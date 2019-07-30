Smith Salley & Associates Has Upped Its Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Position; ALMONTY INDUSTRIES ORDINARY SHARES (ALMTF) Shorts Increased By 300%

Smith Salley & Associates increased Procter And Gamble Co (PG) stake by 7.45% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Smith Salley & Associates acquired 9,242 shares as Procter And Gamble Co (PG)’s stock rose 7.52%. The Smith Salley & Associates holds 133,250 shares with $13.86M value, up from 124,008 last quarter. Procter And Gamble Co now has $302.28B valuation. The stock increased 3.89% or $4.51 during the last trading session, reaching $120.51. About 2.85 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 45.61% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 22/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Derek Jeter’s Players’ Tribune expands into Europe; 03/04/2018 – Pfizer and P&G are in talks on sale of consumer business, though far apart in price; 05/03/2018 lllusive Networks Named Winner in the 14th Annual Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards®; 10/04/2018 – P&G DECLARES DIV BOOST; 14/05/2018 – Does Hollywood Need a PG-15 Rating?; 03/04/2018 – CNBC: Pfizer in talks with P&G on sale of its consumer business, though they are far apart on price; 22/05/2018 – P&G SAYS EXPECTS TO PAY ~$1.40B FOR THE ACCEPTED TENDER OFFER; 22/03/2018 – Allure Security Wins Three Awards in the 14th Annual Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards; 19/04/2018 – P&G CFO MOELLER SPEAKS ON CALL; 20/04/2018 – Bank of America downgrades Procter & Gamble on ‘longer lasting’ challenges

More notable recent The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Procter & Gamble Investors Brace for a Conservative 2020 Outlook – The Motley Fool” on July 28, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Procter & Gamble (PG) Tops Q4 EPS by 5c, Revenues Beat – StreetInsider.com” published on July 30, 2019, Fool.com published: “Better Buy: Procter & Gamble vs. Coca-Cola – The Motley Fool” on July 13, 2019. More interesting news about The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “P&G Declares Quarterly Dividend – Business Wire” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Carter Worth’s Long And Short Picks Ahead Of Earnings – Benzinga” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Among 7 analysts covering Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. Procter & Gamble had 13 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital upgraded The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) on Wednesday, April 24 to “Overweight” rating. Macquarie Research maintained the shares of PG in report on Tuesday, February 26 with “Buy” rating. Wells Fargo maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Thursday, February 21 report. Wells Fargo upgraded The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) on Monday, April 8 to “Outperform” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Friday, March 29 report. Deutsche Bank maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Monday, June 17 report. Goldman Sachs upgraded The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) rating on Friday, June 28. Goldman Sachs has “Buy” rating and $12500 target. The stock of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) earned “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank on Wednesday, April 24.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Charles Schwab Investment Mngmt has 1% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Proffitt Goodson holds 0.31% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) or 11,812 shares. M&R Capital Mgmt holds 29,321 shares or 0.71% of its portfolio. Schroder Invest Mgmt Gru invested in 3.58M shares or 0.6% of the stock. Savant Capital Limited Company owns 57,243 shares. Acropolis Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability invested 0.08% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Crossvault Cap Mngmt Llc accumulated 6,492 shares or 0.35% of the stock. Portland Glob Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.5% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 13,808 shares. Rowland And Counsel Adv reported 0% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). 55,422 are owned by Cadence Capital Lc. Barrett Asset Management Ltd Liability Company invested in 0.7% or 99,443 shares. Halsey Assocs Ct invested 0.55% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Oklahoma-based Ok has invested 1.67% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Balyasny Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Co has 270,119 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. Plancorp Lc has 1.38% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 34,908 shares.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 13 selling transactions for $256.06 million activity. 19,049 shares valued at $1.81 million were sold by Grabowski Mary Theresa on Thursday, January 31. The insider Jejurikar Shailesh sold $969,143. Shares for $119.77M were sold by PELTZ NELSON. The insider Schomburger Jeffrey K sold 4,395 shares worth $428,789. On Friday, February 15 Matthew Price sold $1.98M worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) or 20,000 shares. On Friday, February 1 the insider Skoufalos Ioannis sold $2.86M. On Monday, February 11 the insider Posada Juan Fernando sold $294,750.

Smith Salley & Associates decreased Ishares Tr (SHY) stake by 4,733 shares to 6,002 valued at $505,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced V F Corp (NYSE:VFC) stake by 60,500 shares and now owns 12,404 shares. Ishares Tr (IWV) was reduced too.