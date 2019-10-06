Smith Nephew Plc Spon A D R (SNN) Shareholder Us Bancorp De Decreased Holding by $5.53 Million; Prince Street Capital Management Has Raised Its Grana Y Montero S A A (GRAM) Stake by $918,000

Us Bancorp De decreased its stake in Smith Nephew Plc Spon A D R (SNN) by 38.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Us Bancorp De sold 128,633 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.20% . The institutional investor held 206,740 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.00M, down from 335,373 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Us Bancorp De who had been investing in Smith Nephew Plc Spon A D R for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.65B market cap company. The stock increased 1.45% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $46.86. About 466,315 shares traded. Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) has risen 25.42% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.42% the S&P500. Some Historical SNN News: 04/04/2018 – SMITH & NEPHEW PLC SN.L – NAMAL NAWANA APPOINTED CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER OF SMITH & NEPHEW; 19/03/2018 – Smith & Nephew Supports AAFAO Courses with Donation of More Than $3M of Equipment to The Podiatry Institute; 03/05/2018 – Smith & Nephew 1Q Rev $1.2B; 04/04/2018 – Smith & Nephew names Namal Nawana new CEO; 11/05/2018 – Fiduciary Management Adds Smith & Nephew, Cuts Comcast: 13F; 19/04/2018 – Smith & Nephew Inc. vs ConforMIS, Inc. | FWD Entered | 04/19/2018; 04/04/2018 – Smith & Nephew replaces Bohuon as chief executive; 06/03/2018 – New Q-FIX™ CURVED, Q-FIX MINI and SUTUREFIX CURVED All-Suture Anchor Systems help surgeons access challenging pathology while improving the quality of shoulder and hip repairs; 03/05/2018 – Smith & Nephew 1Q Underlying Revenue Flat; 03/04/2018 – MEDIA-Medical devices maker Smith & Nephew to name Nawana as new chief – Sky News

Prince Street Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Grana Y Montero S A A (GRAM) by 51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prince Street Capital Management Llc bought 306,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.76% . The institutional investor held 906,000 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.85M, up from 600,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prince Street Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Grana Y Montero S A A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $395.85 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.89% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $2.27. About 20,886 shares traded. Grana y Montero S.A.A. (NYSE:GRAM) has declined 21.64% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.64% the S&P500. Some Historical GRAM News: 06/03/2018 GRANA SAYS COURT INCLUDES 4 UNITS IN IIRSA BRIBERY PROBE; 17/05/2018 – NYSE TO START DELISTING PROCEEDINGS FOR GRANA & MONTERO; 07/04/2018 – Fluor tenders work to Grana y Montero for Quellaveco Peru mine; 06/03/2018 – CORRECT: GRANA SAYS COURT INCLUDES 2 UNITS IN IIRSA BRIBE PROBE; 08/03/2018 – Peru’s Congress approves new anti-graft rules; 18/05/2018 – News On Grana y Montero S.A.A. (GRAM) Now Under GRAMONC1.VL

Prince Street Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.36B and $211.42 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Athenex Inc by 83,000 shares to 149,000 shares, valued at $2.95 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) by 25,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 40,800 shares, and cut its stake in Compania De Minas Buenaventu (NYSE:BVN).

