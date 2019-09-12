Smith Salley & Associates Has Boosted Lowes Cos (LOW) Holding by $383,600 as Stock Price Declined; As Cnh Indl N V (CNHI) Stock Value Declined, Shareholder Bank Of Italy Has Raised Holding

Bank Of Italy increased its stake in Cnh Indl N V (CNHI) by 19.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of Italy bought 1.48 million shares as the company’s stock declined 6.30% . The institutional investor held 9.05M shares of the construction and ag equipment and trucks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $92.87M, up from 7.57 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of Italy who had been investing in Cnh Indl N V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.91B market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $11.04. About 2.38M shares traded or 43.39% up from the average. CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNHI) has declined 12.69% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CNHI News: 19/03/2018 – CNH INDUSTRIAL CNHI.Ml – BOARD OF DIRECTORS HAS APPOINTED DEREK NEILSON AS INTERIM CEO; 19/03/2018 – CNH Industrial CEO Richard Tobin steps down; 16/04/2018 – CNH INDUSTRIAL CNHI.Ml – THE BENEFITS MODIFICATIONS TO REALIZE A CORRESPONDING PRE-TAX INCOME; 27/04/2018 – CNH INDUSTRIAL BOOSTS FORECAST FOR YEAR; 27/04/2018 – MOODY’S: CNHI Ba1 CFR AFFIRMED; OUTLOOK CHANGED TO POSITIVE; 27/04/2018 – CNH INDUSTRIAL CNHI.Ml – NET INDUSTRIAL DEBT GUIDANCE CONFIRMED TO BETWEEN $0.8 BILLION AND $1.0 BILLION; 20/03/2018 – Dover Picks CEO of Ag Equipment Maker CNH As New Leader; 21/05/2018 – CNH Industrial Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – CNHI SEES FY INDUSTRIAL NET SALES ABOUT $28B, EST. $27.86B; 19/03/2018 CNH Industrial Announces Senior Leadership Changes

Smith Salley & Associates increased its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (LOW) by 4.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Salley & Associates bought 3,836 shares as the company's stock declined 8.40% . The institutional investor held 91,818 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.27M, up from 87,982 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Salley & Associates who had been investing in Lowes Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $86.53 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $113.88. About 3.41M shares traded. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 2.14% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.14% the S&P500.

More notable recent Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “This Analyst Prefers Lowe’s Over Home Depot Ahead Of Earnings – Yahoo Finance” on August 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Things You Need to Know Before Lowe’s (LOW) Q2 Earnings – Yahoo Finance” published on August 19, 2019, Marketwatch.com published: “Chesapeake Energyâ€™s stock swings lower, but analysts are upbeat on debt-for-stock swap – MarketWatch” on September 11, 2019. More interesting news about Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Lowe’s: An Intriguing Turnaround Story – Seeking Alpha” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Forbes.com‘s news article titled: “4 Canadian Low P/E Stocks Paying 3+% Dividends: All NYSE Listed. – Forbes” with publication date: September 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 57 investors sold LOW shares while 432 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 341 raised stakes. 565.48 million shares or 2.26% less from 578.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Todd Asset Limited Co invested 0.38% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). 2,900 are owned by Staley Advisers. Mrj Cap invested 2.99% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Cullinan Associates holds 0.76% or 103,734 shares. Westchester Cap Management holds 52 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Maverick Cap Ltd reported 2.00 million shares. Magnetar Ltd Liability owns 9,022 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Cape Ann Bank accumulated 5,408 shares. Lenox Wealth Management reported 440 shares. Charles Schwab Invest Advisory has 2.77M shares. Advisory Limited Liability Com holds 0.21% or 33,591 shares in its portfolio. Dakota Wealth Mgmt owns 9,986 shares. Legal General Grp Public Ltd Com has invested 0.27% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Everence Mngmt Inc stated it has 0.3% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Confluence Invest Ltd reported 0.58% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW).

Smith Salley & Associates, which manages about $331.94 million and $663.28 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 1,901 shares to 37,442 shares, valued at $10.97 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (LQD) by 8,005 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,238 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (GVI).

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.17 million activity. 2,030 Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) shares with value of $200,342 were bought by Frieson Donald. Ellison Marvin R bought $950,538 worth of stock.

CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNHI)