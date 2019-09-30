Smith Salley & Associates Stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) Has Increased by $549,189 as Market Value Rose; As Norfolk Southern (NSC) Valuation Declined, Shareholder Moon Capital Management Trimmed Position

Moon Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC) by 6.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moon Capital Management Llc sold 210 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.54% . The institutional investor held 3,226 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $643.04M, down from 3,436 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Norfolk Southern Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $179.56. About 871,712 shares traded. Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) has risen 13.44% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NSC News: 21/03/2018 – CFO Earhart Gifts 135 Of Norfolk Southern Corp; 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern Increases Expected Annual Shr Repurchases to $1.5 Billion; 24/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern and New York State usher in a modern era for freight rail with dedication of new railroad bridge – the Genesee Arch Bridge; 09/05/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN ANNOUNCES PARTNERSHIP WITH PLUG AND PLAY; 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern Volume Jumps More Than Eight Times Average; 25/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN SAYS OUTLOOK FOR 2018 IS `PROMISING`; 16/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern Presenting at Conference May 23; 05/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: NORFOLK SOUTHERN RAILWAY COMPANY–ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION– IN PRINCE EDWARD COUNTY, VA; 20/03/2018 – General Electric announces 225 orders for refurbished locomotives; 09/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern at Bank of America Conference May 15

Smith Salley & Associates increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 5.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Salley & Associates bought 3,951 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 71,972 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.05M, up from 68,021 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Salley & Associates who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $234.58B market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $130.22. About 2.94M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 09/03/2018 – The total compensation is tied to the closing of Disney’s planned $52.4 billion acquisition of film and TV assets from Twenty-First Century Fox and meeting performance targets; 15/03/2018 – SKY ENTERED INTO A CONFIDENTIALITY PACT W/ FOX, WALT DISNEY; 16/05/2018 – Lachlan Murdoch to Lead ‘New’ Fox If Disney Deal Closes; 12/04/2018 – Four Seasons Resort Orlando Announces New Disney Benefit and Summer Fourth Night Free Package; 27/04/2018 – DISNEY: AVENGERS POSTED $39M IN THURSDAY EVENING PREVIEWS; 29/03/2018 – HuffPost Canada: Disney, Pixar To Release A Short About A Li’l Dumpling, And It Sounds Darling; 11/03/2018 – DISNEY SAYS ‘BLACK PANTHER’ GLOBAL CUME TO SUNDAY $1.08B; 12/04/2018 – Disney must make cash bid for Sky – UK Takeover Panel; 19/03/2018 – Variety: Andy Bird Out as Head of Walt Disney International; 01/05/2018 – Disney says the food channel will uphold the same health standards that the company previously imposed on advertisers

Moon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $166.36M and $92.46 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cincinnati Finl Corp (NASDAQ:CINF) by 41 shares to 6,549 shares, valued at $678.97 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.01, from 0.82 in 2019Q1.

Smith Salley & Associates, which manages about $331.94M and $663.28M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT) by 24,775 shares to 125,928 shares, valued at $10.59M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q2 2019. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1.

