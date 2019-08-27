Smith Salley & Associates Raised Holding in Amazon Com (AMZN) by $473,480; As Pacwest Bancorp (PACW) Stock Value Declined, Hollencrest Securities Raised by $370,000 Its Stake

Smith Salley & Associates increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 4.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Salley & Associates bought 266 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 6,029 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.74M, up from 5,763 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Salley & Associates who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $869.61B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $10.87 during the last trading session, reaching $1758. About 2.21 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 11/05/2018 – Oklahoman: OKC officials to consider incentives for Amazon fulfillment center; 15/05/2018 – Warren Buffett believes Jeff Bezos is an extraordinary businessman; 16/05/2018 – Walmart and Amazon barrel toward a warehouse arms race in India; 14/05/2018 – Renaissance Technologies Adds Amazon, Cuts Exxon: 13F; 27/04/2018 – Jamil Jaffer Says Amazon Has Done an Excellent Job in Securing Its Cloud Infrastructure (Video); 02/05/2018 – Amazon Doubles Down in Australia With Second Distribution Center; 10/04/2018 – FileCloud Adds GDPR Support for its EFSS Platform on Amazon AWS, Microsoft Azure; 27/04/2018 – Billboard: Amazon Launches Country Playlist Aimed At Foreign Fans; 10/03/2018 – Hot Hardware: Amazon Alexa Learns Follow-Up Mode For Back-To-Back User Input, More Natural Conversation; 29/05/2018 – Russia takes on Amazon and Google with its own smart speaker

Hollencrest Securities Llc increased its stake in Pacwest Bancorp (PACW) by 31.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hollencrest Securities Llc bought 10,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.55% . The institutional investor held 41,842 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.57 million, up from 31,842 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hollencrest Securities Llc who had been investing in Pacwest Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.86% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $32.78. About 680,256 shares traded. PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) has declined 22.77% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.77% the S&P500. Some Historical PACW News: 16/05/2018 – Square 1 Bank Announces Credit Facility to Global Cooling, Inc; 24/04/2018 – PACWEST BANCORP PACW.O SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.60/SHR; 21/04/2018 – DJ PacWest Bancorp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PACW); 17/04/2018 – PacWest Bancorp 1Q Net Interest Income $256.5 Million; 24/04/2018 – PacWest Bancorp Raises Quarter Dividend to 60c Vs. 50c; 27/04/2018 – PacWest Bancorp Appoints James Pieczynski Vice Chmn; 17/04/2018 – PacWest Bancorp 1Q Net $118.3M; 27/04/2018 – PACWEST BANCORP NAMES JAMES PIECZYNSKI VICE CHAIRMAN, LAIRD; 24/04/2018 – PACWEST BANCORP BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 60C/SHR FROM 50C, EST. 50C; 24/04/2018 – PacWest Bancorp Announces Increased Qtrly Div

Hollencrest Securities Llc, which manages about $1.14 billion and $762.29 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab Us Broad Market Etf (SCHB) by 9,016 shares to 5,665 shares, valued at $386,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pimco Active Bond Etf (BOND) by 4,008 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 57,149 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Qqq Trust.

More notable recent PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s Why I Think PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Might Deserve Your Attention Today – Yahoo Finance” on June 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)’s Could Be A Buy For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 14, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “PacWest Bancorp Announces Results For the First Quarter 2019 – GlobeNewswire” on April 16, 2019. More interesting news about PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “RBC Capital picks up PacWest with outperform rating – Seeking Alpha” published on August 23, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “PacWest Bancorp Announces Results for the Second Quarter 2019 – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.40, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold PACW shares while 92 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 103 raised stakes. 101.72 million shares or 5.72% less from 107.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 107,090 were accumulated by Forest Hill Ltd Llc. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department stated it has 0.02% in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW). Us State Bank De stated it has 29,623 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Millennium Mngmt Limited reported 423,456 shares stake. Geode Limited Liability reported 0.01% stake. Crawford Invest Counsel Inc invested 0.15% of its portfolio in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW). Pinnacle Ltd Liability Corporation has 0% invested in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) for 9,795 shares. Baldwin Brothers Ma invested in 21,618 shares. Retirement Sys Of Alabama holds 0.03% of its portfolio in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) for 157,253 shares. Utah Retirement accumulated 23,144 shares. Lsv Asset Management reported 236,900 shares stake. 29,929 are held by Mckinley Capital Limited Liability Company Delaware. Meeder Asset Mgmt invested 0.03% in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW). Natixis Advsrs LP has invested 0.03% in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW). Smith Graham And Co Inv Advsr LP reported 133,152 shares.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Chilton Management Ltd holds 2.78% or 17,611 shares. Ashford Cap Mgmt Inc stated it has 0.23% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Aqr Mgmt Ltd Com stated it has 604,591 shares or 1.14% of all its holdings. Moreover, Fund Mngmt Sa has 0.13% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Moreover, Botty Lc has 6.13% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Hitchwood Cap Limited Partnership accumulated 50,000 shares. Moreover, Architects Incorporated has 0.31% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Argent Tru Com invested in 5,363 shares or 1% of the stock. Jupiter Asset Management reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Mawer Investment Management holds 21,153 shares or 0.27% of its portfolio. 23,590 were reported by Wesbanco State Bank Inc. Chickasaw Capital Limited Company invested in 1,908 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta owns 0.61% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 36,450 shares. Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda holds 2.91% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 3,900 shares. Clearbridge Invs Ltd Liability Corp holds 1.12 million shares or 1.76% of its portfolio.