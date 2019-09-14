Smith & Nephew Plc (SNN) Valuation Rose While Albert D Mason Has Cut Stake; Ormat Technologies (ORA) Market Valuation Rose While Van Berkom & Associates Boosted Holding

Van Berkom & Associates Inc increased its stake in Ormat Technologies Inc. (ORA) by 5.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Berkom & Associates Inc bought 16,214 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.88% . The institutional investor held 321,533 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.38 million, up from 305,319 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc who had been investing in Ormat Technologies Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $72.08. About 283,870 shares traded or 56.57% up from the average. Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) has risen 23.10% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.10% the S&P500. Some Historical ORA News: 29/05/2018 – Vertical plume of ash explodes from Hawaii volcano; 16/05/2018 – Ormat Says Netted Certain Deferred Income Tax Assets, Liabilities Across Different Tax Jurisdictions That Aren’t Permitted to Be Netted Pursuant to U.S. GAAP; 03/05/2018 – Ormat Technologies Signs $125 Million Non-Recourse Finance Agreement with OPIC for the Platanares Geothermal Power Plant in Hon; 16/05/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Ormat Technologies, Inc. (ORA) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors; 16/03/2018 – Ormat Technologies Reports Filing of Its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the Fiscal Yr Ended Dec 31, 2017; 16/05/2018 – ORMAT TECHNOLOGIES INC – RESTATEMENT EXPECTED TO IMPACT INCOME TAX (PROVISION) BENEFIT LINE ITEM IN CO’S STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS; 07/05/2018 – Ormat Technologies 1Q EPS 88c; 28/05/2018 – Lava flow stalls, sparing Hawaii geothermal plant from more damage; 03/05/2018 – Ormat Technologies Signs $125 Million Non-Recourse Finance Agreement with OPIC for the Platanares Geothermal Power Plant in Honduras; 16/03/2018 – Ormat Technologies Reports Filing of Its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2017

Albert D Mason Inc decreased its stake in Smith & Nephew Plc (SNN) by 50.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Albert D Mason Inc sold 9,924 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.20% . The institutional investor held 9,677 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $421,000, down from 19,601 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Albert D Mason Inc who had been investing in Smith & Nephew Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $46.66. About 701,382 shares traded or 48.72% up from the average. Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) has risen 25.42% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.42% the S&P500. Some Historical SNN News: 03/04/2018 – Mark Kleinman: Exclusive: FTSE-100 medical devices maker Smith & Nephew to end six-month search for CEO tomorrow by naming ex; 19/04/2018 – Smith & Nephew Inc. vs ConforMIS, Inc. | FWD Entered | 04/19/2018; 08/05/2018 – SMITH & NEPHEW – CONFIRMS ON MAY 7 OLIVIER BOHUON STOOD DOWN AS CEO, NAMAL NAWANA APPOINTED AS EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR, JOINING CO AS CEO; 06/03/2018 – SMITH & NEPHEW PLC – ANNOUNCES FULL COMMERCIAL RELEASE OF JOURNEY Il XR TOTAL KNEE ARTHROPLASTY; 02/05/2018 – Smith & Nephew, Inc. vs Arthrex, Inc. | FWD Entered | 05/02/2018; 27/04/2018 – Global Minimally lnvasive Surgical Instruments Market Report 2018-2023 Featuring Aesculap, Medtronic, Smith and Nephew and Zimmer Biomet – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 04/04/2018 – SMITH & NEPHEW PLC – NAWANA WILL JOIN COMPANY AND BE APPOINTED TO BOARD AS AN EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR ON 7 MAY 2018; 03/05/2018 – Smith & Nephew 1Q Revenue Up 5%; 08/05/2018 – SMITH & NEPHEW OLIVIER BOHUON STOOD DOWN FROM BOARD AND AS CEO; 04/04/2018 – Smith & Nephew names Namal Nawana new CEO

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.42 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.02, from 1.44 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 10 investors sold ORA shares while 35 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 21.23 million shares or 0.96% more from 21.03 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Goldman Sachs Group Inc holds 0% or 158,582 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Great West Life Assurance Can has 0% invested in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) for 5,352 shares. Tortoise Capital Advsrs Llc has 0% invested in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) for 32 shares. Barclays Public Limited Liability Corp has 28,001 shares. Bluestein R H & has invested 0.02% in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA). 1,383 were accumulated by Pub Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio. Vanguard Group Inc has 3.93 million shares. Metropolitan Life Company Ny holds 0.01% in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) or 12,178 shares. Hm Payson owns 233 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Kbc Group Nv reported 89,761 shares. California Public Employees Retirement Systems holds 0% or 44,578 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Susquehanna Gp Llp has 0% invested in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) for 3,699 shares. 7,753 are held by United Services Automobile Association. National Bank Of Montreal Can, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 7,443 shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 24,884 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

