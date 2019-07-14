Smith Salley & Associates Has Cut Transdigm Group (TDG) Stake as Stock Price Rose; Diamond Offshre Drilling (DO) Shareholder Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management LTD Upped Its Position

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Diamond Offshre Drilling Inc (DO) by 338.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd bought 367,050 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.89% with the market. The institutional investor held 475,450 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.99 million, up from 108,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Diamond Offshre Drilling Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.65% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $9.29. About 1.09M shares traded. Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO) has declined 48.84% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.27% the S&P500. Some Historical DO News: 28/03/2018 – Diamond Offshore Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 30/04/2018 – Diamond Offshore 1Q Rev $295.5M; 08/05/2018 – LOEWS CORP L.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.0625/SHR; 29/03/2018 – DIAMOND OFFSHORE: JOHN R. BOLTON TO RESIGN FROM BD APRIL 8; 30/04/2018 – Diamond Offshore: Contracted Backlog Represents 19 Rig Years of Work; 30/04/2018 – Diamond Offshore 1Q EPS 14c; 29/03/2018 – Diamond Offshore Drilling: John R. Bolton to Resign From Board April 8, Result of National Security Adviser Appointment; 30/04/2018 – Diamond Offshore 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 16c; 30/04/2018 – DIAMOND OFFSHORE 1Q REV. $295.5M, EST. $295.0M; 30/04/2018 – Diamond Offshore 1Q Net $19.3M

Smith Salley & Associates decreased its stake in Transdigm Group Inc (TDG) by 24.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Salley & Associates sold 4,151 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% with the market. The institutional investor held 12,884 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.85M, down from 17,035 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Salley & Associates who had been investing in Transdigm Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.49B market cap company. The stock increased 1.18% or $5.83 during the last trading session, reaching $498.06. About 200,834 shares traded. TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) has risen 36.06% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.63% the S&P500. Some Historical TDG News: 01/05/2018 – TRANSDIGM PROPOSED PRIVATE OFFERING OF $500M SR SUB NOTES; 01/05/2018 – TRANSDIGM SEES FY ADJ EPS $17.35 TO $17.99, EST. $17.34; 01/05/2018 – TransDigm 2Q Net $196.3M; 15/03/2018 – TransDigm Completed Acquisition of Kirkhill Elastomers From Esterline for $50 M in Cash; 01/05/2018 – TransDigm Group Announces Proposed Private Offering of $500 M of Senior Subordinated Notes; 30/05/2018 – TransDigm CDS Widens 63 Bps, Most in 15 Months; 01/05/2018 – TransDigm 2Q EPS $3.53; 19/03/2018 – TRANSDIGM TO BUY EXTANT AEROSPACE FOR $525M; 01/05/2018 – TransDigm Sees FY18 Adj EPS $17.35-Adj EPS $17.99; 17/05/2018 – TransDigm Favored by 11 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show

Since February 25, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $39,640 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 27 investors sold DO shares while 53 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 144.84 million shares or 4.73% more from 138.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mason Street Advisors Lc holds 20,745 shares. Riverhead Capital Limited Liability Company has 8,259 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Delta Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc Tn owns 0% invested in Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO) for 36 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Bancshares Of Montreal Can has invested 0% in Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO). Stifel reported 0% of its portfolio in Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO). Prudential holds 0.01% or 416,645 shares in its portfolio. Renaissance Tech Limited Liability has 0.01% invested in Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO). The California-based Wells Fargo And Mn has invested 0% in Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO). Stephens Inc Ar owns 63,868 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 12,005 shares. Us National Bank & Trust De has 5,354 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Dimensional Fund Lp accumulated 0.02% or 4.88 million shares. Northern Trust accumulated 1.60M shares. 125,253 were accumulated by Swiss State Bank. Clearbridge Invests Limited Liability has 2,644 shares.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $26.75B and $15.17 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Everi Holdings Inc by 46,187 shares to 237,602 shares, valued at $2.50M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Oriental Financial Group Inc (NYSE:OFG) by 50,567 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 33,840 shares, and cut its stake in Svb Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB).

Smith Salley & Associates, which manages about $331.94M and $621.29M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Diageo P L C (NYSE:DEO) by 15,124 shares to 50,786 shares, valued at $8.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 63,782 shares in the quarter, for a total of 159,698 shares, and has risen its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.32, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 28 investors sold TDG shares while 143 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 132 raised stakes. 51.29 million shares or 5.26% less from 54.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ing Groep Nv reported 0.04% in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG). Fred Alger Inc owns 12,401 shares. 108 were reported by Acadian Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Com. Pathstone Family Office Lc owns 22 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Glob Endowment Mgmt Ltd Partnership owns 0.3% invested in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) for 4,610 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board invested 0.08% of its portfolio in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG). Weiss Multi holds 0.01% or 500 shares. Goodnow Gru Limited Liability Company reported 4.82% in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG). Sands Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 42,174 shares. 40,600 were reported by Origin Asset Management Limited Liability Partnership. Scopus Asset Ltd Partnership reported 30,000 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman has invested 1.05% in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG). Girard Prtnrs Limited holds 0.24% or 2,821 shares in its portfolio. Destination Wealth has invested 0% in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG). Ameritas Inv Prtn accumulated 854 shares.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 4 sales for $10.97 million activity. $1.26M worth of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) was sold by Wynne Sarah on Thursday, February 7. Henderson Robert S had sold 20,000 shares worth $8.55 million.

Analysts await TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $4.01 EPS, up 1.52% or $0.06 from last year’s $3.95 per share. TDG’s profit will be $213.25M for 31.05 P/E if the $4.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.17 actual EPS reported by TransDigm Group Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.84% negative EPS growth.