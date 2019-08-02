Smith & Nephew plc (SNN) Reaches $46.12 52-Week High; John Hancock Investors Trust (JHI)’s Sentiment Is 1.89

John Hancock Investors Trust (JHI) investors sentiment increased to 1.89 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.89, from 1 in 2018Q4. The ratio increased, as 17 investment professionals increased and opened new equity positions, while 9 cut down and sold holdings in John Hancock Investors Trust. The investment professionals in our database now own: 1.85 million shares, up from 1.59 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding John Hancock Investors Trust in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 0 Reduced: 9 Increased: 13 New Position: 4.

John Hancock Investors Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Advisers, LLC. The company has market cap of $146.97 million. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. It has a 12.26 P/E ratio. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.

Shaker Financial Services Llc holds 1.58% of its portfolio in John Hancock Investors Trust for 198,354 shares. 1607 Capital Partners Llc owns 744,206 shares or 0.64% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Robinson Capital Management Llc has 0.21% invested in the company for 42,228 shares. The California-based Hoertkorn Richard Charles has invested 0.12% in the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd., a Ohio-based fund reported 170,899 shares.

The stock increased 1.14% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $16.88. About 1,179 shares traded. John Hancock Investors Trust (JHI) has 0.00% since August 2, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.