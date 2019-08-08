Smith Nephew Plc Spon A D R (SNN) Holder Us Bancorp De Has Decreased Holding; Rbf Capital Lowered Its Holding in Csg Sys Intl (CSGS) by $323,400

Us Bancorp De decreased its stake in Smith Nephew Plc Spon A D R (SNN) by 10.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Us Bancorp De sold 41,356 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.20% . The institutional investor held 335,373 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.45M, down from 376,729 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Us Bancorp De who had been investing in Smith Nephew Plc Spon A D R for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.75B market cap company. The stock increased 1.23% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $45.1. About 463,984 shares traded or 5.77% up from the average. Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) has risen 25.42% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.42% the S&P500. Some Historical SNN News: 26/04/2018 – FDA: Smith & Nephew, Inc.- Smith & Nephew Whipknot Soft Tissue Cinch #5 Sutures. PN: 7211015; 04/04/2018 – Smith & Nephew: Namal Nawana to Take Up Role on May 7; 03/05/2018 – Smith & Nephew: Businesses Delivered a Mixed Performance in the 1Q; 08/05/2018 – SMITH & NEPHEW OLIVIER BOHUON STOOD DOWN FROM BOARD AND AS CEO; 11/05/2018 – Fiduciary Management Adds Smith & Nephew, Cuts Comcast: 13F; 06/03/2018 – SMITH & NEPHEW PLC – ANNOUNCES FULL COMMERCIAL RELEASE OF JOURNEY Il XR TOTAL KNEE ARTHROPLASTY; 04/04/2018 – Smith & Nephew Appoints New CEO; 04/04/2018 – SMITH & NEPHEW PLC SN.L – NAMAL NAWANA APPOINTED CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER OF SMITH & NEPHEW; 23/05/2018 – PolarityTE Announces Howard Hechler from Smith & Nephew as the New Chief Business Officer; 02/05/2018 – Smith & Nephew, Inc. vs Arthrex, Inc. | FWD Entered | 05/02/2018

Rbf Capital Llc decreased its stake in Csg Sys Intl Inc (CSGS) by 20.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rbf Capital Llc sold 7,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.78% . The institutional investor held 30,032 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.27M, down from 37,732 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rbf Capital Llc who had been investing in Csg Sys Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.61B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $48.46. About 168,631 shares traded. CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS) has risen 26.89% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.89% the S&P500. Some Historical CSGS News: 08/03/2018 CSG SYSTEMS ENTERED NEW $350M CREDIT AGREEMENT ON MARCH 5; 13/03/2018 – CSG Systems Adjusts Convertible Debt Conversion Rate For 2016 Convertible Notes as a Result of Dividend; 08/03/2018 – CSG Systems Gets New Debt Agremeent, Reducing Interest Rate and Increasing Liquidity About $30M; 20/04/2018 – ROVSING A/S ROVS.CO – WINS SERVICE CONTRACT FROM CNES FOR CSG; 08/03/2018 – CSG Systems Gets $350M Credit Agreemen; 21/05/2018 – Strata-X Has High Graded an Area Within the Serowe CSG Fairway; 02/05/2018 – CSG Systems 1Q EPS 42c; 08/04/2018 – CSG HOLDING SAYS BOARD APPROVES UPGRADE PROJECT WITH TOTAL INVESTMENT AT 145.75 MLN YUAN; 31/05/2018 – CSG HOLDINGS LTD CSGJ.J – EXPECTS GROWTH EXPERIENCED DURING 2018 FINANCIAL YEAR TO CONTINUE IN 2019; 10/04/2018 – Pitney Bowes Expands Relationship with CSG

Us Bancorp De, which manages about $34.65B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Qiagen N V by 154,031 shares to 166,860 shares, valued at $6.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dell Technologies C by 9,558 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13,231 shares, and has risen its stake in Cvr Energy Inc (NYSE:CVI).

