Smith Salley & Associates Has Cut V F (VFC) Holding; Balyasny Asset Management Upped Teradyne (TER) Holding

Balyasny Asset Management Llc increased Teradyne Inc (TER) stake by 28.12% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Balyasny Asset Management Llc acquired 21,087 shares as Teradyne Inc (TER)’s stock rose 19.51%. The Balyasny Asset Management Llc holds 96,087 shares with $3.83M value, up from 75,000 last quarter. Teradyne Inc now has $7.93 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.19% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $46.26. About 1.23 million shares traded. Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) has risen 27.70% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.27% the S&P500. Some Historical TER News: 23/05/2018 – Teradyne Tops VLSIresearch Customer Satisfaction Survey for Sixth Consecutive Year; 25/04/2018 – TERADYNE PURCHASES PRIVATELY HELD MIR OF ODENSE FOR €121M; 25/04/2018 – Teradyne to Buy Mobile Industrial Robots for $148M; 24/04/2018 – TERADYNE 1Q NET REV. $487M, EST. $478.2M; 25/04/2018 – Teradyne and Mobile Industrial Robots (MiR) Announce Teradyne’s Acquisition of MiR, Leader in Collaborative Autonomous Mobile; 25/04/2018 – Teradyne And Mobile Industrial Robots (MiR) Announce Teradyne’s Acquisition Of MiR, Leader In Collaborative Autonomous Mobile Industrial Robots; 15/05/2018 – Elliott Management Corporation Buys 2.1% Position in Teradyne; 24/04/2018 – Teradyne 1Q EPS 43c; 23/05/2018 – Teradyne Tops VLSlresearch Customer Satisfaction Survey for Sixth Consecutive Year; 08/05/2018 – Teradyne Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

Smith Salley & Associates decreased V F Corp (VFC) stake by 82.99% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Smith Salley & Associates sold 60,500 shares as V F Corp (VFC)’s stock rose 4.88%. The Smith Salley & Associates holds 12,404 shares with $1.08 million value, down from 72,904 last quarter. V F Corp now has $35.72 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.15% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $88.88. About 1.50M shares traded. V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) has risen 16.91% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.48% the S&P500. Some Historical VFC News: 03/04/2018 – VF Corporation Completes Acquisition of Icebreaker®; 04/05/2018 – VF SEES FY19 ADJ. EPS $3.48 TO $3.53; 09/04/2018 – VF Corp. Paid $204 Million for Icebreaker Brand; 04/05/2018 – VF Reports Results for Transition Period Ended March 31, 2018; 04/05/2018 – VF CORP VFC.N SEES FY 2019 REVENUE $13.45 BLN TO $13.55 BLN; 14/03/2018 – VF Corp Sees Completion of Deal in April; 31/05/2018 – Business Capital’s Managing Director Moderates Panel Discussing Key Differentiators for Corporate Success; 24/05/2018 – Monetate Names Dave Swarthout as Data Protection Officer; 14/03/2018 – VF CORP – ADDITION OF ALTRA BRAND TO VF’S PORTFOLIO IS EXPECTED TO BE IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS PER SHARE; 28/03/2018 – VF Corp Appoints Steve Murray as Vice Pres, Strategic Projects

Smith Salley & Associates increased Us Bancorp Del (NYSE:USB) stake by 47,559 shares to 195,181 valued at $9.41 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT) stake by 5,754 shares and now owns 150,703 shares. Markel Corp (NYSE:MKL) was raised too.

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 sales for $3.94 million activity. MEAGHER LAURA C also sold $759,462 worth of V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) on Monday, February 11. Holtz Curtis A. had sold 24,926 shares worth $2.14M. MCCOLLOUGH W ALAN had sold 12,552 shares worth $1.04M on Monday, January 28.

More notable recent V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “V.F (NYSE:VFC) Shareholders Booked A 40% Gain In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” on June 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Should We Expect From V.F. Corporation’s (NYSE:VFC) Earnings In The Next 12 Months? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 30, 2019, Fool.com published: “This Newly Public Clothing Company May Handsomely Reward Income Investors – Motley Fool” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “V.F. Corp: Better Without The Jeans – Seeking Alpha” published on July 03, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “After Wrangler Spinoff, VF Taps Alibaba for China Expansion – Motley Fool” with publication date: June 25, 2019.

Among 4 analysts covering VF (NYSE:VFC), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. VF had 9 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) earned “Outperform” rating by Cowen & Co on Tuesday, February 19. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Neutral” on Tuesday, May 14. UBS maintained the shares of VFC in report on Friday, May 24 with “Neutral” rating. The stock of V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) earned “Hold” rating by UBS on Monday, March 25. Citigroup reinitiated the shares of VFC in report on Monday, March 18 with “Neutral” rating.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 insider sales for $8.10 million activity. Smith Gregory Stephen sold $412,796 worth of stock. 139,935 shares valued at $5.48M were sold by JAGIELA MARK E on Wednesday, February 13. Beecher Gregory R sold $989,021 worth of stock or 26,778 shares. Gray Charles Jeffrey sold $1.22 million worth of stock or 33,156 shares.

Balyasny Asset Management Llc decreased Stifel Finl Corp (NYSE:SF) stake by 190,528 shares to 8,806 valued at $465,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Aecom (NYSE:ACM) stake by 32,532 shares and now owns 53,120 shares. Brinker Intl Inc (NYSE:EAT) was reduced too.

Among 3 analysts covering Teradyne (NYSE:TER), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Teradyne had 4 analyst reports since January 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Craig Hallum downgraded the shares of TER in report on Friday, February 22 to “Hold” rating. The company was maintained on Tuesday, April 16 by Stifel Nicolaus. The firm has “In-Line” rating given on Monday, January 14 by Evercore.