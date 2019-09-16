Smith Salley & Associates Lifted Medtronic Plc (MDT) Stake by $347,357; Accenture (ACN) Holder Wilkins Investment Counsel Has Decreased Holding by $335,800 as Market Value Rose

Smith Salley & Associates increased its stake in Medtronic Plc (MDT) by 3.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Salley & Associates bought 3,581 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.43% . The institutional investor held 114,592 shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.16 million, up from 111,011 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Salley & Associates who had been investing in Medtronic Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $147.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $109.67. About 6.83 million shares traded or 51.73% up from the average. Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) has risen 14.44% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MDT News: 20/03/2018 – New Analyses Confirm Patients with Medtronic CRT Devices Experience Less Atrial Fibrillation, Are More Active; 24/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC PLC MDT.N SEES FY 2019 NON-GAAP SHR $5.10 TO $5.15; 18/04/2018 – Medtronic Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/04/2018 – MEDTRONIC LAUNCHES OPTISPHERE EMBOLIZATION SPHERES IN U.S; 24/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC PLC MDT.N FY2019 SHR VIEW $5.14 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 12/03/2018 – MEDTRONIC GETS FDA APPROVAL FOR CGM SYSTEM; 11/05/2018 – Cerus Endovascular Promotes Stephen Griffin, PhD, to President; 15/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC SAYS ADAPTIVCRT SHOWS IMPROVED PATIENT SURVIVAL; 10/04/2018 – MEDTRONIC REPORTS CE LAUNCH OF VISUALASE LASER ABLATION SYSTEM; 12/03/2018 – Orthopedic Devices Market in Japan (2017-2021) With Key Players DePuy Synthes, Medtronic, Smith & Nephew, Stryker and Zimmer Biomet – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Accenture (ACN) by 4.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc sold 1,825 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.22% . The institutional investor held 40,625 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.51 million, down from 42,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Accenture for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $124.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $194.62. About 1.59 million shares traded. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 20.80% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 27/03/2018 – Compliance Spending is Shifting to New Technologies as Threat Landscape Expands, According to Accenture Report; 09/05/2018 – Insurers Must Reskill and Reshape Their Workforces to Seize Growth Opportunities from Artificial Intelligence, According to; 19/04/2018 – Pension Benefits Are Critical Factor for Workers — Regardless of Age — in Deciding Whether to Accept a Job, Accenture Survey Finds; 03/05/2018 – Accenture to Co-Develop Digital Defense and Security Solution with SAP, Helping Defense Agencies Accelerate Digital Capabilities; 06/03/2018 – ACCENTURE PLC – TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 03/05/2018 – ACCENTURE TO CO-DEVELOP DIGITAL DEFENSE WITH SAP; 30/04/2018 – Accenture Expands Oracle Capabilities In The UK With Acquisition Of Certus Solutions; 25/04/2018 – Accenture CEO Gives Strategy for Digital Transformation (Video); 07/05/2018 – Accenture Completes Acquisition of MXM, Bolsters Capabilities in Creative Services, Data-Led Marketing Execution, Content; 29/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – MEREDITH CORPORATION TO SELL MEREDITH XCELERATED MARKETING TO ACCENTURE

More notable recent Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Kind Of Shareholder Appears On The Accenture plc’s (NYSE:ACN) Shareholder Register? – Yahoo Finance” on July 16, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Thursday – Benzinga” published on August 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Accenture buys Fairway Tech – Seeking Alpha” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Accenture plc’s (NYSE:ACN) P/E Ratio Really That Good? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 16, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “A Sum-Of-Parts Analysis Of Accenture’s Business – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 14, 2019.

Analysts await Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) to report earnings on September, 26 before the open. They expect $1.71 earnings per share, up 8.23% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.58 per share. ACN’s profit will be $1.09 billion for 28.45 P/E if the $1.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.93 actual earnings per share reported by Accenture plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.40% negative EPS growth.

Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $365.32 million and $333.31M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 103,725 shares to 210,050 shares, valued at $6.85M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.17, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 39 investors sold ACN shares while 394 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 342 raised stakes. 446.64 million shares or 0.56% more from 444.15 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Norinchukin Retail Bank The owns 140,320 shares for 0.4% of their portfolio. Whittier Tru Com stated it has 72,080 shares or 0.39% of all its holdings. Davis R M stated it has 129,952 shares. Meritage Mgmt has 0.06% invested in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) for 2,954 shares. 1,294 were reported by Winslow Evans And Crocker Inc. Torray Lc stated it has 1.73% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Heritage Wealth Advsrs holds 0% or 137 shares in its portfolio. Strs Ohio reported 291,861 shares. Trustmark National Bank Tru Department owns 50 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. New Jersey-based Highlander Capital Management Lc has invested 0.02% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Csu Producer Resource Inc reported 13.62% stake. Miracle Mile Ltd Liability reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). London Co Of Virginia accumulated 3,853 shares. Hartford Management holds 0.99% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) or 16,082 shares. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 201,600 shares.

Smith Salley & Associates, which manages about $331.94 million and $663.28 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 1,901 shares to 37,442 shares, valued at $10.97M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 14,699 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 209,893 shares, and cut its stake in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT).

More notable recent Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT): Is It A Smart Long Term Opportunity? – Yahoo Finance” on August 19, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Medtronic Reports First Quarter Financial Results NYSE:MDT – GlobeNewswire” published on August 20, 2019, Forbes.com published: “Why Did Medtronic’s Stock Grow 20% Over The Last 2 Years? – Forbes” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Medtronic and Novo Nordisk Enter Agreement to Provide Integrated Digital Solutions for People with Diabetes – GlobeNewswire” published on September 16, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Medtronic Named a Leading Sustainability Company NYSE:MDT – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: September 13, 2019.