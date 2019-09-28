Smith Salley & Associates Has Decreased Position in Microsoft (MSFT) as Market Valuation Rose; As Caredx (CDNA) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Gagnon Advisors Cut Holding by $2.50 Million

Smith Salley & Associates decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 6.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Salley & Associates sold 14,699 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 209,893 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $28.12M, down from 224,592 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Salley & Associates who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.30% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $137.73. About 22.50 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT MSFT.O – QTRLY REVENUE IN PRODUCTIVITY AND BUSINESS PROCESSES WAS $9.0 BLN AND INCREASED 17%; 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. drone pilot progam without Amazon, DJI; 15/05/2018 – Cohesity Delivers Web-Scale Simplicity for Secondary Data With Microsoft Azure; 01/05/2018 – Former Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer sells entire stake in Twitter; 16/05/2018 – MICROSOFT IS SAID TO PLAN LOW-COST TABLET LINE TO RIVAL IPAD; 19/03/2018 – GEAR Blockchain and Routemaster Announce New GEAR Blockchain Growth Advisor; 22/03/2018 – Microsoft describes deal as “the single largest corporate purchase of solar energy ever in the United States.”; 07/05/2018 – lnternet2 lnclusivity Award Recipients, Network Startup Resource Center-lnternet2 Fellows Announced; 15/03/2018 – lnfluitive, Tasktop and TrendKite accelerate their growth strategies and competitive advantages with Workboard; 31/05/2018 – lnfosys Extends Alliance with Microsoft for Cloud-Based Digital Transformation Solutions

Gagnon Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Caredx Inc (CDNA) by 19.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gagnon Advisors Llc sold 71,570 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.10% . The hedge fund held 293,785 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.57 million, down from 365,355 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gagnon Advisors Llc who had been investing in Caredx Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $925.24M market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $21.83. About 519,604 shares traded. CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) has risen 170.83% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 170.83% the S&P500. Some Historical CDNA News: 01/05/2018 – CareDx Activities at American Transplant Congress; 25/04/2018 – BioCardia Receives New Potency Assay Patent, Providing Further Protection to Autologous Cell Therapy Programs in Heart Failure and Refractory Angina; 18/04/2018 – CareDx Closes Debt Refinancing; 08/05/2018 – CAREDX – UNDER TERMS OF LICENSE AGREEMENT, COMPANY WILL PAY ROYALTIES IN MID-SINGLE TO LOW-DOUBLE DIGITS ON SALES OF FUTURE COMMERCIALIZED PRODUCTS; 10/05/2018 – CareDx 1Q Loss/Shr 30c; 24/05/2018 – CareDx to Hold Press Conference at American Transplant Congress; 09/03/2018 CareDx Short-Interest Ratio Rises 49% to 47 Days; 13/04/2018 – Olerup QTYPE® Receives CE Mark Certification; 08/05/2018 – CAREDX-AGREEMENT PROVIDES CO WITH WORLDWIDE DISTRIBUTION, DEVELOPMENT, COMMERCIALIZATION RIGHTS TO ILLUMINA’S TRANSPLANT CLINICAL APPLICATION PRODUCTS; 09/05/2018 – CareDx: Made One-Time Payment to Illumina and Will Pay Royalties on Sales of Future Commercialized Products

Smith Salley & Associates, which manages about $331.94M and $663.28M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Royal Dutch Shell Plc by 33,745 shares to 51,898 shares, valued at $3.38M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ) by 1,626 shares in the quarter, for a total of 36,829 shares, and has risen its stake in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $-0.16 EPS, up 70.37% or $0.38 from last year’s $-0.54 per share. After $-0.19 actual EPS reported by CareDx, Inc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.79% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.63 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.05, from 1.58 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 22 investors sold CDNA shares while 37 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 38.15 million shares or 7.81% more from 35.39 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.