Smith Salley & Associates Has Lowered Its Mastercard (MA) Stake by $1.98 Million; As Holly Energy Partners LP (HEP) Valuation Rose, Cadence Capital Management Has Upped by $439,400 Its Holding

Cadence Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Holly Energy Partners LP (HEP) by 13.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cadence Capital Management Llc bought 16,900 shares as the company's stock rose 7.45% . The institutional investor held 144,565 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.90 million, up from 127,665 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cadence Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Holly Energy Partners LP for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.90 billion market cap company. It closed at $27.48 lastly. It is up 5.97% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.97% the S&P500.

Smith Salley & Associates decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 16.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Salley & Associates sold 8,413 shares as the company's stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 41,676 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.81M, down from 50,089 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Salley & Associates who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $282.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.35% or $3.71 during the last trading session, reaching $278.07. About 2.39M shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500.

Smith Salley & Associates, which manages about $331.94M and $621.29 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nxp Semiconductors N V (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 10,683 shares to 40,985 shares, valued at $3.62 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4,027 shares in the quarter, for a total of 101,284 shares, and has risen its stake in Hanesbrands Inc (NYSE:HBI).

More notable recent Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: "Mastercard: When Growth Beats Value – Seeking Alpha" on April 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: "Does Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist? – Yahoo Finance" published on July 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: "There's No Stopping Mastercard's Growth – Seeking Alpha" on May 29, 2019.

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 8 insider sales for $42.91 million activity. Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon had bought 1,500 shares worth $413,560. Shares for $468,603 were bought by DAVIS RICHARD K on Monday, August 12.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Monetta Financial Svcs Incorporated, a Illinois-based fund reported 39,000 shares. Moreover, Covington Management has 0.45% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Meiji Yasuda Life Insur accumulated 0.65% or 18,378 shares. Hillsdale Inv Mgmt Inc accumulated 670 shares. Naples Global Advsr Ltd Liability Com invested in 0.06% or 1,049 shares. Park Avenue Secs Limited stated it has 0.27% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Bessemer Group stated it has 965,108 shares or 0.87% of all its holdings. Aperio Gp Ltd Liability Company reported 0.73% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Central Asset Investments Holdings (Hk) Limited accumulated 2,560 shares. Montag Caldwell Llc reported 220,835 shares. Columbus Hill Capital Mngmt Limited Partnership invested in 4.04% or 189,246 shares. Mercer Cap Advisers Inc accumulated 14,343 shares or 2.27% of the stock. 27,707 were reported by Eqis Cap Mgmt. Berkshire Asset Limited Liability Co Pa holds 0.09% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) or 4,548 shares. Lau Associate Limited Liability Co, a Delaware-based fund reported 2,200 shares.

More notable recent Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Holly Energy Partners LP (HEP) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance" on July 31, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: "Holly Energy Partners: Dividend Achiever MLP Pumping Out A 7% Dividend Yield – Seeking Alpha" published on October 11, 2017, Businesswire.com published: "Holly Energy Partners Announces Delaware Basin Diesel Supply Project – Business Wire" on May 01, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 9 investors sold HEP shares while 25 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 20 raised stakes. 31.02 million shares or 2.98% less from 31.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Marshall Wace Llp holds 0% or 867 shares. Walleye Trading Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 8,515 shares in its portfolio. Mcgowan Group Asset Management holds 270,199 shares or 1.16% of its portfolio. Raymond James & Assoc owns 0% invested in Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) for 22,358 shares. Avalon Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.02% invested in Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP). One Trading Lp invested in 1,065 shares. Hightower Advsr Ltd Liability has 191,923 shares. Huntington Comml Bank owns 2,000 shares for 0% of their portfolio. First Advisors LP has invested 0.01% in Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP). Moreover, Virtu Financial Limited Liability Com has 0.03% invested in Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) for 16,419 shares. Advisory holds 688,490 shares. Synovus Financial Corp invested in 0% or 1,576 shares. Deutsche Savings Bank Ag holds 75,943 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Groesbeck Invest Mgmt Corporation Nj reported 2.66% in Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP). Moors And Cabot has invested 0.02% in Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP).

Cadence Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.62B and $1.11B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Applied Matls Inc (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 13,323 shares to 6,300 shares, valued at $250,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 2,451 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 44,789 shares, and cut its stake in Illinois Tool Wks Inc (NYSE:ITW).