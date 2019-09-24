Smith Salley & Associates Upped Its Merck & Co (MRK) Holding by $473,432; As Store Cap (STOR) Stock Rose, Cipher Capital LP Has Trimmed Its Stake by $769,692

Smith Salley & Associates increased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (MRK) by 5.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Salley & Associates bought 5,704 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.42% . The institutional investor held 111,054 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.31 million, up from 105,350 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Salley & Associates who had been investing in Merck & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $215.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.94% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $84.36. About 9.16M shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 06/04/2018 – MERCK KGAA’S EVOBRUTINIB MEETS PRIMARY ENDPOINT IN MS STUDY; 15/04/2018 – MERCK SAYS KEYTRUDA SAFETY PROFILE CONSISTENT W/ PRIOR TRIALS; 16/05/2018 – Merck Data at ASCO 2018 to Showcase Progress and Further Optionality of Oncology Pipeline; 27/03/2018 – ADVISORY-Alerts on Merck & Co’s fast-track designation for tepotinib withdrawn; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Monotherapy Met Primary Endpoint in Phase 3 KEYNOTE-042 Study, Significantly Improving OS as First; 24/05/2018 – Foundation Medicine Establishes Immuno-Oncology Companion Diagnostics Collaboration with Merck; 03/05/2018 – European Medicines Agency Validates Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Type Il Variation Application for Opdivo Plus Yervoy Combination for Treatment of First-Line Metastatic Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC); 31/05/2018 – Merck and Premier Inc. Collaborating to Help Reduce Clostridium difficile (C. diff) Infection; 26/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – CHMP RECOMMENDATION OF OPDIVO WILL NOW BE REVIEWED BY EUROPEAN COMMISSION; 03/04/2018 – The European Medicines Agency Accepts Regulatory Submission for LYNPARZA® (olaparib) in BRCA-Mutated HER2-Negative Metastatic

Cipher Capital Lp decreased its stake in Store Cap Corp (STOR) by 24.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cipher Capital Lp sold 23,324 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.76% . The hedge fund held 72,185 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.40 million, down from 95,509 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cipher Capital Lp who had been investing in Store Cap Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $37.57. About 1.10 million shares traded. STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR) has risen 25.40% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.40% the S&P500. Some Historical STOR News: 15/03/2018 – STORE CAPITAL REPORTS INAUGURAL PUBLIC ISSUANCE OF $350M NOTES; 15/03/2018 – STORE Capital Declares First Quarter 2018 Dividend; 15/03/2018 – STORE CAPITAL – PROCEEDS TO FUND PROPERTY ACQUISITIONS, REPAY INDEBTEDNESS OUTSTANDING UNDER CO’S UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 08/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates STORE Capital’s Prpsd Senior Unsecured Notes ‘BBB’; 08/03/2018 – STORE Capital To Use Proceeds to Fund Property Acquisitions, Repay Debt; 03/05/2018 – STORE Capital 1Q EPS 26c; 08/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns A Baa2 Rating To Store Capital’s Senior Unsecured Notes; 03/05/2018 – STORE Capital 1Q FFO 42c/Shr; 15/05/2018 – The London Company Buys New 1.2% Position in STORE Capital; 08/03/2018 – STORE CAPITAL CORP STOR.N – NOTES WERE ISSUED AT 99.515% OF PRINCIPAL AMOUNT AND WILL MATURE ON MARCH 15, 2028

Cipher Capital Lp, which manages about $339.00M and $1.18B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cyrusone Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) by 8,745 shares to 15,971 shares, valued at $922,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in E Trade Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC) by 158,161 shares in the quarter, for a total of 166,317 shares, and has risen its stake in Enerplus Corp (NYSE:ERF).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.44 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.30, from 1.74 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 26 investors sold STOR shares while 90 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 126 raised stakes. 198.81 million shares or 1.24% more from 196.37 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Btc Management holds 0.62% or 115,755 shares in its portfolio. Sandy Spring Natl Bank, Maryland-based fund reported 600 shares. Lazard Asset Lc invested in 110 shares. Clearbridge Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 712,039 shares. Switzerland-based Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0.02% in STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR). Tiverton Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability invested in 0.05% or 40,550 shares. Numerixs Technologies holds 0% of its portfolio in STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR) for 100 shares. Aqr Cap Management Ltd Liability Company owns 84,291 shares. Moreover, Enterprise Financial Corporation has 0% invested in STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR) for 72 shares. Principal Fin holds 0.37% or 12.46M shares in its portfolio. Hillsdale Invest Management stated it has 110 shares. First Allied Advisory has invested 0.01% in STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR). Toth Fincl Advisory holds 9,025 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Qs Investors Llc holds 174,164 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Bradley Foster & Sargent Ct invested in 150,976 shares.

Analysts await STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.48 earnings per share, up 2.13% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.47 per share. STOR’s profit will be $110.87 million for 19.57 P/E if the $0.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.50 actual earnings per share reported by STORE Capital Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.81 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 53 investors sold MRK shares while 596 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 565 raised stakes. 1.83 billion shares or 1.42% less from 1.86 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Court Place Advsrs Ltd reported 42,090 shares or 1.39% of all its holdings. New York-based F&V Capital Lc has invested 3.94% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Van Cleef Asset Managementinc holds 31,522 shares or 0.58% of its portfolio. Tdam Usa Inc has 1.24% invested in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Cardinal Cap Mngmt Incorporated reported 108,055 shares stake. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt invested in 0.21% or 151,149 shares. Webster National Bank N A owns 29,607 shares for 0.34% of their portfolio. Klingenstein Fields & Communication Limited Liability Company, New York-based fund reported 344,023 shares. Waverton Investment invested in 16,240 shares. Reilly Financial Advsr Limited Liability Co stated it has 7,081 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. The New York-based Tortoise Limited Com has invested 0.06% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Optimum Advisors has invested 0.38% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Mendel Money Mngmt owns 3,505 shares or 0.28% of their US portfolio. Baldwin Brothers Inc Ma invested 2.24% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Pinnacle Advisory Gp Inc holds 0.03% or 4,440 shares in its portfolio.