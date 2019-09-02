Smith & Nephew plc (SNN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Apollo Endosurgery Inc. (NASDAQ:APEN)

Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) and Apollo Endosurgery Inc. (NASDAQ:APEN), both competing one another are Medical Appliances & Equipment companies. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Smith & Nephew plc 42 4.27 N/A 1.51 30.01 Apollo Endosurgery Inc. 3 1.41 N/A -1.81 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Smith & Nephew plc and Apollo Endosurgery Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Smith & Nephew plc 0.00% 0% 0% Apollo Endosurgery Inc. 0.00% -117.1% -49.9%

Risk and Volatility

Smith & Nephew plc’s current beta is 0.27 and it happens to be 73.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Apollo Endosurgery Inc.’s 25.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.75 beta.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Smith & Nephew plc and Apollo Endosurgery Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 9.1% and 65.8%. Insiders owned 0.6% of Smith & Nephew plc shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 13.9% of Apollo Endosurgery Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Smith & Nephew plc 2.97% 3.93% 17.2% 19.58% 25.42% 21.56% Apollo Endosurgery Inc. -2.15% -12.5% -25.82% -23.1% -66.95% -20.87%

For the past year Smith & Nephew plc has 21.56% stronger performance while Apollo Endosurgery Inc. has -20.87% weaker performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Smith & Nephew plc beats Apollo Endosurgery Inc.

Smith & Nephew plc designs, develops, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers sports medicine joint repair products for surgeons, including an array of instruments, technologies, and implants necessary to perform minimally invasive surgery of the joints; and arthroscopic enabling technologies for healthcare providers, such as fluid management equipment for surgical access, high definition cameras, digital image capture, scopes, light sources, and monitors to assist with visualization inside the joints, radio frequency wands, electromechanical and mechanical blades, and hand instruments for removing damaged tissue. It also provides trauma and extremities products consisting of internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures; robotics-assisted surgery products and services; knee implant products for specialized knee replacement procedures; and hip implant products for reconstruction of the hip joint, as well as various products and technologies to assist in surgical treatment of the ear, nose, and throat. In addition, the company offers advanced wound care products for the treatment of acute and chronic wounds, including leg, diabetic and pressure ulcers, burns, and post-operative wounds; advanced wound devices, including traditional and single-use negative pressure wound therapy and hydrosurgery systems; and biologics and other bioactive technology products for debridement and dermal repair/regeneration. It primarily serves the providers of medical and surgical treatments and services. Smith & Nephew plc was founded in 1856 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.