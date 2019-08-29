Smith Salley & Associates Has Trimmed Its V F (VFC) Holding by $5.20 Million; As Chevron New (CVX) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder F&V Capital Management Lowered Holding by $571,335

Smith Salley & Associates decreased its stake in V F Corp (VFC) by 82.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Salley & Associates sold 60,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.18% . The institutional investor held 12,404 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.08 million, down from 72,904 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Salley & Associates who had been investing in V F Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.23B market cap company. The stock increased 2.77% or $2.25 during the last trading session, reaching $83.46. About 1.18 million shares traded. V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) has risen 1.36% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.36% the S&P500. Some Historical VFC News: 19/03/2018 – VF Corp to Sell Nautica Brand Business to Authentic Brands; 19/03/2018 – VF CORP – ENTERED INTO DEAL TO SELL NAUTICA BRAND BUSINESS TO AUTHENTIC BRANDS GROUP LLC; 03/04/2018 – VF COMPLETES PURCHASE OF ICEBREAKER®; 17/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Vf Holding Corp.’s (“Vertafore”) B3 Cfr On Dividend Recap, Outlook Stable; 02/04/2018 – AllianzGI NFJ Dividend Value Adds VF Corp, Exits Aetna; 04/05/2018 – VF CORP VFC.N FY2019 SHR VIEW $3.48, REV VIEW $13.30 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 30/04/2018 – VF COMPLETES SALE OF NAUTICA BRAND TO AUTHENTIC BRANDS GROUP,; 04/05/2018 – VF SEES FY19 ADJ. EPS $3.48 TO $3.53; 16/04/2018 – Athletic apparel maker Lululemon names Patrick Guido CFO; 20/03/2018 – U.S. apparel, footwear industry opposes likely Trump tariffs on China

F&V Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 8.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. F&V Capital Management Llc sold 4,645 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 51,257 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.31M, down from 55,902 at the end of the previous reported quarter. F&V Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $223.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $117.77. About 2.54M shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON UPS PRODUCTION GROWTH FORECAST TO 2-3%/YR THROUGH 2022; 06/03/2018 – The Edge Markets: Chevron in talks to sell stake in Canada LNG project – sources – The Edge Markets; 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON 1Q EPS 1.90, EST. $1.47; 19/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 04/19/2018 02:20 PM; 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON STILL BASING PLANS ON ‘LOWER-FOR-LONGER’ OIL PRICES; 23/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – Arrested Chevron workers could face treason charge in Venezuela; 04/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 04/04/2018 12:46 PM; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON TARGETING $5B-$10B IN ASSET SALE PROCEEDS THROUGH 2020; 15/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron Richmond Refiery – 04/15/2018 12:38 AM; 27/04/2018 – Chevron’s Earnings Rise as Production, Prices Increase

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $502,074 activity.

F&V Capital Management Llc, which manages about $158.07M and $175.17M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Conagra Foods Inc (NYSE:CAG) by 118,555 shares to 246,050 shares, valued at $6.83 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $157,860 activity.

Smith Salley & Associates, which manages about $331.94 million and $621.29 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) by 1,309 shares to 33,716 shares, valued at $9.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IWF) by 2,825 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5,115 shares, and has risen its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D).