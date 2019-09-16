Smith Salley & Associates Has Lifted United Technologies (UTX) Stake; As 3M Co Com (MMM) Share Value Declined, Shareholder Appleton Partners Cut Stake by $1.37 Million

Smith Salley & Associates increased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 5.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Salley & Associates bought 5,025 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The institutional investor held 101,348 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.20M, up from 96,323 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Salley & Associates who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $119.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $138.2. About 1.20M shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 02/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – UTC set to win EU approval for $23 bln Rockwell Collins deal; 21/03/2018 – United Tech’s Kidde Recall Due to Risk of Failure to Alert to Fire; 04/05/2018 – EU ANTITRUST REGULATORS APPROVE WITH CONDITIONS U.S. AEROSPACE GROUP UTC’S UTX.N $23 BLN BID FOR ROCKWELL COLLINS COL.N; 04/05/2018 – European Commission Approves UTC Takeover of Rockwell With Conditions; 23/05/2018 – United Technologies: About $6B of Investment Will Go CapEx Initiatives; 12/03/2018 – Boeing, Caterpillar and United Technologies fell more than 2 percent; 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO BELIEVES CHINA, U.S. ARE MOTIVATED TO HAVE PRODUCTIVE TRADE RELATIONSHIP; 25/05/2018 – Thales eyes bolt-on M&A but not chasing scale of U.S. rivals; 18/05/2018 – United Technologies Issues EUR750M of Senior Floating-Rate Notes Maturing 2020; 30/04/2018 – UTC Board of Directors Announces Quarterly Dividend

Appleton Partners Inc decreased its stake in 3M Co Com (MMM) by 36.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Appleton Partners Inc sold 7,931 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 13,713 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.38 million, down from 21,644 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Appleton Partners Inc who had been investing in 3M Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $97.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.35% or $2.32 during the last trading session, reaching $169.12. About 1.34M shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 24/04/2018 – 3M CO – DURING THE QUARTER, CO RECORDED AN EXPENSE OF $217 MILLION, OR $0.36 PER SHARE, RELATED TO THE TAX CUTS AND JOBS ACT; 10/04/2018 – PERU SAYS IT SHOULD PRODUCE 3M TONS OF COPPER BY 2021-2022; 07/03/2018 – APPLE SAYS IT TRAINED 3M SUPPLIER WORKERS ON RIGHTS IN 2017; 05/03/2018 – 3M Announces New Leadership Appointments; 24/04/2018 – 6 Dow Reporters Add A Net 3 Points To Dow’s Price, As Caterpillar’s Big Gain Offset By 3M’s Loss — MarketWatch; 07/04/2018 – MALAYSIA PM NAJIB’S COALITION PLEDGES 3M NEW JOBS IN 5 YEARS; 06/03/2018 – Global Study from 3M Reveals – Science is Underappreciated; 30/05/2018 – 3M INDIA LTD TMIN.NS – MARCH QTR NET PROFIT 930.5 MLN RUPEES VS PROFIT 903.9 MLN RUPEES YR AGO; 09/03/2018 – UK ECONOMY ESTIMATED TO HAVE GROWN BY 0.3 PCT 3M/3M IN FEB – NIESR; 05/03/2018 – 3M Elevates Operating Chief to CEO as Thulin Moves to New Role

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $176,260 activity.

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.56 EPS, down 0.78% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.58 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.47B for 16.52 P/E if the $2.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual EPS reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.36% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 82 investors sold MMM shares while 561 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 440 raised stakes. 375.71 million shares or 0.03% less from 375.82 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Appleton Partners Inc, which manages about $6.06B and $809.10M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jp Morgan Exchange Traded Fd U by 19,325 shares to 698,292 shares, valued at $35.19M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pepsico Inc Com (NYSE:PEP) by 4,231 shares in the quarter, for a total of 87,637 shares, and has risen its stake in At&T Inc Com (NYSE:T).

