Smith Salley & Associates Has Boosted Its Stake in Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH) as Share Value Declined; Advisors Capital Management Has Boosted Stake in Northrop Grumman (NOC) by $1.89 Million as Shares Rose

Advisors Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Northrop Grumman Corp (NOC) by 19.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisors Capital Management Llc bought 6,889 shares as the company's stock rose 19.45% . The institutional investor held 42,415 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.63M, up from 35,526 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisors Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Northrop Grumman Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $62.72 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $2.55 during the last trading session, reaching $370.66. About 980,534 shares traded or 11.64% up from the average. Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) has risen 17.21% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.21% the S&P500.

Smith Salley & Associates increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH) by 3.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Salley & Associates bought 4,284 shares as the company's stock declined 9.75% . The institutional investor held 122,918 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.91 million, up from 118,634 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Salley & Associates who had been investing in Cognizant Technology Solutio for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.10B market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $61.74. About 3.71M shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 19.34% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.34% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.49, from 0.69 in 2018Q4.

Advisors Capital Management Llc, which manages about $763.81M and $1.61 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM) by 2,536 shares to 34,926 shares, valued at $5.01M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc (NYSE:BXMT) by 15,788 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 840,911 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY).

More notable recent Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Call Buying Activity in Northrop Grumman (NOC) Targets ‘Speculative Bullish’ Upside in Shares -Susquehanna – StreetInsider.com” on August 12, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “This Aerospace ETF Could Fly This Week – Benzinga” published on July 22, 2019, Fool.com published: “U.S. Army Spends $100 Million to Pick a New Drone – Motley Fool” on August 11, 2019. More interesting news about Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Northrop Grumman Appoints Todd Ernst as Vice President, Investor Relations – GlobeNewswire” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Can You Imagine How Chuffed Northrop Grumman’s (NYSE:NOC) Shareholders Feel About Its 137% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.56, from 0.83 in 2018Q4.

Smith Salley & Associates, which manages about $331.94 million and $621.29M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 8,413 shares to 41,676 shares, valued at $9.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 46,251 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 39,343 shares, and cut its stake in Transdigm Group Inc (NYSE:TDG).

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $1.16 million activity.