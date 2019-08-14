Smith Salley & Associates Lowered V F (VFC) Stake By $5.20 Million; Ceco Environmental (CECE) Sellers Increased By 7.94% Their Shorts

Ceco Environmental Corp (NASDAQ:CECE) had an increase of 7.94% in short interest. CECE’s SI was 1.12M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 7.94% from 1.04 million shares previously. With 137,700 avg volume, 8 days are for Ceco Environmental Corp (NASDAQ:CECE)’s short sellers to cover CECE’s short positions. The SI to Ceco Environmental Corp’s float is 3.74%. The stock decreased 2.85% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $7.16. About 38,881 shares traded. CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) has risen 40.49% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.49% the S&P500. Some Historical CECE News: 08/03/2018 – Ceco Environmental 4Q Adj Loss/Shr 5c; 02/04/2018 – CECO ENVIRONMENTAL CORP – SALE OF STROBIC TO CINCINNATI FAN AND VENTILATOR COMPANY, INC. A PORTFOLIO COMPANY OF DOMINUS CAPITAL, L.P; 16/04/2018 – In Celebration of Earth Day Week, CECO Environmental Releases the First in a Series of Blogs about the Opportunities to Improve; 08/03/2018 Ceco Environmental 4Q Loss/Shr 34c; 21/04/2018 – DJ CECO Environmental Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CECE); 15/05/2018 – WYNNEFIELD CAPITAL ADDED WTTR, CECE IN 1Q: 13F; 02/04/2018 – Ceco Environmental Selling Strobic to Cincinnati Fan and Ventilator Co; 02/04/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – CECO ENVIRONMENTAL ANNOUNCES THE SALE OF STROBIC; 10/05/2018 – Ceco Environmental 1Q EPS 17c; 16/04/2018 – In Celebration of Earth Day Week, CECO Environmental Releases the First in a Series of Blogs about the Opportunities to Improve Air Quality

Smith Salley & Associates decreased V F Corp (VFC) stake by 82.99% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Smith Salley & Associates sold 60,500 shares as V F Corp (VFC)’s stock declined 0.18%. The Smith Salley & Associates holds 12,404 shares with $1.08M value, down from 72,904 last quarter. V F Corp now has $32.08B valuation. The stock decreased 2.67% or $2.21 during the last trading session, reaching $80.57. About 482,922 shares traded. V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) has risen 1.36% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.36% the S&P500. Some Historical VFC News: 19/03/2018 – VF Corp Sees Nautica Transaction Closing in First Half; 19/03/2018 – VF CORP – ENTERED INTO DEAL TO SELL NAUTICA BRAND BUSINESS TO AUTHENTIC BRANDS GROUP LLC; 04/05/2018 – VF Corp Transition Quarter Adjusted EPS 67c; 04/05/2018 – VF Corp Transition Quarter Revenue $3.05B, Net $252.8M; 04/05/2018 – VF CORP VFC.N QUARTERLY ADJUSTED SHR $0.67 INCLUDING ITEMS; 19/03/2018 – Monetate Launches Revolutionary Product Recommendation Tool; 14/03/2018 – VF to Enter Wearables Fitness Market; 04/05/2018 – VF Corp Sees FY19 Adj EPS $3.48-Adj EPS $3.53; 19/03/2018 – VF Corporation Enters into Definitive Agreement to Sell the Nautica® Brand Business to Authentic Brands Group, LLC; 30/04/2018 – VF Corporation Completes the Sale of Its Nautica® Brand Business to Authentic Brands Group, LLC

Among 5 analysts covering Ceco Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Ceco Environmental had 8 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) earned “Buy” rating by H.C. Wainwright on Friday, March 8. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, March 13 by FBR Capital. Needham maintained the shares of CECE in report on Friday, August 9 with “Buy” rating. The stock of CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, June 11 by Roth Capital. The stock has “Buy” rating by Maxim Group on Tuesday, February 26. The stock of CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) earned “Buy” rating by Maxim Group on Friday, March 8.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.64 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 1.41 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 9 investors sold CECO Environmental Corp. shares while 24 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 36 raised stakes. 22.49 million shares or 0.79% more from 22.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Trexquant L P owns 46,006 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Putnam Invs Ltd Liability reported 0% of its portfolio in CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE). Savings Bank Of Mellon accumulated 0% or 113,695 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn has invested 0% in CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE). 550 are owned by Ftb Advsr Inc. Engineers Gate Manager Lp holds 0.01% in CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) or 12,830 shares. Wisconsin-based Heartland Advsr Inc has invested 0.19% in CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE). Jump Trading Limited Liability has 10,974 shares. New Jersey-based Prudential Fin has invested 0% in CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE). Parametric Assocs Lc reported 51,495 shares. Essex Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability Co holds 0.21% or 200,224 shares in its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 0% of its portfolio in CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) for 6,337 shares. Marshall Wace Llp holds 32,306 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Private Advisor Gp Ltd Liability Company holds 15,180 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Barclays Public Limited Liability holds 0% in CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) or 10,101 shares.

CECO Environmental Corp. provides critical solutions to the environmental, energy, and fluid handling and filtration industries worldwide. The company has market cap of $252.07 million. The firm operates through three divisions: Energy, Environmental, and Fluid Handling and Filtration. It currently has negative earnings. The Energy segment offers gas turbine exhaust systems, dampers and diverters, gas and liquid separation and filtration equipment, selective catalytic reduction and selective non-catalytic reduction systems, acoustical components and silencers, secondary separators, and expansion joints for the power and petrochemical industries.

Since March 8, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $64,570 activity. Sadlowski Dennis also bought $28,920 worth of CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) shares. 5,000 shares were bought by Liner David B, worth $35,650.

Among 4 analysts covering VF (NYSE:VFC), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. VF had 9 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Neutral” on Friday, May 24. UBS maintained the shares of VFC in report on Monday, March 25 with “Hold” rating. The firm has “Neutral” rating by UBS given on Tuesday, May 14. Citigroup reinitiated V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) on Monday, March 18 with “Neutral” rating. The rating was maintained by Cowen & Co with “Outperform” on Tuesday, February 19.

Analysts await V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.29 earnings per share, down 9.79% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.43 per share. VFC’s profit will be $513.65M for 15.61 P/E if the $1.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.30 actual earnings per share reported by V.F. Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 330.00% EPS growth.

Smith Salley & Associates increased Lyondellbasell Industries N (NYSE:LYB) stake by 9,352 shares to 83,006 valued at $6.98M in 2019Q1. It also upped Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM) stake by 8,298 shares and now owns 14,258 shares. Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) was raised too.