Smith & Nephew plc (SNN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Intersect ENT Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT)

Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) and Intersect ENT Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT) compete against each other in the Medical Appliances & Equipment sector. We will compare them and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Smith & Nephew plc 40 3.81 N/A 1.51 27.84 Intersect ENT Inc. 28 5.80 N/A -0.90 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Smith & Nephew plc 0.00% 0% 0% Intersect ENT Inc. 0.00% -22.9% -19.9%

Volatility and Risk

Smith & Nephew plc’s volatility measures that it’s 65.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 0.35 beta. Competitively, Intersect ENT Inc.’s 29.00% volatility makes it less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.71 beta.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Smith & Nephew plc and Intersect ENT Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Smith & Nephew plc 0 0 0 0.00 Intersect ENT Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

Smith & Nephew plc has an average price target of $43, and a -0.39% downside potential. Competitively Intersect ENT Inc. has an average price target of $34, with potential upside of 65.77%. The data provided earlier shows that Intersect ENT Inc. appears more favorable than Smith & Nephew plc, based on analyst belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Smith & Nephew plc and Intersect ENT Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 9% and 0% respectively. Smith & Nephew plc’s share held by insiders are 0.6%. Comparatively, 2% are Intersect ENT Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Smith & Nephew plc 1.81% 7.47% 10.02% 14.2% 17.74% 12.76% Intersect ENT Inc. 0.8% -7.42% -18.48% -15.05% -33.24% -6.07%

For the past year Smith & Nephew plc has 12.76% stronger performance while Intersect ENT Inc. has -6.07% weaker performance.

Summary

Smith & Nephew plc beats Intersect ENT Inc. on 6 of the 10 factors.

Smith & Nephew plc designs, develops, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers sports medicine joint repair products for surgeons, including an array of instruments, technologies, and implants necessary to perform minimally invasive surgery of the joints; and arthroscopic enabling technologies for healthcare providers, such as fluid management equipment for surgical access, high definition cameras, digital image capture, scopes, light sources, and monitors to assist with visualization inside the joints, radio frequency wands, electromechanical and mechanical blades, and hand instruments for removing damaged tissue. It also provides trauma and extremities products consisting of internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures; robotics-assisted surgery products and services; knee implant products for specialized knee replacement procedures; and hip implant products for reconstruction of the hip joint, as well as various products and technologies to assist in surgical treatment of the ear, nose, and throat. In addition, the company offers advanced wound care products for the treatment of acute and chronic wounds, including leg, diabetic and pressure ulcers, burns, and post-operative wounds; advanced wound devices, including traditional and single-use negative pressure wound therapy and hydrosurgery systems; and biologics and other bioactive technology products for debridement and dermal repair/regeneration. It primarily serves the providers of medical and surgical treatments and services. Smith & Nephew plc was founded in 1856 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Intersect ENT, Inc., a commercial stage drug-device company, provides therapeutic solutions for patients with ear, nose, and throat conditions in the United States. It offers PROPEL and PROPEL mini drug releasing implants for patients undergoing sinus surgery to treat chronic sinusitis; and PROPEL Contour, a steroid releasing implant to frontal and maxillary sinus ostia, or openings, of the dependent sinuses. The company is also developing RESOLVE, a steroid releasing implant for refractory disease for the treatment of patients in the physician office setting. The company was formerly known as Sinexus, Inc. and changed its name to Intersect ENT, Inc. in November 2009. Intersect ENT, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.