR FOLLOWING CLOSING; 17/04/2018 – HEICO CORP – UNIT ACQUIRED 100% OF BUSINESS AND ASSETS OF EMERGENCY LOCATOR TRANSMITTER BEACON PRODUCT LINE OF INSTRUMAR LIMITED IN ALL CASH DEAL; 23/04/2018 – DJ HEICO Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HEI); 14/05/2018 – Nomura Adds CommVault, Cuts Heico: 13F; 19/04/2018 – DJ HEICO Corporation Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HEI.A)

Smith Salley & Associates decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 6.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Salley & Associates sold 23,783 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 324,098 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.74 million, down from 347,881 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Salley & Associates who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $209.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.10% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $49.41. About 13.51 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 16/05/2018 – Cisco Looks to Show Revenue Growth Wasn’t a Blip — Earnings Preview; 23/05/2018 – HEAD OF UKRAINE’S CYBER POLICE SAYS AGENCY IS WORKING WITH SECURITY SERVICE TO PROTECT UKRAINE AGAINST POSSIBLE NEW CYBER THREAT; 12/04/2018 – Cisco Board Size Increases to 12; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Oper Cash Flow Includes $1.3 B of One-Time Foreign Taxes Related to Tax Cuts and Jobs Act; 24/05/2018 – San Jose Bus Jrn: Exclusive: Longtime Cisco leader to exit as customer service group restructures; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Capital Appreciation Adds Salesforce, Exits Cisco; 19/03/2018 – Light Reading: Verizon, Cisco Lab Test ‘Information-Centric Networking’; 04/04/2018 – CIS Secure Receives Industry-First TSG Approval for Cisco 8865 Video VoIP Phone; 16/05/2018 – CISCO QTRLY INFRASTRUCTURE PLATFORMS REVENUE OF $7,163 MLN, UP 2 PCT; 17/05/2018 – Cisco Slides After Forecasts Fall Short of Most Optimistic Views

Analysts await HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI) to report earnings on December, 16. They expect $0.57 EPS, up 16.33% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.49 per share. HEI’s profit will be $66.50M for 57.04 P/E if the $0.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.59 actual EPS reported by HEICO Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.39% negative EPS growth.

Howe & Rusling Inc, which manages about $798.49 million and $578.73 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Oneok Inc New (NYSE:OKE) by 5,189 shares to 101,275 shares, valued at $6.97 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Automatic Data Processing In (NASDAQ:ADP) by 2,535 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3,735 shares, and has risen its stake in Legg Mason Etf Investment Tr.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.56 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.39, from 1.17 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 22 investors sold HEI shares while 92 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 32.15 million shares or 2.59% more from 31.34 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Alliancebernstein Lp reported 25,449 shares. Art Advisors Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.09% or 12,067 shares. Fifth Third Savings Bank has invested 0% of its portfolio in HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI). New York State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0.02% in HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI). 56 were reported by Camarda Fincl Ltd Llc. Bradley Foster & Sargent Ct reported 29,290 shares. Griffin Asset Inc accumulated 230 shares or 0% of the stock. Highland Lc invested in 0.15% or 15,484 shares. Gilder Gagnon Howe stated it has 0% of its portfolio in HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI). Brown Brothers Harriman & Communications owns 46 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Etrade Cap Management Ltd Liability Com holds 3,969 shares. Verity Asset Mngmt Inc invested in 0.35% or 4,843 shares. Cibc World Markets reported 8,756 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Rhumbline Advisers owns 46,252 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Driehaus Cap Ltd Liability invested in 1,946 shares or 0.01% of the stock.

Since June 10, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $298,300 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 39 investors sold CSCO shares while 775 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 472 raised stakes. 2.94 billion shares or 2.81% less from 3.03 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The Iowa-based Btc Capital has invested 1.19% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Creative Planning owns 688,501 shares or 0.13% of their US portfolio. Arete Wealth Ltd holds 0.56% or 52,819 shares in its portfolio. Papp L Roy & Associate has invested 0.28% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Sather Financial Grp Incorporated stated it has 4,146 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Cap Inc has invested 1.16% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Edgar Lomax Va reported 327,673 shares or 1.22% of all its holdings. 8,764 are held by Srb. Old Bank In owns 0.39% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 141,195 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 0.55% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 598,234 shares. 220,000 were accumulated by Loews. Town Country Bancorp Communication Dba First Bankers Communication holds 1.88% or 74,409 shares. Maverick Capital Limited reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Mengis Cap Management stated it has 0.13% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). First Personal owns 1.57% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 100,630 shares.

Smith Salley & Associates, which manages about $331.94M and $663.28M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutio (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 5,758 shares to 128,676 shares, valued at $8.16M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) by 1,385 shares in the quarter, for a total of 35,101 shares, and has risen its stake in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX).

