Smith Salley & Associates Has Increased Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) Position By $357,357; FMC (FMC) Had 8 Analysts Last Week

Smith Salley & Associates increased Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) stake by 4.04% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Smith Salley & Associates acquired 1,309 shares as Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO)’s stock rose 6.33%. The Smith Salley & Associates holds 33,716 shares with $9.23 million value, up from 32,407 last quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc now has $120.25B valuation. The stock decreased 1.57% or $4.78 during the last trading session, reaching $300.65. About 864,824 shares traded. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.99% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.56% the S&P500. Some Historical TMO News: 27/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher and Leica Collaborate to Develop Integrated Cryo-tomography Workflow Solution; 01/05/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Signs New Agreements to Expand Oncomine Dx Target Test; 25/04/2018 – GLOBALSTAR INC – SIGNED A MERGER AGREEMENT WITH THERMO ACQUISITIONS INC; 22/03/2018 – Dunes Point Capital, LP Announces the Acquisition of Thermo-Tech Windows, LLC; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Sees FY Rev $23.62B-$23.86B; 15/03/2018 – Charité — Universitätsmedizin Berlin Joins Thermo Fisher Scientific’s Next-Generation Sequencing Center of Excellence; 27/04/2018 – THERMO FISHER, LEICA IN PACT FOR CRYO-TOMOGRAPHY WORKFLOW; 16/03/2018 – THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC BUYS INTEGENX, PROVIDER OF LEADING; 08/03/2018 Thermo Scientific Krios G3i Cryo-Electron Microscope Announced as 2018 Edison Awards Finalist; 12/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific to Showcase Clinical Research Advances in Immuno-Oncology at AACR

Among 10 analysts covering FMC (NYSE:FMC), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. FMC had 18 analyst reports since February 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Friday, March 8 by Goldman Sachs. Citigroup reinitiated FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) on Thursday, June 13 with “Buy” rating. Buckingham Research maintained it with “Buy” rating and $94 target in Tuesday, March 12 report. The rating was maintained by Stephens with “Buy” on Thursday, February 28. Jefferies maintained it with “Buy” rating and $112 target in Thursday, March 21 report. On Wednesday, February 13 the stock rating was maintained by Nomura with “Buy”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, February 19 by RBC Capital Markets. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) rating on Friday, April 12. KeyBanc Capital Markets has “Overweight” rating and $95 target. Credit Suisse maintained FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) on Wednesday, February 13 with “Outperform” rating. As per Thursday, February 14, the company rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets. See FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) latest ratings:

The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $84.69. About 407,113 shares traded. FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) has declined 2.74% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.17% the S&P500. Some Historical FMC News: 12/03/2018 – VFS Global Acquires Middle Eastern FMC Partner Al Etimad; 29/03/2018 – FMC EXPECTS FY ADJ. EPS TO EXCEED $5.60/SHARE; 03/05/2018 – FMC CORP EXPECTS BY END-2018 80% OF ITS 2020 LITHIUM HYDROXIDE CAPACITY WILL BE COMMITTED UNDER LONG-TERM CONTRACTS – CEO; 21/04/2018 – FMC AG FMEG.DE SAYS SELLS SOUND INPATIENT PHYSICIANS HOLDINGS FOR $2.15 BLN; 19/04/2018 – FMC Corporation’s Paul Graves and Thomas Schneberger to Speak at Barclays Electronic Chemicals Conference; 02/05/2018 – FMC Corporation 1Q Net $267.2M; 09/03/2018 – FMC Corporation Names Paul Graves CEO of New, Publicly Traded Lithium Materials Company; 19/04/2018 – CHINA CITY INFRASTRUCTURE GROUP LTD 2349.HK – UNIT, CITIC ZHENG YE & BEIJING HUA BIN TO SET UP FMC, A JV PRIVATE EQUITY FUND MANAGEMENT CO; 15/05/2018 – Glenview Adds Express Scripts, Exits Apple, Cuts FMC Corp: 13F; 02/05/2018 – FMC Corporation 1Q Adj EPS $1.84

More notable recent FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does FMC Corporation’s (NYSE:FMC) CEO Pay Reflect Performance? – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About FMC Corporation (FMC) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “The Price At Which I’ll Repurchase FMC – Seeking Alpha” on June 13, 2019. More interesting news about FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “FMC Corporation plans $50 million investment in Global Research and Development Headquarters in Newark, Delaware – PRNewswire” published on June 24, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “3 Big Stock Charts for Wednesday: Pfizer, FMC and McCormick & Company – Investorplace.com” with publication date: June 19, 2019.

FMC Corporation, a diversified chemical company, provides solutions, applications, and products for the agricultural, consumer, and industrial markets worldwide. The company has market cap of $11.15 billion. The firm operates through three divisions: FMC Agricultural Solutions, FMC Health and Nutrition, and FMC Lithium. It has a 25.36 P/E ratio. The FMC Agricultural Solutions segment develops, makes, and sells crop protection chemicals, such as insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

