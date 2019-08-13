Smith Salley & Associates Holding in Altria Group (MO) Has Raised as Market Valuation Declined; Facebook (FB) Holding Has Lifted by Wildcat Capital Management Llc

Wildcat Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 113.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wildcat Capital Management Llc bought 22,368 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 42,053 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.01 million, up from 19,685 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wildcat Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $528.85 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.32% or $2.48 during the last trading session, reaching $185.37. About 10.94M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 01/05/2018 – ZUCKERBERG SAYS FACEBOOK HAS A RESPONSIBILITY TO KEEP BUILDING; 06/03/2018 – BlackBerry is suing Facebook for copyright infringement, and Facebook ‘intends to fight’; 12/05/2018 – FINAL DEADLINE ALERT: Brower Piven Reminds Shareholders Of Approaching Deadline In Class Action Lawsuit And Encourages Those W; 08/05/2018 – FACEBOOK SAYS BLOCKCHAIN GROUP TO BE RUN BY DAVID MARCUS; 09/05/2018 – Ex-Facebook exec: Burgeoning data privacy laws will cause massive revaluation of internet companies; 11/04/2018 – CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA SAYS DELETED USER DATA AFTER FACEBOOK ASKED; 03/04/2018 – FACEBOOK FB.O SAYS IT HAS EXPANDED POLICY TO CURB ORGANIZATIONS USING FAKE ACCOUNTS -INTERVIEW; 14/05/2018 – FACEBOOK SAYS 200 APPS SUSPENDED PENDING INVESTIGATION; 26/03/2018 – CALIFORNIA AG BECERRA- SENT LETTER TO FACEBOOK CEO FOR ANSWERS TO REPORTS THAT PERSONAL DATA WAS PROVIDED TO THIRD PARTIES WITHOUT KNOWLEDGE OR CONSENT; 22/03/2018 – HomelandMinority: Thompson Requests Facebook Election Security Briefing

Smith Salley & Associates increased its stake in Altria Group Inc (MO) by 60.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Salley & Associates bought 6,640 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.84% . The institutional investor held 17,629 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.01M, up from 10,989 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Salley & Associates who had been investing in Altria Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $85.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $45.98. About 4.50M shares traded. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 19.47% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.47% the S&P500. Some Historical MO News: 09/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Altria’s IDR at ‘A-‘; Outlook Stable; 22/05/2018 – Altria Group, Inc. Announces New Structure to Accelerate Its Innovation Aspiration; 19/04/2018 – Altria Group CDS Widens 5 Bps, Most in 6 Months; 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP INC MO.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.00, REV VIEW $19.64 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP INC – EXPECTS 2018 FULL-YEAR ADJUSTED EFFECTIVE TAX RATE WILL BE IN A RANGE OF ABOUT 23% TO 24%; 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS ENDS; 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA CEO: FDA PMTA APPLICATION COULD COME AT ANY TIME; 29/05/2018 – Altria, Reynolds, Lorillard, and Philip Morris Ordered to Issue Corrective Statements on Nicotine Addiction; 22nd Century’s; 14/05/2018 – Tobacco giant Altria hired the firm to help with a strategy to figure out how to craft compelling messages to fight back against regulators, sources told CNBC; 26/04/2018 – Altria 1Q EPS $1.00

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fernwood Inv Lc has 2.22% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Moreover, Cibc National Bank Usa has 0.79% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Community State Bank Na reported 420 shares. Capital Investment Advsrs Limited Liability Com owns 11,647 shares. Sageworth holds 25 shares. Capstone Advisors Limited reported 0.01% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Marshall Wace Llp invested in 37,580 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Duquesne Family Office Ltd Llc reported 61,665 shares. Griffin Asset Mgmt reported 0.3% stake. Fdx Advsr has invested 0.47% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Gillespie Robinson Grimm Inc reported 202,383 shares. Davenport Com holds 27,658 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Alpha Windward Limited Liability Corp reported 0.07% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Bluestein R H And reported 171,274 shares. Bartlett & Ltd accumulated 85,718 shares.

Smith Salley & Associates, which manages about $331.94 million and $621.29 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 8,413 shares to 41,676 shares, valued at $9.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 16,488 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 224,592 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY).

Since February 21, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $122,481 activity.