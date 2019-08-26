Smith Salley & Associates Has Raised Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Holding By $755,985; Compx International Has 1.11 Sentiment

Smith Salley & Associates increased Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) stake by 4.82% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Smith Salley & Associates acquired 7,485 shares as Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM)’s stock rose 0.73%. The Smith Salley & Associates holds 162,615 shares with $16.46 million value, up from 155,130 last quarter. Jpmorgan Chase & Co now has $339.00 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.48% or $2.7 during the last trading session, reaching $106.02. About 14.76M shares traded or 27.70% up from the average. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 26/04/2018 – XILINX INC XLNX.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $70 FROM $68; 16/05/2018 – Virtusa Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 16/04/2018 – TURKEY TREASURY HIRES GOLDMAN, HSBC, JPMORGAN FOR 2028 $ BOND; 07/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Names JPMorgan’s Amanda Norton as Chief Risk Officer; 07/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS LIST OF CEO CANDIDATES HAS BEEN “NARROWED DOWN” FOR HEALTHCARE VENTURE BETWEEN BERKSHIRE, AMAZON.COM AMZN.O AND JPMORGAN CHASE JPM.N; 10/05/2018 – JPMorgan’s Aguzin Sees Optimistic Investors From Economic Point of View (Video); 13/04/2018 – JPMorgan Chase Sees 2018 Effective Income Tax Rate About 20%; 19/04/2018 – RingCentral Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 15/05/2018 – U.S. Cellular Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – Match Group Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow

Compx International Inc (CIX) investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.33, from 1.44 in 2018Q4. The ratio is negative, as 10 investment managers increased or opened new stock positions, while 9 decreased and sold stock positions in Compx International Inc. The investment managers in our database now own: 1.34 million shares, down from 1.35 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Compx International Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 1 Reduced: 8 Increased: 9 New Position: 1.

The stock increased 2.37% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $14.68. About shares traded. CompX International Inc. (CIX) has risen 22.76% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.76% the S&P500. Some Historical CIX News: 23/05/2018 – REG-COMPX ANNOUNCES REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND AND RESULTS OF THE ANNUAL STOCKHOLDER MEETING; 07/05/2018 – CompX International 1Q EPS 30c; 20/04/2018 DJ CompX International Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CIX)

CompX International Inc. engages in the manufacture and sale of security products and recreational marine components primarily in North America. The company has market cap of $182.67 million. The firm operates through two divisions, Security Products and Marine Components. It has a 11.82 P/E ratio. The Security Products segment makes mechanical and electrical cabinet locks and other locking mechanisms used in various applications, including ignition systems, mailboxes, file cabinets, desk drawers, tool storage cabinets, vending and gaming machines, high security medical cabinetry, electrical circuit panels, storage compartments, and gas station security.

Sessa Capital Im L.P. holds 0.88% of its portfolio in CompX International Inc. for 431,732 shares. Minerva Advisors Llc owns 17,048 shares or 0.14% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Horrell Capital Management Inc. has 0.07% invested in the company for 10,000 shares. The New York-based American International Group Inc has invested 0% in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc., a Nebraska-based fund reported 124 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Scotia Capital invested in 997,703 shares or 1.3% of the stock. Compton Cap Mgmt Ri invested 3.56% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Wafra stated it has 0.22% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Excalibur Management Corporation reported 34,059 shares or 3.25% of all its holdings. Moreover, Cooke Bieler LP has 1.59% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Umb Bankshares N A Mo holds 435,378 shares. Salem Cap reported 29,789 shares stake. Horizon Invs Limited Liability holds 11,869 shares. Mason Street Advisors Limited Liability invested 0.98% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Jpmorgan Chase & reported 2.73M shares. Miles Cap holds 5,097 shares. Hudson Valley Invest Advsr Inc Adv accumulated 89,318 shares. Buckhead Capital Management Ltd Liability Company accumulated 1.54% or 48,784 shares. Cincinnati Financial Corporation holds 60,000 shares or 0.25% of its portfolio. Zuckerman Invest Gru Limited Liability Com reported 0.06% stake.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $4.19 million activity. The insider HOBSON MELLODY L bought $2.00 million.

Among 3 analysts covering JP Morgan Chase (NYSE:JPM), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. JP Morgan Chase has $132 highest and $116 lowest target. $126.67’s average target is 19.48% above currents $106.02 stock price. JP Morgan Chase had 10 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, February 27 with “Buy”. As per Monday, April 15, the company rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets. On Thursday, February 28 the stock rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Market Perform”. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, April 15. The stock of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has “Outperform” rating given on Monday, April 15 by Credit Suisse.

