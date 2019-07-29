Smith & Howard Wealth Management Has Upped Its Merck & Co (MRK) Stake by $448,200; Riggs Asset Managment Company Has Raised Position in At&T (T) by $2.15 Million

Smith & Howard Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (MRK) by 131.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith & Howard Wealth Management Llc bought 5,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.86% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 9,508 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $791,000, up from 4,108 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith & Howard Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Merck & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $212.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.18% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $82.39. About 4.24M shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 29.94% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.51% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 23/04/2018 – Health Care Up As Goldman Touts Merck Potential — Health Care Roundup; 24/05/2018 – Eisai And Merck Provide Update on Supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) for Lenvatinib in First-Line Unresectable Hepatocellular Carcinoma; 09/04/2018 – Merck eyes best day since 2016, gains help fuel pharma rally; 25/05/2018 – IMFINZI® (Durvalumab) Significantly Improves Overall Survival in the Phase lll Pacific Trial for Unresectable Stage lll Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer; 17/05/2018 – AstraZeneca Granted FDA Orphan Drug Status for Olaparib; 08/03/2018 – MERCK KGAA MRCG.DE SEES NEGATIVE FOREX IMPACT OF 4-6 PCT ON 2018 ADJ EBITDA; 15/04/2018 – Updated Overall Survival Data for LYNPARZA® (olaparib) in gBRCA-mutated HER2-Negative Metastatic Breast Cancer Presented at AACR; 11/05/2018 – eFFECTOR Initiates Randomized Dosing in Phase 2 Checkpoint Combination Trial of eFT508 and Avelumab in Colorectal Cancer; 16/04/2018 – Merck extends its lead in immuno-oncology with ‘practice-changing’ lung cancer data; 01/05/2018 – Merck 1Q EPS 27c

Riggs Asset Managment Company increased its stake in At&T Corp (T) by 101.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riggs Asset Managment Company bought 69,363 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.73% with the market. The institutional investor held 137,866 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.32 million, up from 68,503 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Company who had been investing in At&T Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $251.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $34.38. About 16.19 million shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has declined 2.92% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.35% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 28/03/2018 – AT&T faces $1.1bn in payouts over Time Warner bid funding; 11/05/2018 – AT&T Says in Memo Hiring Michael Cohen Was `Big Mistake’; 22/03/2018 – Mexico’s wholesale mobile network launches without major carriers; 17/04/2018 – AT&T ENCOURAGED BY FCC DECISION TO PROCEED WITH MMWAVE AUCTIONS; 06/03/2018 – AT&T: Capital Plans Include $1 Billion in Incremental Investment Due to Tax Reform; 27/04/2018 – AT&T INC – AT CO’S ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS, EACH OF 13 NOMINEES TO COMPANY’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS WERE REELECTED FOR ONE-YEAR TERMS; 20/03/2018 – Start of AT&T-Time Warner trial delayed until Thursday due to bad weather; 15/03/2018 – MultichannelNews: Source: Start of U.S. v. AT&T/TW Case Delayed Until March 21; 23/05/2018 – AT&T Presenting at Cowen Conference May 30; 09/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: AT&T payments to Trump lawyer more than reported

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sfmg Ltd Liability Corporation reported 36,964 shares stake. Moreover, Keystone Fincl Planning has 3.52% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). 106,951 are held by Intrust Bankshares Na. Telemus Limited Liability Corp has 96,188 shares. Baltimore stated it has 10,658 shares. Live Your Vision Limited Company has 2,261 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Gruss, a Florida-based fund reported 37,500 shares. Summit Secs Gru Limited Liability Corporation owns 0.37% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 64,944 shares. Shufro Rose And Ltd Liability Company has 0.04% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 13,271 shares. Ntv Asset Management Ltd Liability invested in 135,319 shares. Peninsula Asset Mgmt, Florida-based fund reported 47,385 shares. Arvest Financial Bank Trust Division holds 0.07% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 34,062 shares. Monetta Fincl Svcs holds 20,000 shares or 0.45% of its portfolio. Aldebaran Financial owns 81,937 shares or 1.81% of their US portfolio. Cadence Cap Limited Liability Co has 118,849 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 50 investors sold MRK shares while 702 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 1.86 billion shares or 4.24% less from 1.94 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New Jersey-based State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has invested 1.09% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). New England Research & Management, Illinois-based fund reported 24,295 shares. American Natl Insurance Tx holds 0.96% or 218,890 shares. Main Street Ltd Liability Co holds 0.19% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) or 7,040 shares. Mraz Amerine & Associate Inc owns 3,882 shares. Blackrock owns 187.47 million shares for 0.7% of their portfolio. Trust Of Virginia Va reported 1.18% stake. 97,459 are owned by Gam Ag. Moreover, Van Cleef Asset Managementinc has 0.61% invested in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) for 31,522 shares. Moreover, Argent Trust has 1.12% invested in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) for 128,163 shares. New England Private Wealth Advisors Limited Liability holds 0.21% or 9,739 shares in its portfolio. Winch Advisory Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) for 51 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Wealthtrust Axiom Ltd Liability Com has invested 1.49% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Parametric Associate Ltd Com owns 10.64 million shares for 0.76% of their portfolio. Texas-based Eagle Global Advisors Ltd Com has invested 0.52% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).