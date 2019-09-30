Smith Salley & Associates Has Decreased Its Microsoft (MSFT) Position; Csat Investment Advisory LP Has Decreased Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg LTD Sponsored Ads (TSM) Position

Smith Salley & Associates decreased Microsoft Corp (MSFT) stake by 6.54% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Smith Salley & Associates sold 14,699 shares as Microsoft Corp (MSFT)’s stock rose 6.56%. The Smith Salley & Associates holds 209,893 shares with $28.12 million value, down from 224,592 last quarter. Microsoft Corp now has $ valuation. The stock decreased 1.30% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $137.73. About 22.50 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 16/05/2018 – FP Tech Desk: Microsoft planning low-cost Surface tablet line to take on iPad; 29/05/2018 – Microsoft is now worth $749 billion and is the world’s third most valuable company; 26/04/2018 – Gamida Cell Strengthens Leadership Team with Appointments of Josh Hamermesh as Chief Business Officer and Paul Nee as Vice President of Marketing; 07/05/2018 – The chips boost the performance of Microsoft’s Azure machine learning cloud service, and over time will become available for use in other facilities; 19/03/2018 – Merrill Corporation Launches Merrill DatasiteOne, the only SaaS Application for Due Diligence; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT CFO HOOD COMMENTS ON CAPEX SPENDING IN INTERVIEW; 17/05/2018 – Arconic Board Approves Quarterly Dividends; 14/03/2018 – International Launch Services (ILS) Secures Additional Launch Orders for Proton Medium Vehicle; 28/03/2018 – Uphold Launches XRP With Zero Fees; 17/04/2018 – Supreme Court Drops Microsoft Data-Storage Case After Congressional Legislation

Csat Investment Advisory Lp decreased Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd Sponsored Ads (TSM) stake by 22.27% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Csat Investment Advisory Lp sold 17,505 shares as Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd Sponsored Ads (TSM)’s stock declined 2.72%. The Csat Investment Advisory Lp holds 61,090 shares with $2.39 million value, down from 78,595 last quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd Sponsored Ads now has $220.05 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.04% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $45.51. About 9.61M shares traded or 51.61% up from the average. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 3.75% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 17/04/2018 – TAIWAN’S TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$512 MLN; 15/05/2018 – SAMSUNG ELEC 005930.KS IN TALKS WITH ZTE 0763.HK , OTHER SMARTPHONE MAKERS TO SUPPLY EXYNOS CHIPS – EXEC; 29/05/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS IT ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$964 MLN; 09/04/2018 – TAIWAN’S TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$1.06 BLN; 15/05/2018 – Jay Huang on Investing in Chinese Chipmaking Industry, TSMC and Foxconn Expansion in China (Video); 10/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS MARCH SALES +20.8 PCT ON YEAR; 30/05/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS IT ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$2.02 BLN; 26/03/2018 – 2330.TW: TSMC to make automotive chips for Renesas; 26/03/2018 – TSMC to make automotive chips for Renesas; 24/04/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-Apple supply chain “taken by surprise”

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Smith Salley & Associates increased Royal Dutch Shell Plc stake by 33,745 shares to 51,898 valued at $3.38M in 2019Q2. It also upped Diageo P L C (NYSE:DEO) stake by 2,463 shares and now owns 53,249 shares. Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Royal London Asset, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 4.60M shares. Peddock Capital Advsrs Ltd Llc, Massachusetts-based fund reported 10,710 shares. Savant Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 60,472 shares. Intersect Capital reported 78,436 shares. Profund Limited Liability Co owns 3.94% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 620,756 shares. Sadoff Mgmt Llc holds 4,395 shares. Wendell David Associates holds 2.72% or 135,149 shares in its portfolio. Brookmont Capital reported 32,817 shares. Fiduciary accumulated 877,767 shares. Us Bank De reported 6.29M shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 4.57 million shares stake. Cubic Asset Limited has 3.28% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 81,645 shares. C Worldwide Group A S has invested 6.59% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 1,705 are owned by Reinhart Prtn. Brookfield Asset reported 43,000 shares stake.

Among 15 analysts covering Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), 13 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 87% are positive. Microsoft has $16300 highest and $90 lowest target. $149.53’s average target is 8.57% above currents $137.73 stock price. Microsoft had 24 analyst reports since April 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, July 19 by Credit Suisse. Wedbush maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $15500 target in Thursday, April 25 report. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, July 19 by Citigroup. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) on Thursday, April 25 with “Overweight” rating. The company was maintained on Thursday, April 25 by Barclays Capital. The company was maintained on Thursday, April 25 by BMO Capital Markets. Nomura maintained Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) rating on Thursday, April 25. Nomura has “Buy” rating and $13100 target. Raymond James maintained the stock with “Strong Buy” rating in Thursday, April 25 report. The stock of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) earned “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, July 19. The stock of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) earned “Buy” rating by Canaccord Genuity on Friday, July 19.

Csat Investment Advisory Lp increased Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU) stake by 14,480 shares to 14,653 valued at $565,000 in 2019Q2. It also upped Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT) stake by 3,678 shares and now owns 3,707 shares. Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) was raised too.

