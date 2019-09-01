Smith Salley & Associates Upped Its Markel (MKL) Holding by $464,136; Honeywell International Ord (HON) Stock Price Rose While Cincinnati Financial Decreased Its Stake

Cincinnati Financial Corp decreased its stake in Honeywell International Ord (HON) by 11.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cincinnati Financial Corp sold 110,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 837,500 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $133.10 million, down from 947,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cincinnati Financial Corp who had been investing in Honeywell International Ord for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $115.51 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $164.62. About 2.95M shares traded or 25.73% up from the average. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 09/04/2018 – Honeywell’s New Satcom System Brings Worldwide Voice And Data Connectivity To Cockpit And Cabin; 01/05/2018 – Honeywell Intl: Szlosek to Retire for Personal Reasons; 30/04/2018 – MFS Blended Research Core Equity Fund Adds Honeywell; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Delivers Outstanding First-Quarter Results Driven By Strong Sales Performance; Raises 2018 Guidance; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL SEES FY EPS $7.85 TO $8.05; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Intl 1Q Operating Cash Flow $1.1; 01/05/2018 – HONEYWELL REAFFIRMS 2Q AND FY GUIDANCE; 18/05/2018 – Honeywell Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 12/03/2018 – Honeywell, other US companies look to benefit from China’s gigantic ‘Belt and Road’ initiative

Smith Salley & Associates increased its stake in Markel Corp (MKL) by 17.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Salley & Associates bought 466 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.99% . The institutional investor held 3,147 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.14 million, up from 2,681 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Salley & Associates who had been investing in Markel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.67B market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $1.57 during the last trading session, reaching $1143.08. About 24,927 shares traded. Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL) has declined 3.22% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.22% the S&P500. Some Historical MKL News: 10/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Markel’s Shelf Ratings; 18/04/2018 – Markel Announces Conference Call Date And Time; 13/04/2018 – Markel announces new excess casualty leadership team; 27/03/2018 – MARKEL HIRES HEAD OF GLOBAL CYBER LIABILITY; 12/03/2018 Three with Roberts Markel Weinberg Butler Hailey Make List of Top Young Lawyers in Texas; 10/05/2018 – Boost Insurance Secures Dedicated Reinsurance Capacity Built To Power Insurtech Startups; 24/04/2018 – MARKEL 1Q LOSS/SHR $4.25, EST. EPS $8.97

Analysts await Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $2.01 EPS, down 0.99% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.03 per share. HON’s profit will be $1.41B for 20.48 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual EPS reported by Honeywell International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.29% negative EPS growth.

