Smith Salley & Associates Has Cut Its Analog Devices (ADI) Holding by $1.76 Million as Stock Price Rose; As Travelers Companies Com (TRV) Share Price Rose, Bsw Wealth Partners Decreased Holding

Bsw Wealth Partners decreased its stake in Travelers Companies Inc Com (TRV) by 37.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bsw Wealth Partners sold 2,599 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.47% . The institutional investor held 4,372 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $600,000, down from 6,971 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bsw Wealth Partners who had been investing in Travelers Companies Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.26 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $146.92. About 1.40 million shares traded or 11.65% up from the average. The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) has risen 11.84% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.84% the S&P500. Some Historical TRV News: 14/05/2018 – Cancun Remains Popular, Puerto Rico Begins Recovery Among American Travelers This Summer, Despite Recent Travel Advisory And Hurricane Setbacks; 24/05/2018 – Cardiac Center in Saudi Arabia Targets Medical Travelers; 22/03/2018 – Travelers Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/03/2018 – American Travelers Lose Confidence In Cruise Ships’ Ability To Handle Medical Emergencies; 10/05/2018 – Travel Startup 43km Gives Travelers an Easier Way to Book Personalized Tours; 30/05/2018 – Travelers may immediately think of the loss of precious legroom over the years but Delta is cutting an inch off of somewhere else: flight attendants’ shoes; 19/04/2018 – JUCY RV Rentals Welcomes Travelers to the Pacific Northwest with New Branch Near Vancouver; 24/04/2018 – Travelers Reports First Quarter Net Income and Core Income per Diluted Share of $2.42 and $2.46, Respectively, Up 12% and 14%, Which Includes Catastrophe Losses of $1.01 per Diluted Share; 24/04/2018 – TRAVELERS COMPANIES INC TRV.N – QTRLY COMBINED RATIO 95.5 PCT VS 96.0 PCT; 17/04/2018 – Denihan to Celebrate National Business Travelers Day on April 24, 2018

Smith Salley & Associates decreased its stake in Analog Devices Inc (ADI) by 19.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Salley & Associates sold 16,777 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.41% . The institutional investor held 69,795 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.35 million, down from 86,572 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Salley & Associates who had been investing in Analog Devices Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.56% or $1.78 during the last trading session, reaching $112.68. About 2.40 million shares traded. Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) has risen 23.24% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ADI News: 29/03/2018 – Dir Champy Gifts 300 Of Analog Devices Inc; 30/05/2018 – Analog Devices 2Q Net $379.8M; 14/05/2018 – Lazard Asset Buys New 1.3% Position in Analog Devices; 08/03/2018 Analog Devices Adds Innovative RADAR Technology For Industrial And Automotive Markets With Acquisition Of Symeo GmbH; 09/03/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES INC – TO USE NET PROCEEDS OF OFFERING TO REPAY A PORTION OF AMOUNT OUTSTANDING UNDER ITS FIVE-YEAR TERM LOAN; 22/03/2018 – Analog Devices Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/03/2018 – Argonas Corporate Finance Advises Siemens and Other Shareholders on the Sale of Symeo GmbH, a Company specialized in Innovative RADAR Technology for Industrial & Automotive Markets, to Analog Devices; 30/05/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES INC- CEO VINCENT ROCHE SAYS ZTE WAS A SMALL AMOUNT OF HEADWIND IN THE SECOND QUARTER – CONF CALL; 07/05/2018 – DGAP-NEWS: LION E-MOBILITY AG: LION E-MOBILITY AG SIGNS COOPERATION AGREEMENT WITH ANALOG DEVICES INC; 08/03/2018 – ARGONAS CORPORATE FINANCE ADVISES SIEMENS AND OTHER SHAREHOLDERS ON THE SALE OF SYMEO GMBH, A COMPANY SPECIALIZED IN INNOVATIVE RADAR TECHNOLOGY FOR INDUSTRIAL & AUTOMOTIVE MARKETS, TO ANALOG

Analysts await The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.37 earnings per share, down 6.69% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.54 per share. TRV’s profit will be $617.12 million for 15.50 P/E if the $2.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.02 actual earnings per share reported by The Travelers Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.33% EPS growth.

Bsw Wealth Partners, which manages about $804.68 million and $252.66M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr Core S&P Mcp Etf (IJH) by 18,217 shares to 58,085 shares, valued at $11.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr Msci Lw Crb Tg by 23,721 shares in the quarter, for a total of 73,447 shares, and has risen its stake in Grainger W W Inc Com (NYSE:GWW).

Analysts await Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) to report earnings on August, 21 before the open. They expect $1.22 earnings per share, down 20.26% or $0.31 from last year’s $1.53 per share. ADI’s profit will be $451.11M for 23.09 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.36 actual earnings per share reported by Analog Devices, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.29% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 32 investors sold ADI shares while 251 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 324.13 million shares or 1.50% less from 329.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Regentatlantic Ltd Liability Corp holds 2,999 shares. Sandy Spring Commercial Bank holds 0% of its portfolio in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) for 149 shares. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board stated it has 376,882 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Sa invested in 206,484 shares or 0.18% of the stock. Federated Inc Pa has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Markel reported 1.33% of its portfolio in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Rothschild & Communications Asset Mngmt Us invested 0% of its portfolio in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Jnba Advisors invested in 25 shares. 10 stated it has 0.66% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board invested in 30,891 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Tradition Cap Management Limited Liability holds 0.18% of its portfolio in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) for 6,470 shares. Winslow Evans & Crocker Incorporated owns 12 shares. Cadence Cap Limited Liability invested 0.11% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Bingham Osborn And Scarborough Ltd Liability holds 0.02% or 2,232 shares in its portfolio. Conning holds 8,424 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio.

Smith Salley & Associates, which manages about $331.94 million and $621.29M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New (NYSE:TJX) by 15,556 shares to 290,910 shares, valued at $15.48M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Markel Corp (NYSE:MKL) by 466 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3,147 shares, and has risen its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB).