Smith Salley & Associates Trimmed Union Pacific (UNP) Position by $2.19 Million as Market Valuation Rose; Aurora Investment Counsel Has Lowered Holding in Central Garden & Pet Company (CENTA) by $346,127

Smith Salley & Associates decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 20.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Salley & Associates sold 13,103 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The institutional investor held 51,711 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.65M, down from 64,814 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Salley & Associates who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $116.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $1.45 during the last trading session, reaching $167.57. About 2.90M shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 27/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 04/27/2018 02:34 PM; 15/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific – 03/15/2018 10:45 AM; 26/03/2018 – Union Pacific Names TRAC Interstar Preferred National Provider Of Emergency Road Service; 09/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/09/2018 10:34 AM; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SEES COAL HEADWINDS ON LOW NATURAL GAS PRICES; 06/03/2018 – UNION PACIFIC BELIEVES `COOLER HEADS WILL PREVAIL’ ON TARIFFS; 26/03/2018 – Union Pacific Names TRAC lnterstar Preferred National Provider Of Emergency Road Service; 26/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY–ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION–IN FULTON AND PEORIA COUNTIES, ILL; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific 1Q Operating Ratio 64.6%; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC PLANS TO FILE ALTERNATIVE SCHEDULE FOR PTC

Aurora Investment Counsel decreased its stake in Central Garden & Pet Company (CENTA) by 38.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aurora Investment Counsel sold 15,049 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.22% . The institutional investor held 23,833 shares of the consumer specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $554,000, down from 38,882 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel who had been investing in Central Garden & Pet Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.49 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.43% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $25.94. About 523,761 shares traded or 71.75% up from the average. Central Garden & Pet Company (NASDAQ:CENTA) has declined 30.55% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.55% the S&P500. Some Historical CENTA News: 09/05/2018 – Central Garden & Pet Short-Interest Ratio Rises 64% to 8 Days; 14/03/2018 – CENTRAL GARDEN & PET BUYS BELL NURSERY; 07/05/2018 – Central Garden & Pet Company Announces Record Fiscal Second Quarter Revenues and Profits; 14/03/2018 – CENTRAL GARDEN & PET CO – COMPANY EXPECTS ACQUISITION TO BE ACCRETIVE IN FISCAL 2018; 06/05/2018 – DJ Central Garden & Pet Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CENT); 02/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on NewMarket, MSG Networks, Iridium Communications, ACI Worldwide, Central Garden & Pe; 15/03/2018 – Central Garden & Pet: Acquisition Expected to Close in Early April 2018; 04/05/2018 – DJ Central Garden & Pet Company Class , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CENTA); 07/05/2018 – CENTRAL GARDEN & PET CO CENT.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $1.90; 19/03/2018 – CENTRAL GARDEN & PET CO – BROOKS PENNINGTON lll (SONNY) HAS SUCCEEDED BILL BROWN AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD

Smith Salley & Associates, which manages about $331.94 million and $621.29 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4,027 shares to 101,284 shares, valued at $19.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT) by 5,754 shares in the quarter, for a total of 150,703 shares, and has risen its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Analysts await Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.43 EPS, up 13.02% or $0.28 from last year’s $2.15 per share. UNP’s profit will be $1.68 billion for 17.24 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.22 actual EPS reported by Union Pacific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.46% EPS growth.

Analysts await Central Garden & Pet Company (NASDAQ:CENTA) to report earnings on November, 26. They expect $0.17 earnings per share, up 70.00% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.1 per share. CENTA’s profit will be $9.78 million for 38.15 P/E if the $0.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.80 actual earnings per share reported by Central Garden & Pet Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -78.75% negative EPS growth.

