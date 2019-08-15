Smith Salley & Associates Lowered Analog Devices (ADI) Holding by $1.76 Million as Share Price Rose; As Lauder Estee Cos (EL) Valuation Rose, Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc Trimmed Its Stake by $416,790

Smith Salley & Associates decreased its stake in Analog Devices Inc (ADI) by 19.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Salley & Associates sold 16,777 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.41% . The institutional investor held 69,795 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.35M, down from 86,572 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Salley & Associates who had been investing in Analog Devices Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.40% or $2.71 during the last trading session, reaching $110.31. About 1.84M shares traded. Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) has risen 23.24% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ADI News: 29/05/2018 – Analog Devices Inc expected to post earnings of $1.38 a share – Earnings Preview; 30/05/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES SEES 3Q REV. $1.47B TO $1.55B, EST. $1.50B; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Series Growth&Income Adds Analog Devices; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Value Strategies Adds Analog Devices, Exits Wesco; 30/05/2018 – Analog Devices 2Q Rev $1.51B; 14/05/2018 – Lazard Asset Buys New 1.3% Position in Analog Devices; 25/04/2018 – Analog Devices Opens New Bengaluru Facility; 13/03/2018 – Qualcomm: Instinet Sees Xilinx, ADI, Microchip Similarities to NXP as Targets — Barron’s Blog; 30/05/2018 – Analog Devices 2Q Gross Margin 68.3%, Adjusted Gross Margin 71.3%; 29/03/2018 – Dir Champy Gifts 300 Of Analog Devices Inc

Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc decreased its stake in Lauder Estee Cos Inc (EL) by 19.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc sold 2,526 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.16% . The institutional investor held 10,286 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.70M, down from 12,812 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc who had been investing in Lauder Estee Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $63.37B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.14% or $5.67 during the last trading session, reaching $175.12. About 1.91 million shares traded or 45.36% up from the average. The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) has risen 37.39% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.39% the S&P500. Some Historical EL News: 03/05/2018 – Estee Lauder at Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum May 8; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder Now Sees FY18 Constant-Currency Sales Growth of 11%-12%; 19/03/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive (CL), Estee Lauder (EL) on Watch Amid Rumors; 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER: TESTING ISSUES WON’T AFFECT NEW PRODUCT LAUNCHES; 20/03/2018 – JPMorgan names Mellody Hobson to board; 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER SEES FY ADJ EPS $4.38 TO $4.42, EST. $4.37; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder Sees FY EPS $2.78-EPS $2.86; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder CEO Freda Says `Sorry’ for Deception Over Testing; 21/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER COMPANIES INC – FILES FOR POTENTIAL DEBT SHELF OFFERING, SIZE NOT DISCLOSED – SEC FILING; 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER: BON-TON LIQUIDATION TO HURT BUSINESS SHORT TERM

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold EL shares while 228 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 184.14 million shares or 2.11% less from 188.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag holds 1.23M shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Trexquant Investment Limited Partnership reported 25,184 shares. Central Asset Investments Mngmt (Hk) Limited holds 2,400 shares. Aureus Asset Management Ltd invested 0.03% of its portfolio in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue stated it has 42,248 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd Llc invested in 49,771 shares. Citigroup has 33,708 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Tci Wealth Advsrs holds 0.05% of its portfolio in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) for 645 shares. Brown Advisory Secs Lc holds 0.08% of its portfolio in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) for 2,022 shares. Moreover, Mason Street Advisors Limited Company has 0.11% invested in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Royal London Asset Mgmt Ltd has 0% invested in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) for 87,679 shares. Umb State Bank N A Mo holds 0.01% of its portfolio in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) for 1,884 shares. Stratos Wealth Prns Ltd holds 0.08% of its portfolio in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) for 11,384 shares. Brown Advisory Incorporated reported 2.46M shares. Kemper Corp Master Retirement has 16,200 shares.

Analysts await The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) to report earnings on August, 19 before the open. They expect $0.50 earnings per share, down 18.03% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.61 per share. EL’s profit will be $180.94M for 87.56 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.55 actual earnings per share reported by The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -67.74% negative EPS growth.

Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc, which manages about $498.10M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cintas Corp (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 2,981 shares to 142,996 shares, valued at $28.90 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 10,096 shares in the quarter, for a total of 167,606 shares, and has risen its stake in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP).

Since February 25, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $71.09 million activity. $4.65 million worth of The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) shares were sold by LAUDER RONALD S FOUNDATION.

More notable recent The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “El Paso Electric declares $0.385 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on July 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Can You Imagine How Chuffed EstÃ©e Lauder Companies’s (NYSE:EL) Shareholders Feel About Its 130% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 07, 2019, Fool.com published: “The 10 Biggest Consumer Staples Stocks – Motley Fool” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc.’s (NYSE:EL) CEO Pay Matters To You – Yahoo Finance” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies to Webcast Discussion of Fiscal 2019 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Financial Results on August 19, 2019 – Business Wire” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 32 investors sold ADI shares while 251 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 324.13 million shares or 1.50% less from 329.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Optimum Advisors accumulated 0.01% or 334 shares. Harvey Prtn Lc stated it has 4.01% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Notis invested in 42,281 shares. Jennison Assocs Ltd Co invested in 724,450 shares. Gateway Investment Advisers Limited Company holds 344,792 shares. Goldman Sachs Gp invested in 2.55 million shares or 0.08% of the stock. New York-based Taurus Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.04% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Moreover, Hemenway Tru Limited Liability Company has 3.17% invested in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). The Japan-based Meiji Yasuda Asset Mngmt has invested 0.05% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). 2,400 were accumulated by Wellington Shields Capital Management Ltd Liability Com. Bowen Hanes & invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Peddock Capital Lc holds 0.09% or 1,563 shares. 1.01M are owned by Tiaa Cref Mngmt Ltd Liability. Cambridge Investment Research Advsr reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). 7 were accumulated by Parallax Volatility Advisers L P.

More notable recent Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Analog Devices (ADI) Q2 Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates – Nasdaq” on May 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s Why Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Can Manage Its Debt Responsibly – Yahoo Finance” published on August 02, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Will Subscriber Base Growth Aid Wix.com’s (WIX) Q2 Earnings? – Nasdaq” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Affimed N.V.’s (NASDAQ:AFMD) CEO Salary Justified? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Beats Keep Coming, With Verizon, CocaCola, Twitter, Procter & Gamble All Solid – Benzinga” with publication date: April 23, 2019.