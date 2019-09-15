Smith Salley & Associates Has Upped United Technologies (UTX) Position by $653,250; Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Shareholder Capital Management Has Upped Stake by $570,996

Smith Salley & Associates increased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 5.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Salley & Associates bought 5,025 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The institutional investor held 101,348 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.20M, up from 96,323 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Salley & Associates who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $119.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $138.06. About 3.03 million shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 27/04/2018 – Airbus says aims to cut CSeries costs, sell “big volumes”; 27/04/2018 – Investors demand more changes at Thyssenkrupp ahead of review; 01/05/2018 – Mission Ready: UTC Aerospace Systems To Support United States Special Operations Command’s Mid-Endurance UAS Program; 10/04/2018 – TRIUMPH GROUP INC – GRAND PRAIRIE, TX BASED PRODUCT SUPPORT BUSINESS EXTENDED AGREEMENT WITH PRATT & WHITNEY FOR ENGINE LINE REPLACEABLE UNIT REPAIRS; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES 1Q ADJ EPS $1.77; 19/03/2018 – Boeing Drops Opposition to Merger of United Technologies, Rockwell; 08/03/2018 – Pratt & Whitney Supports India Aviation Skill Development with Newly Certified GTF Engine Courses at Hyderabad Training Center; 18/05/2018 – United Technologies to Sell Ice Cream-Machine Manufacturer for $1 Billion; 02/05/2018 – The Edge Markets: M&A: UTC set to win EU approval for US$23b Rockwell Collins deal – sources – The Edge Markets; 19/03/2018 – United Technologies CEO Eyes Exit After Rockwell Integration

Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 9.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Management Corp bought 2,799 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The institutional investor held 33,284 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.81 million, up from 30,485 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $79.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $219.9. About 2.72 million shares traded or 21.91% up from the average. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 10/05/2018 – WALDRON, GOLDMAN’S CO-HEAD INV BANKING, SPEAKS TO BLOOMBERG TV; 20/03/2018 – GOLDMAN SCARLATO & PENNY ANNOUNCES INVESTIGATION OF FACEBOOK IN CONNECTION WITH ALLEGED IMPROPER DATA HARVESTING OF TENS OF MILLIONS OF USERS; 14/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs’ president has gigs as a DJ around the world; 09/03/2018 – Goldman’s long-time CEO Lloyd Blankfein may be preparing to leave; 19/03/2018 – Germany Names Goldman’s Kukies to Deputy Finance Post on Europe; 03/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs MLP Energy Adds DCP Midstream, Cuts SemGroup; 09/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs CEO Lloyd Blankfein is reportedly prepping his exit; 15/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs Acquires Personal-Finance App Clarity Money; 04/05/2018 – Coeur to Participate in Goldman Sachs’ Leveraged Finance Conference; 21/03/2018 – NYC Econ Dev: EDC Chief James Patchett on His Ohio Roots, Goldman Sachs and Affordable Housing

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.11, from 0.97 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 64 investors sold GS shares while 350 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 267 raised stakes. 239.47 million shares or 1.11% less from 242.16 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sei Invs Comm, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 72,971 shares. Locust Wood Capital Advisers Ltd Llc owns 333,426 shares or 5.04% of their US portfolio. Gateway Investment Advisers Ltd Co invested in 0.42% or 229,016 shares. Clearbridge Invests Lc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). 12,800 were reported by Employees Retirement Of Texas. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 0.15% or 286,650 shares in its portfolio. Pictet State Bank Limited accumulated 1.37% or 15,210 shares. Bollard Grp Inc Ltd Company reported 15,127 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. 2,530 were reported by Check Ca. Goldentree Asset Ltd Partnership owns 125,367 shares or 2.9% of their US portfolio. First Manhattan holds 4,577 shares. Raymond James Tru Na has 7,203 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Campbell Newman Asset Management reported 3,280 shares. Duff & Phelps Inv Mngmt invested in 0.01% or 3,660 shares. Gilder Gagnon Howe And Limited Liability Corporation reported 433,841 shares stake.

Capital Management Corp, which manages about $401.58 million and $361.96M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Anika Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ANIK) by 40,525 shares to 71,471 shares, valued at $2.90M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 5,082 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,704 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc.

Smith Salley & Associates, which manages about $331.94M and $663.28M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 1,901 shares to 37,442 shares, valued at $10.97M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 14,699 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 209,893 shares, and cut its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 45 investors sold UTX shares while 537 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 463 raised stakes. 667.41 million shares or 0.19% less from 668.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Northeast Consultants owns 4,994 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Horrell Capital Mngmt has invested 0.01% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Sheets Smith Wealth accumulated 0.44% or 16,576 shares. Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas, Florida-based fund reported 2,213 shares. Jensen Investment Mgmt has 5.9% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 3.97M shares. Cleararc Inc owns 0.42% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 11,034 shares. Pension invested in 0.39% or 886,661 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Smithbridge Asset Inc De has invested 2.75% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). 325,630 were reported by Crawford Invest Counsel Inc. 39,909 are held by First Bancshares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reported 66,467 shares stake. 1,794 are held by Burt Wealth Advsr. Cobblestone Advisors Ltd Company New York reported 0.05% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc, Alabama-based fund reported 5,544 shares. 311,996 are held by Da Davidson And.

