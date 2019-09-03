Smith Salley & Associates Has Cut V F (VFC) Stake By $5.20 Million; 1 Analysts Are Bullish United Insurance Holdings Corp. (UIHC) Last Week

Among 2 analysts covering United Insurance Holdings (NASDAQ:UIHC), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. United Insurance Holdings has $1700 highest and $1500 lowest target. $16’s average target is 27.80% above currents $12.52 stock price. United Insurance Holdings had 3 analyst reports since March 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) earned “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo on Wednesday, May 8. Raymond James maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Monday, August 5 report. See United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) latest ratings:

05/08/2019 Broker: Raymond James Rating: Outperform Old Target: $18.0000 New Target: $15.0000 Maintain

08/05/2019 Broker: Wells Fargo Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Market Perform Old Target: $19.0000 New Target: $17.0000 Downgrade

23/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

Smith Salley & Associates decreased V F Corp (VFC) stake by 82.99% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Smith Salley & Associates sold 60,500 shares as V F Corp (VFC)’s stock declined 0.18%. The Smith Salley & Associates holds 12,404 shares with $1.08M value, down from 72,904 last quarter. V F Corp now has $31.82B valuation. The stock decreased 1.60% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $80.64. About 810,311 shares traded. V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) has risen 1.36% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.36% the S&P500. Some Historical VFC News: 03/04/2018 – VF Corp: Icebreaker Brand Is Expected to Be Immediately Accretive to VF’s EPS; 04/05/2018 – VF CORP QTRLY REVENUE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS INCREASED 22 PERCENT (UP 17 PERCENT CURRENCY NEUTRAL) TO $3.0 BLN; 04/05/2018 – VF CORP VFC.N SEES FY 2019 ADJUSTED SHR $3.48 TO $3.53; 17/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Vf Holding Corp.’s (“Vertafore”) B3 Cfr On Dividend Recap, Outlook Stable; 04/05/2018 – VF CORP VFC.N FY2019 SHR VIEW $3.48, REV VIEW $13.30 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 04/05/2018 – VF CORP – CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS IS EXPECTED TO EXCEED $1.6 BLN FOR 2019; 31/05/2018 – Business Capital’s Managing Director Moderates Panel Discussing Key Differentiators for Corporate Success; 30/04/2018 – VF Corp Completes the Sale of Its Nautica Brand Business to Authentic Brands Group, LLC; 14/03/2018 – VF Corp Sees Addition of Altra as Immediately Accretive to EPS; 06/03/2018 VF Corporation Appoints Velia Carboni as Chief Digital Officer

More notable recent United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Hurricane Dorian’s Track Shift Lowers Loss Estimates For Insurers – Benzinga” on September 03, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Reven Housing REIT leads financial gainers, Hexindai and Mmtec among losers – Seeking Alpha” published on September 03, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “United Insurance Holdings Corp. (UIHC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 13, 2019 – Nasdaq” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “NextEra, other stocks bear watching as Hurricane Dorian nears Florida – Seeking Alpha” published on August 30, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Factbox: US stocks to watch as Hurricane Dorian threatens Florida – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: August 30, 2019.

Since March 6, 2019, it had 12 buys, and 0 insider sales for $687,242 activity. $343,250 worth of United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) shares were bought by POITEVINT ALEC II. 4,258 United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) shares with value of $50,216 were bought by St John Scott. Maroney Patrick bought $35,250 worth of stock or 3,000 shares. Hogan Michael had bought 1,500 shares worth $21,630. Shares for $19,964 were bought by DiFrancesco Paul F on Friday, August 16. 300 shares were bought by Whittemore Kent G, worth $3,554 on Tuesday, August 6. Menon Deepak also bought $9,193 worth of United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) on Wednesday, March 27.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.35 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 14 investors sold United Insurance Holdings Corp. shares while 23 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 15.87 million shares or 4.62% more from 15.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Morgan Stanley, a New York-based fund reported 16,819 shares. Moody Financial Bank Tru Division reported 276 shares. Bridgeway holds 0.03% or 163,100 shares. Moreover, Great West Life Assurance Can has 0% invested in United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) for 28,826 shares. Ls Investment Lc invested 0% in United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC). Barclays Public Limited has invested 0% in United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC). Franklin Street Inc Nc has invested 0.13% in United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC). Legal And General Grp Public Lc holds 50,462 shares. Raymond James And Assocs invested 0.01% of its portfolio in United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC). State Of Wisconsin Invest Board owns 599,100 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Advisers Llc has 0.03% invested in United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC). Citadel Advisors Limited Liability Company reported 0% of its portfolio in United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC). Ancora Advsr owns 46,370 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund has invested 0% in United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC). Perritt Capital Mgmt Inc holds 83,898 shares.

United Insurance Holdings Corp. operates as a property and casualty insurance holding firm that sources, writes, and services residential and commercial property, and casualty insurance policies in the United States. The company has market cap of $536.88 million. It offers single-family homeowners, dwelling fire, renters, condominium unit owners, and commercial residential insurance policies, as well as federal flood, equipment breakdown, and identity theft insurance policies. It currently has negative earnings. The firm markets and distributes its products through a network of independent agencies in Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Louisiana, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Rhode Island, South Carolina, and Texas.

The stock increased 6.78% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $12.52. About 182,353 shares traded or 11.37% up from the average. United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) has declined 44.95% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.95% the S&P500. Some Historical UIHC News: 31/05/2018 – OMAN UNITED INSURANCE – UPDATES ON IMPACT OF CYCLONE MEKUNU, SAYS THERE ARE NO DAMAGES TO COMPANY’S OWN PROPERTIES; 10/05/2018 – United Insurance Holdings: Reinsurance Pacts Provided More Frequency and Severity Protection; 16/03/2018 UNITED INSURANCE HOLDINGS CORP FILES FOR NON-TIMELY 10-K – SEC FILING; 23/04/2018 – DJ United Insurance Holdings Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UIHC); 20/04/2018 – United Insurance: Chief Information Officer Andrew Swenson Steps Down; 08/05/2018 – UNITED INSURANCE HOLDINGS CORP QTRLY CORE INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE OF $0.40; 08/05/2018 – United Insurance 1Q EPS 20c; 10/05/2018 – United Insurance Holdings: Reinsurance Pacts Provide Sufficient Coverage for Approximately a Single 1-in-400 Year Event; 10/05/2018 – United Insurance Holdings: Total Cost of 2018-2019 Catastrophe Reinsurance Program Is About $374M; 08/05/2018 – UNITED INSURANCE HOLDINGS CORP QTRLY GROSS PREMIUMS EARNED $279 MLN, UP 53.2 PCT

Smith Salley & Associates increased Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) stake by 63,782 shares to 159,698 valued at $12.24M in 2019Q1. It also upped Ametek Inc New (NYSE:AME) stake by 3,927 shares and now owns 95,549 shares. Lyondellbasell Industries N (NYSE:LYB) was raised too.

Analysts await V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.30 EPS, down 9.09% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.43 per share. VFC’s profit will be $512.92M for 15.51 P/E if the $1.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.30 actual EPS reported by V.F. Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 333.33% EPS growth.

Among 3 analysts covering V.F. (NYSE:VFC), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. V.F. has $9700 highest and $84 lowest target. $89.67’s average target is 11.20% above currents $80.64 stock price. V.F. had 7 analyst reports since March 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Friday, May 24 by UBS. The stock has “Hold” rating by UBS on Monday, March 25. The company was reinitiated on Monday, March 18 by Citigroup. UBS maintained V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) rating on Tuesday, May 14. UBS has “Neutral” rating and $9200 target.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold VFC shares while 238 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 227 raised stakes. 388.62 million shares or 1.79% less from 395.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Federated Invsts Inc Pa holds 0.06% or 280,681 shares. Barrett Asset Lc has invested 0% in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Aristotle Capital Management Lc reported 92,810 shares stake. Bsw Wealth Prtn reported 10,755 shares stake. Kentucky Retirement Systems Ins Tru Fund stated it has 6,450 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Blume Cap Mgmt owns 0.01% invested in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) for 119 shares. Camarda Financial Advsrs Limited Liability Com holds 53 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Qci Asset Management Inc invested 0.02% in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). State Of Wisconsin Invest Board invested 0.07% of its portfolio in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Hilltop Incorporated has 0.07% invested in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) for 3,660 shares. Tompkins Corporation reported 1,798 shares. 18,323 were reported by Canandaigua Fincl Bank And. Orrstown Financial Svcs Inc invested in 1,400 shares. Smith Salley & Associate holds 0.17% or 12,404 shares. Massachusetts-based Wellington Management Gp Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0.17% in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC).