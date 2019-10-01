Smith Salley & Associates Trimmed Position in Nxp Semiconductors N V (NXPI) by $2.09 Million; As Salesforce Com (CRM) Share Price Declined, South Street Advisors Cut Its Holding

South Street Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) by 16.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. South Street Advisors Llc sold 17,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The institutional investor held 91,747 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.92 million, down from 109,547 at the end of the previous reported quarter. South Street Advisors Llc who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $130.18 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $148.44. About 3.34 million shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 13/03/2018 – Salesforce Doubles Down on Small Businesses With Software Swap; 20/03/2018 – Exclusive: Salesforce in advanced talks to buy MuleSoft; 25/05/2018 – Salesforce Tower Opens Its Doors, Zuckerberg Testifies: Photos; 23/04/2018 – Q&A: Salesforce’s Keith Block Is Still Cautious About AI; 28/03/2018 – Orange Polska and Orange Belgium Partner with Salesforce and Vlocity to Strengthen Their Digital Transformation; 02/04/2018 – Salesforce reveals it was the sole bidder for MuleSoft and even paid 18 percent more than its original offer; 29/05/2018 – SALESFORCE: EUROPEANS WITH GDPR ‘FLIPPED THE COIN’ ON DATA; 23/03/2018 – Salesforce and Mulesoft a Good Buy — Barrons.com; 07/03/2018 – DocuSign picks banks for potential IPO in April; 29/05/2018 – Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff: The economy is really ripping

Smith Salley & Associates decreased its stake in Nxp Semiconductors N V (NXPI) by 52.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Salley & Associates sold 21,586 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.52% . The institutional investor held 19,399 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.89 million, down from 40,985 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Salley & Associates who had been investing in Nxp Semiconductors N V for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $30.42B market cap company. The stock increased 2.43% or $2.59 during the last trading session, reaching $109.12. About 2.25M shares traded. NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) has risen 9.03% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical NXPI News: 19/04/2018 – China demands Qualcomm concessions over NXP deal; 16/04/2018 – Globe Technology: Qualcomm to refile China antitrust application for $44-billion NXP takeover; 26/05/2018 – China Set to Approve Qualcomm Purchase of NXP Semiconductors; 02/05/2018 – NXP SEMI 1Q EPS 17C, EST. $1.67; 19/04/2018 – Qualcomm Sets New Date for NXP Deal as China Seeks Concessions; 19/04/2018 – QUALCOMM SAYS CO’S UNIT, NXP TO AMEND SOME RESTRICTIONS RELATED TO CONDUCT, OPERATIONS OF NXP PRIOR TO THE EARLIER OF TERMINATION OF PURCHASE AGREEMENT; 19/04/2018 – QUALCOMM & NXP AGREE TO WITHDRAW & REFILE APPLICATION IN CHINA; 03/05/2018 – NXP Semi’s Post-Earnings Plunge Highlights U.S.-China Trade Risk; 21/05/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – FOUR SERIES OF OUTSTANDING NOTES ARE INTENDED TO FINANCE ACQUISITION; 18/04/2018 – China Commerce Ministry: Reviewing Deal Between Qualcomm, NXP Semiconductors

Smith Salley & Associates, which manages about $331.94M and $663.28M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc (NYSE:BAM) by 7,924 shares to 188,377 shares, valued at $9.00M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) by 5,025 shares in the quarter, for a total of 101,348 shares, and has risen its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutio (NASDAQ:CTSH).

Analysts await NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.62 EPS, down 10.50% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.81 per share. NXPI’s profit will be $451.59M for 16.84 P/E if the $1.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.00 actual EPS reported by NXP Semiconductors N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -19.00% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) to report earnings on November, 26. They expect $0.20 EPS, down 23.08% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.26 per share. CRM’s profit will be $175.40M for 185.55 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.25 actual EPS reported by salesforce.com, inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

