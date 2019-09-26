Smith & Nephew plc (SNN) and ViewRay Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) Contrasting side by side

We are comparing Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) and ViewRay Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation. They both are Medical Appliances & Equipment companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Smith & Nephew plc 43 4.19 N/A 1.51 30.01 ViewRay Inc. 7 3.56 N/A -1.20 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Smith & Nephew plc and ViewRay Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Smith & Nephew plc and ViewRay Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Smith & Nephew plc 0.00% 0% 0% ViewRay Inc. 0.00% -80.1% -40.3%

Volatility and Risk

Smith & Nephew plc is 73.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 0.27 beta. ViewRay Inc.’s 0.91 beta is the reason why it is 9.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Smith & Nephew plc and ViewRay Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Smith & Nephew plc 0 0 0 0.00 ViewRay Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Smith & Nephew plc’s downside potential is -10.30% at a $43 consensus price target. ViewRay Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $6 consensus price target and a 86.92% potential upside. The data from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that ViewRay Inc. seems more appealing than Smith & Nephew plc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 9.1% of Smith & Nephew plc shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of ViewRay Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Smith & Nephew plc’s share owned by insiders are 0.6%. Competitively, 2.6% are ViewRay Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Smith & Nephew plc 2.97% 3.93% 17.2% 19.58% 25.42% 21.56% ViewRay Inc. -5.58% 3.94% 33.73% 29.48% -22.22% 47.61%

For the past year Smith & Nephew plc’s stock price has smaller growth than ViewRay Inc.

Summary

Smith & Nephew plc beats ViewRay Inc. on 6 of the 10 factors.

Smith & Nephew plc designs, develops, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers sports medicine joint repair products for surgeons, including an array of instruments, technologies, and implants necessary to perform minimally invasive surgery of the joints; and arthroscopic enabling technologies for healthcare providers, such as fluid management equipment for surgical access, high definition cameras, digital image capture, scopes, light sources, and monitors to assist with visualization inside the joints, radio frequency wands, electromechanical and mechanical blades, and hand instruments for removing damaged tissue. It also provides trauma and extremities products consisting of internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures; robotics-assisted surgery products and services; knee implant products for specialized knee replacement procedures; and hip implant products for reconstruction of the hip joint, as well as various products and technologies to assist in surgical treatment of the ear, nose, and throat. In addition, the company offers advanced wound care products for the treatment of acute and chronic wounds, including leg, diabetic and pressure ulcers, burns, and post-operative wounds; advanced wound devices, including traditional and single-use negative pressure wound therapy and hydrosurgery systems; and biologics and other bioactive technology products for debridement and dermal repair/regeneration. It primarily serves the providers of medical and surgical treatments and services. Smith & Nephew plc was founded in 1856 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

ViewRay, Inc., through its subsidiary, ViewRay Technologies, Inc., designs, manufactures, and markets radiation therapy systems. It offers MRIdian, a radiation therapy solution that enables treatment and real-time imaging of a patientÂ’s anatomy simultaneously. MRIdian integrates MRI technology, radiation delivery, and proprietary software to locate, target, and track the position and shape of soft-tissue tumors while radiation is delivered. Its customers include university research and teaching hospitals, community hospitals, private practices, government institutions, and freestanding cancer centers. The company markets its MRIdian through a direct sales force in the United States, as well as through distributors internationally. ViewRay, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Bedford, Ohio.