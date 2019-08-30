Smith & Nephew plc (SNN) and TransMedics Group Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) Comparing side by side

Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) and TransMedics Group Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) are two firms in the Medical Appliances & Equipment that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Smith & Nephew plc 42 4.25 N/A 1.51 30.01 TransMedics Group Inc. 26 28.22 N/A -1.27 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Smith & Nephew plc and TransMedics Group Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Smith & Nephew plc and TransMedics Group Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Smith & Nephew plc 0.00% 0% 0% TransMedics Group Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 9.1% of Smith & Nephew plc shares are held by institutional investors while 44.4% of TransMedics Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.6% of Smith & Nephew plc’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.2% of TransMedics Group Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Smith & Nephew plc 2.97% 3.93% 17.2% 19.58% 25.42% 21.56% TransMedics Group Inc. -11.02% -17.97% 0% 0% 0% 6.13%

For the past year Smith & Nephew plc was more bullish than TransMedics Group Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 6 factors Smith & Nephew plc beats TransMedics Group Inc.

Smith & Nephew plc designs, develops, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers sports medicine joint repair products for surgeons, including an array of instruments, technologies, and implants necessary to perform minimally invasive surgery of the joints; and arthroscopic enabling technologies for healthcare providers, such as fluid management equipment for surgical access, high definition cameras, digital image capture, scopes, light sources, and monitors to assist with visualization inside the joints, radio frequency wands, electromechanical and mechanical blades, and hand instruments for removing damaged tissue. It also provides trauma and extremities products consisting of internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures; robotics-assisted surgery products and services; knee implant products for specialized knee replacement procedures; and hip implant products for reconstruction of the hip joint, as well as various products and technologies to assist in surgical treatment of the ear, nose, and throat. In addition, the company offers advanced wound care products for the treatment of acute and chronic wounds, including leg, diabetic and pressure ulcers, burns, and post-operative wounds; advanced wound devices, including traditional and single-use negative pressure wound therapy and hydrosurgery systems; and biologics and other bioactive technology products for debridement and dermal repair/regeneration. It primarily serves the providers of medical and surgical treatments and services. Smith & Nephew plc was founded in 1856 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.